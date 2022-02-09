Great Bird
- Experts
- Ferri Shallahuddin
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 9 February 2022
- Activations: 10
Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD.
has StopLoss and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm.
you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually.
The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and is ready to be used for all currencies
- Use Timeframe M5
- account ECN recommendation
- Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair)
The Expert Advisor does not use:
Grid
Averaging
Martingale
Doubling