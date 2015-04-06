Good Mood Trading EA





Time frame: M1



Leverage : Higher the better



Spread: Lower the better



Account type : All types

(EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting)





Please please do not take unnecessary risks.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





We wish you successful trading.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.