MACD Momentum Shift EA

MACD Momentum Shift EA – A Tool for Traders Who Love Optimization

The MACD Momentum Shift EA is designed for traders who enjoy fine-tuning their strategies to match market conditions. This Expert Advisor is not pre-optimized, allowing you to explore different settings, adjust risk parameters, and tailor it to your unique trading style.

How It Works

This EA leverages the MACD indicator, a widely used momentum-based tool, to identify potential trend shifts. The logic behind it is straightforward yet powerful:

  • It monitors the MACD Main Line and Signal Line crossovers.
  • A Buy Signal is triggered when the MACD Signal Line crosses above zero, and momentum strengthens.
  • A Sell Signal is generated when the MACD Signal Line crosses below zero, indicating bearish momentum.
  • The EA ensures that only one trade is open at a time, preventing overexposure to market fluctuations.

Key Features

  • Fully adjustable MACD parameters (Fast, Slow, and Signal periods)
  • Customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
  • Built-in risk validation to ensure lot sizing aligns with broker rules
  • Error handling and retry logic for smoother execution
  • Designed with optimization in mind—you control the tuning!

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is ideal for traders who want a flexible, rule-based system that can be adapted to different market conditions. It is not a plug-and-play solution but rather a framework for traders looking to refine their MACD-based strategy.

Price & Value

The MACD Momentum Shift EA is available for $80, reflecting its capability as a structured trading tool that provides a foundation for further optimization. If you enjoy refining and testing different settings, this EA offers a robust starting point.

Explore More

Visit my profile to check out my other trading solutions! Whether you're looking for automated strategies or indicators, you’ll find tools to enhance your trading experience.

Important Note: This EA does not guarantee profits and should be used with proper risk management. Optimize it to fit your preferred market conditions before live trading.


Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
