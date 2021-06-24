Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :)

The first was Penny collector : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site+Profile+Seller

And here is the second EA : Cent Collector





Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave.





If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could.





This version is called Cent collector, and it aims to allow you to benefit by two factors:

1- Handsome TP

2- Rebate from your broker after each trade (You need to be registered to one of the IB's who shares part of the commission with you to get this feature)





The default setting are excellent for all currencies, so no need to modify it.

(XAU, XAG are not suitable for this strategy)





If you deposit the right amount, this Expert will be categorized as :"Set and Forget EA".





I recommend using this Expert in a All Currencies Account, as it will perform better and will be safer.









Time frame: M15 -- Please do not use lower Time frame, because the results wont be as accurate.

Leverage : Higher the better

Spread: Lower the better

Account type : All types Lot size: Above 0.01.. IMPORTANT to allow the EA to work properly. For USA users who cannot use hedging: Please choose either "Buy" or "Sell"





Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)

We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)



Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1218858/seller#products







