TradePulse Commander Pannel MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Introducing the ultimate Trade Management Panel designed to streamline your trading operations and boost your efficiency! Our advanced panel is packed with powerful features to simplify your trading tasks and provide real-time insights:

  • One-Click TP and SL Management: Easily delete all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels across your entire account or for specific pairs with just a button press.

  • Real-Time Order Tracking: Stay on top of your trading activity with live updates showing the total number of orders, buy/sell quantities, and profit/loss for both your entire account and individual pairs.

  • Profit and Loss Optimization: Quickly close all profitable or losing orders on your account or selected pairs, ensuring you can react swiftly to market changes.

  • Automatic Hedging: Set an automatic hedge when your drawdown reaches a specified percentage. The panel will handle SL and TP deletions automatically without requiring additional confirmation, and provide you with a clear notification.

  • One-Click Manual Hedging: Effortlessly hedge all positions or selected currencies with a single click, allowing for swift adjustments to your trading strategy.

  • Detailed Swap Analysis: Track your swap charges with precision, including total swap costs, buys, and sells. All calculations account for swaps, providing accurate net profits and losses.

  • Customizable Action Exclusions: Choose specific currencies to exclude from calculations or actions, giving you full control over which pairs are affected.

  • Confirmation Prompts: Before any major operation, a pop-up box will appear for you to confirm your actions, adding an extra layer of security and accuracy.

With these comprehensive tools, our Trade Management Panel empowers you to manage your trades more effectively and make informed decisions with ease. Simplify your trading process and take control of your account today!


**تقديم لوحة إدارة التداول المثالية المصممة لتبسيط عملياتك التجارية وزيادة كفاءتك!**


تحتوي لوحتنا المتقدمة على ميزات قوية لتبسيط مهام التداول الخاصة بك وتوفير رؤى فورية:


- **إدارة TP وSL بنقرة واحدة:** احذف بسهولة جميع مستويات جني الأرباح (TP) ووقف الخسارة (SL) عبر حسابك بالكامل أو لأزواج معينة بضغطة زر.


- **تتبع الطلبات في الوقت الحقيقي:** تابع نشاطك التجاري بأحدث التحديثات التي تعرض العدد الإجمالي للأوامر وكميات الشراء/البيع والأرباح/الخسائر لكلاً من حسابك بالكامل والأزواج الفردية.


- **تحسين الأرباح والخسائر:** أغلق بسرعة جميع الأوامر الرابحة أو الخاسرة على حسابك أو الأزواج المحددة، مما يضمن قدرتك على الاستجابة بسرعة لتغيرات السوق.


- **التحوط التلقائي:** قم بتعيين تحوط تلقائي عندما يصل سحبك إلى نسبة محددة. ستتعامل اللوحة مع حذف SL وTP تلقائيًا دون الحاجة إلى تأكيد إضافي، وتوفر لك إشعارًا واضحًا.


- **التحوط اليدوي بنقرة واحدة:** تحوط جميع المراكز أو العملات المحددة بنقرة واحدة، مما يسمح بإجراء تعديلات سريعة على استراتيجيتك التجارية.


- **تحليل مفصل للتبادل:** تتبع رسوم التبادل بدقة، بما في ذلك إجمالي تكاليف التبادل، المشتريات، والمبيعات. جميع الحسابات تأخذ في الاعتبار التبادلات، مما يوفر أرباحًا صافية وخسائر دقيقة.


- **استثناءات الإجراءات القابلة للتخصيص:** اختر العملات المحددة لاستثنائها من الحسابات أو الإجراءات، مما يمنحك تحكمًا كاملاً في الأزواج المتأثرة.


- **تنبيهات التأكيد:** قبل أي عملية كبيرة، سيظهر لك صندوق منبثق لتأكيد إجراءاتك، مما يضيف طبقة إضافية من الأمان والدقة.


مع هذه الأدوات الشاملة، تمكنك لوحة إدارة التداول لدينا من إدارة صفقاتك بشكل أكثر فعالية واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة بسهولة. قم بتبسيط عملية التداول الخاصة بك وتولى التحكم في حسابك اليوم!




