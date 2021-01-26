Penny Collector EA
- Experts
-
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 11 March 2025
- Activations: 5
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :)
(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Please please do not take unnecessary risks.
(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
We wish you successful trading.
(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating