The Trend Champion indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator should be used as an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, it helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement for a particular currency pair. Can be used along with oscillators as filters.





Trend Champion is a trend indicator. Arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.

The smaller the Length parameter, the more flexible the indicator itself will be. But at the same time, a lot of false signals will appear. The longer the Length period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. In this case, the trends will be shown more appropriately.





Parameters