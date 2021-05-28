Market Master EA

Very Important: Please Adjust the "Distance between orders" .. Lower them to get good results. Higher will make the EA much safer.



Trading Forex has a million way!





One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf!





Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :)

(Trading is risky, and you may loose!)





From here began the idea! Fighting the market.





The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate.





This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf!

(Trading is risky, and you may loose!)





Please find the 99.9% tick data back test results in attachments.





Warnings:

1- The EA works against the trend!

2- Do not use small accounts on the strategy

3- Adjust the distance between the orders according to the volatility of the currency. The default settings are for moderate currencies.





Account type: Hedging

Leverage: The higher the better

Time frame: It do not depend on any time frame.





Final word: Never allow the market to take your hard earned money! Trading is risky, trade responsibly.





I wish you successful trading.









How could you use the EA professionally?





1- You can use it as a scalping technique by reducing the distance between each order.

This will give you handsome profits, but will have the risk of being interrupted by the market noise, thus increasing the ability to being jammed .





2- Stable trading by increasing the distance between each order.

Doing so will eliminate almost all of the market noise, thus you wont get stuck in your trades for a long time.





I prefer using the second method, and using multiple currencies at the same time.

What are the best currencies to use?



All currencies, oil, gold, silver, crypto , etc are suitable.

But the most volatile currencies + Gold are preferred.





On which account could I use this EA?

1- I recommend Cent or micro accounts, because you will be able to allow the EA to use the martingale strategy as well, which will result in faster trading + more profits.





2- Other than that all trading account will work properly if you traded with the right setting and inputs.





Setting Description Auto Lot If activated, the starting lot size will be calculated according to your % of capital. In case you will set and forget the EA you could choose the lot to be according to the percentage, as it will increases the profits as the account gets bigger. Manual Lot Size You can enter here the starting lot size manually Lot size Percentage If you've activated auto lot, then you will need to add the starting lot size percentage of the account size TP Type Here you will chose the desired take profit type : either Manual TP in $ , or by a percentage of the account size. In case you will set an forget the EA you could choose the TP to be according to the percentage, as it will increases the profits as the account gets bigger. TP in $ The amount in $ which you require the profits to be cashed TP in % The amount in % which you require the profits to be cashed

Distance Between Orders This is the backbone of the EA. lower numbers will open enormous orders very quickly. While larger numbers will results in lower number of orders, and lower distractions from the market noise. Multiplier If you wish to use the martingale , then add a number higer than 1, eg :1.05, 1.1, 1.2, 1.5 or any number you wish. If you want to deactivate it , use 1







