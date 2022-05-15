Trend Analyser Dashboard

5

IMPORTANT; Price is subject to rise at any time from now! Do not miss this offer!

Dear trader I am glad to introduce my new tool called Trend Analyser Dashboard to you.

The design, style, and settings of this indicator  have been made simple to make its users not take too much time in understanding the indicator itself.  

The purpose is to help traders in analysing the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend whether in weak trend or its strong trend.

The indicator will also provide you with recommended will tell you whether the trend is strong or weak, it will also tell you whether to buy or not to buy in that strong or weak trend plus where you should put your take profit and stop loss targets.

Timeframe

The indicator can be used for all time-frame. 

Settings and Inputs

It is recommended not to change the default input settings to get the desired results but if you think that there is a need to do so then you may change the input settings to meet your desires and you should know that this will interfere with the default signals and may alter your results with this indicator. From the author's recommendation just do not alter the default settings.

How the indicator works.

The dashboard can be dragged around the chart to have different angles of viewing the dashboard according to the user's needs.

1. FOR UPTREND

  • For strong up trend the indicator will display the word "Strong uptrend" in a blue color.
  • For weak up trend the indicator will display the word "Weak uptrend" in a bright neon blue color.

2. FOR DOWN TREND

  • For strong down trend the indicator will display the word "Strong down trend" in a red color.

  • For weak down trend the indicator will display the word "Weak down trend" in an orange color.

Note: The indicator will show you the signals for entering a trade by displaying texts as buying is not allowed or buying is allowed and vise-versa. 


Disclaimer: The main purpose of the indicator is to show you the direction of the major trend and the status of the trend therefore the decision to sell or to buy a pair is yours and the signals given by this indicator should not be considered final in making financial decision. If you have your strategy and use it wisely with this indicator it will be a great combination. Otherwise if you want your trading to completely rely on this single tool then you will need more time to learn how to trade with this indicator. The profit target or stop loss  indicated by this tool may be sometime be too small or too big to be take a trade. Therefore you should consider the issue of money management more before entering a trade.  Partial targets may be applied by the trader to maximize hitting the profit target. These partial targets could be going for half or the recommended profit level or quarter of the recommended level. 

I have attached screenshots so as you may have a look to what the dashboard looks like.


Thank you for considering my product.

Reviews 2
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.12.20 10:35 
 

Been trading for 4 years and would say this is the best trading tool so far after spending hundreds of $ trying to find the perfect tool this trend analyser dash board would be acting as your guardian angel because it directs you in the ride direction whether to take a trade or not or if a trend is weak or strong most traders see a good set up stones to buy or sell but stones you don’t know if that trend is strong or weak this indicator does the job you will see instant growth your profit taking

cam028
6492
cam028 2022.05.23 09:18 
 

Great product great customer service consistent profits

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FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
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Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
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Indicators
WARNING: PRICE IS SUBJECT TO RISE AT ANY TIME. GET YOUR COPY TODAY TO AVOID MORE COST! Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce to you my other tool called the Forex Sniper Entries Indicator. This tool is designed to help serious traders and investors capture big moves in the currency price movements. The philosophy behind this tool is all about winning big and riding the price movement from its beginning until the maximum point. We want to capture those big moves in both down and up markets as mu
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OFFER! OFFER!    ONLY 5 COPIES REMAINING FOR THE NEXT PRICE TO BE 360$ Dear traders I am very glad to introduce the Sweet Arrows Indicator to you. The Sweet Arrows indicator is well designed to help serious investors to trade with confidence. In short I can say that this is one of the valuable tool to add in your trading tool kit. INSTANT, FAST AND NON LAGGING SIGNAL This is an instant signal meaning that you get the signal as soon as the bar opens. The signals don't lag meaning that it doe
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Urgent reminder> Only 13 copies remaining for the price to double on all renting options. Get your copy Today! Introduction Dear Traders, I am always working to come up with tools that may help you to become a better trader and investor. Due to my experience in trading and market analysis and trading software design and development, I am glad to introduce to you my other tool called " Amazing Entries Indicator ". The Indicator is designed in a way that it combines different strategy to provide
Confidence Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
URGENT REMINDER> Only 5 remaining Copies for next unlimited price to be 360$ (THIS IS A SPECIAL OFFER TOOL) If you are looking for FAST , RELIABLE and PROFITABLE indicator to help you take easy trades then this is the tool to go with. Trading is very tricky, frustrating, confusing, embarrassing and even can make you go broke if you approach the market with gambling mindset, poor entry and exit strategies, unreliable indicators or signals, poor money management skills and lack of knowledge. Many
Brilliant Oscillator BOS
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders I am happy to introduce to you my new tool called "Brilliant Oscillator" Indicator. This is one of the indicators that can be used as a stand alone indicator. WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS TOOL IS Fast and reliable signals Purpose The purpose of this tool is to assist both newbie and Advanced traders to analyze the market with high level of accuracy in both bearish and bullish market trends. The inputs In the input section you will be able to change colors of the indicator only. Currency p
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wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.12.20 10:35 
 

Been trading for 4 years and would say this is the best trading tool so far after spending hundreds of $ trying to find the perfect tool this trend analyser dash board would be acting as your guardian angel because it directs you in the ride direction whether to take a trade or not or if a trend is weak or strong most traders see a good set up stones to buy or sell but stones you don’t know if that trend is strong or weak this indicator does the job you will see instant growth your profit taking

Elias Mtwenge
4008
Reply from developer Elias Mtwenge 2023.12.20 11:07
Thank you very much for your review and recommendations as well. I will continue working on this tool to make it even more better. I wish you all the best in your trading journey.
cam028
6492
cam028 2022.05.23 09:18 
 

Great product great customer service consistent profits

Elias Mtwenge
4008
Reply from developer Elias Mtwenge 2022.05.23 15:11
Thank you cam028, my happiness is to see traders succeed. I wish you all the best.
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