Scalping! What a thrill!





Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time!

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper!

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is for those who cannot wait on a trade, cash out and leave AFAP :)

(So don't expect to earn XXX$ per trade, keep your expectations in the range on 0.XX$ per trade)





Draw down is the enemy of the trader, thus we tried to keep is as low as possible.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





This helps to save the capital from possibilities of whipping up.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)









Setting :

-Time Frame: M1



- Currency pair: EURUSD + all pairs (will require additional capital)



-Capital: 3000$ ++

(All testing was performed on 1000$ and it passed it without problems, but we want you to be safe and reduce the risks, so please do not work by less than 3000$)



- Account type: All, but preferably without commission



- Leverage: the higher the better









I wish you successful trading, and always remember this rule: Never allow the market to wipe out your cash!