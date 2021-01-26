Penny Collector Pro

5


Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :)


If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you!


The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave.

If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)


You can use the Expert on one currency , or on many.


If you choose to use it on one currency, then please choose the EURUSD , because this strategy had been built for it.


On the other hand, if you choose to use it on many currencies, please add more funds to protect your account.





Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$)

Every 500$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) 


Expert will work with less amounts, but wont be as safe as it should be.

(EURUSD can work successfully with 100$, but its not recommended)


Time frame: M15 -- Please do not use lower Time frame, because the results wont be as accurate.

Leverage : Higher the better


Spread: Lower the better

Account type : All types
(EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting)




Please please do not take unnecessary risks.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) 


We wish you successful trading.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) 


Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.











Reviews 1
Barry Martin
28
Barry Martin 2021.02.04 06:35 
 

So Far so good. It takes small profits just like what is needed the creator is great at responding to questions. After the weekend started bot yesterday 5pm est. 24hrs later have not had a single loss. The bot works excellent Very little risk I will try the back testing on a few other pairs to see how it preforms.

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Olivier Nomblot
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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Barry Martin
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Barry Martin 2021.02.04 06:35 
 

So Far so good. It takes small profits just like what is needed the creator is great at responding to questions. After the weekend started bot yesterday 5pm est. 24hrs later have not had a single loss. The bot works excellent Very little risk I will try the back testing on a few other pairs to see how it preforms.

AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
28044
Reply from developer AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2021.02.09 16:11
Am glad you liked Penny Collector EA. Yes other pairs have good performance as well. Please check comment #2 where I shared the live results of the 31 currency pairs. Check the statistics and they could be a great hands on tool. I wish you successful trading Barry!
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