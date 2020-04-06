RSI Intelligent MT4

RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend.

A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator in combination with an artificial neural network to generate buy and sell signals in the foreign exchange market. The RSI indicator is used to determine overbought and oversold conditions of an asset, while the artificial neural network is trained to identify patterns and make predictions based on historical data.

The robot would be programmed to analyze the market data, the RSI indicator and other market indicators, and use that information as input for the neural network. The neural network would then make predictions about the market trends and generate trading signals, which would be confirmed by the RSI indicator. The robot would then execute trades based on the signals generated by the neural network, with the RSI indicator acting as a filter to ensure the trades are in line with market conditions.

The combination of the RSI indicator and the artificial neural network would enable the robot to respond quickly to changes in market conditions, while also providing a high level of accuracy in predictions and trades.

Metatrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91228

Recomend Pair: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD,USDCAD,EURGBP,NZDUSD and etc.

🔥 Live Signal (Dec 2022 - Jun 2023): myfxbook.com/portfolio/nuclear-weapon/9761017 

(Jul 2023 - Now) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1991509

Recommendations

  • Needed 1:100 leverage as a minimum.
  • VPS is recommended.
  • Platform: Metatrader 4.
  • 1 Minute Timeframe.
  • Minimum Balance requirement: 20 USD for cent account or 2000 USD.
  • Backtest With Modeling OHLC.

Parameters

  • Magic_Number - Order magic number.
  • Slippage - permissible slippage (Points).
  • Initial_lot - initial lot.
  • Lot_miltiplier - lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • MaxSpread - maximum value of the current spread to open position (Points) .
  • TrailingStop_Virtual - Virtual Trailing stop (Points).
  • TrailingStep _Virtual - Virtual Trailing step (Points).
  • Risk - ratio of Account Balance to trade with position sizing.
  • Autolot - Enable autolot or not (include Parameter Risk).

Time Scalper
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Time Scalper is a multi-currency Expert Advisor, which works on many symbols and M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor does not use high-risk trading strategies like Martingale. EA works with Stoploss, Breakout, Pull back,Takeprofit, Next Trailing Stop with Neural Network Technology and Calculated through the last price every one minute not every tick. This made the decision that you do not have to worry about backtest results. For Customers Please write the author in private message to know which p
Breakout Envelopes
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies extreme overbought and oversold conditions in a market. Opening positions on extreme overbought conditions or extreme oversold conditions allows for getting the highest profit. If the starting position is in a loss then the second or third position has the probability to gain big profit value. The built-in spread filter manages slippages and spread extension. The EA does NOT use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitration, etc. The Expert Advisor works with St
Quantum Theory
Sabil Yudifera
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum Theory is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the principle of scalping in the distribution of data in the sample and the distance between individual data points to the mean or average sample values. In Statistics, the data area between +/- 1 standard deviations will be 68.2%, the data area between +/- 2 standard deviations will be around 95.4%, and the data area between +/- 3 standard deviations will range from 99.7%. The Expert Advisor works with Stop loss, The Larry Williams Per
Sytem Equivalent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Sytem Equivalent is a breakout trading system in data distribution based on deep machine learning, parameterized neural network technology. Data distribution has different types of breakout - different systems study and analyze in terms of neural network parameters, something progress up to date. The system analyzes every profit from the distribution of breakout types so that it is tested on the backtest and it is very successful.The accuracy of profit in the learning system for neural netwo
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Grid Breakout AI
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Product Name :   Grid Breakout AI Description : Grid Breakout AI is a   revolutionary trading system   that combines the power of   Grid Trading   and   Artificial Intelligence (AI)   to generate consistent profits in the Forex market. With its intelligent algorithm that adapts to market conditions, AI GridMaster automatically places orders at strategic price levels, maximizing profit opportunities in both sideways and trending markets. Key Features : Smart Grid Trading : Automatically places bu
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
