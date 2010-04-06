TradePulse Commander Pannel MT4

Introducing the ultimate Trade Management Panel designed to streamline your trading operations and boost your efficiency! Our advanced panel is packed with powerful features to simplify your trading tasks and provide real-time insights:

  • One-Click TP and SL Management: Easily delete all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels across your entire account or for specific pairs with just a button press.

  • Real-Time Order Tracking: Stay on top of your trading activity with live updates showing the total number of orders, buy/sell quantities, and profit/loss for both your entire account and individual pairs.

  • Profit and Loss Optimization: Quickly close all profitable or losing orders on your account or selected pairs, ensuring you can react swiftly to market changes.

  • Automatic Hedging: Set an automatic hedge when your drawdown reaches a specified percentage. The panel will handle SL and TP deletions automatically without requiring additional confirmation, and provide you with a clear notification.

  • One-Click Manual Hedging: Effortlessly hedge all positions or selected currencies with a single click, allowing for swift adjustments to your trading strategy.

  • Detailed Swap Analysis: Track your swap charges with precision, including total swap costs, buys, and sells. All calculations account for swaps, providing accurate net profits and losses.

  • Customizable Action Exclusions: Choose specific currencies to exclude from calculations or actions, giving you full control over which pairs are affected.

  • Confirmation Prompts: Before any major operation, a pop-up box will appear for you to confirm your actions, adding an extra layer of security and accuracy.

With these comprehensive tools, our Trade Management Panel empowers you to manage your trades more effectively and make informed decisions with ease. Simplify your trading process and take control of your account today!


**تقديم لوحة إدارة التداول المثالية المصممة لتبسيط عملياتك التجارية وزيادة كفاءتك!**


تحتوي لوحتنا المتقدمة على ميزات قوية لتبسيط مهام التداول الخاصة بك وتوفير رؤى فورية:


- **إدارة TP وSL بنقرة واحدة:** احذف بسهولة جميع مستويات جني الأرباح (TP) ووقف الخسارة (SL) عبر حسابك بالكامل أو لأزواج معينة بضغطة زر.


- **تتبع الطلبات في الوقت الحقيقي:** تابع نشاطك التجاري بأحدث التحديثات التي تعرض العدد الإجمالي للأوامر وكميات الشراء/البيع والأرباح/الخسائر لكلاً من حسابك بالكامل والأزواج الفردية.


- **تحسين الأرباح والخسائر:** أغلق بسرعة جميع الأوامر الرابحة أو الخاسرة على حسابك أو الأزواج المحددة، مما يضمن قدرتك على الاستجابة بسرعة لتغيرات السوق.


- **التحوط التلقائي:** قم بتعيين تحوط تلقائي عندما يصل سحبك إلى نسبة محددة. ستتعامل اللوحة مع حذف SL وTP تلقائيًا دون الحاجة إلى تأكيد إضافي، وتوفر لك إشعارًا واضحًا.


- **التحوط اليدوي بنقرة واحدة:** تحوط جميع المراكز أو العملات المحددة بنقرة واحدة، مما يسمح بإجراء تعديلات سريعة على استراتيجيتك التجارية.


- **تحليل مفصل للتبادل:** تتبع رسوم التبادل بدقة، بما في ذلك إجمالي تكاليف التبادل، المشتريات، والمبيعات. جميع الحسابات تأخذ في الاعتبار التبادلات، مما يوفر أرباحًا صافية وخسائر دقيقة.


- **استثناءات الإجراءات القابلة للتخصيص:** اختر العملات المحددة لاستثنائها من الحسابات أو الإجراءات، مما يمنحك تحكمًا كاملاً في الأزواج المتأثرة.


- **تنبيهات التأكيد:** قبل أي عملية كبيرة، سيظهر لك صندوق منبثق لتأكيد إجراءاتك، مما يضيف طبقة إضافية من الأمان والدقة.


مع هذه الأدوات الشاملة، تمكنك لوحة إدارة التداول لدينا من إدارة صفقاتك بشكل أكثر فعالية واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة بسهولة. قم بتبسيط عملية التداول الخاصة بك وتولى التحكم في حسابك اليوم!






Prodotti consigliati
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilità
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
DepoControl
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilità
DepoControl – Full Control Over the Deposit Closers   Expert Advisor controls the overall account status and closes ALL market orders on the account when certain conditions occur. The trading robot closes ALL orders on the account in the following cases (by profit): Close ALL orders by a total profit on the account   in monetary terms . For example, suppose that the settings specify that   positions should be closed when profit of 100 is reached. In this case, the Expert Advisor closes all mark
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilità
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
Utilità
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
Close at time
Yaotang Liu
5 (2)
Utilità
Close at time is a very useful EA to close specific positions at specific time. It also provides additional condition to setup. Close specific positions at time. Close specific positions which currently profits. Close specific long positions only. Close specific short positions only. Close specific pending orders. It is useful to support your trading strategies. Parameters description magic : Target magic number to close. close_time_hr: Hour to close. (MetaTrader 4 terminal time) close_time_min
FREE
Spread And Swap Dashboard
Chantal Sala
Utilità
Spread And Swap Dashboard è un simpatico strumento che ci consente di conoscere tutti gli spread minimi e massimi degli strumenti che trattiamo. Oltre alle informazioni sugli spread troviamo anche i valori Bid & Ask che sono sempre molto utili. Abbiamo anche ritenuto importante includere valori di swap positivi e negativi in modo da poter valutare meglio le possibili strategie di Carry Trade. Lo strumento si rivela utile in periodi di elevata volatilità per registrare tutti i valori degli spread
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
Pulse Dashboard
Artem Filippov
Utilità
This indicator allows you to monitor the vitals of your account and notifies of some events, in accordance with user settings. Keep your finger on the pulse of trading. Control elements Main panel of the indicator shows the following values: chart symbol, bid/ask prices, spread, free margin, equity, total number of orders and total profit/loss. There are also two buttons: "Alarm" and "Mute". "Alarm" button starts up a timer, which will notify user in a period of time, defined in the settings. I
FREE
Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Utilità
Excellent   Multiplatform   Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source   of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the   receiver   of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals mu
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilità
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Script CloseAll SELL
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All SELL Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilità
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Fast Easy Copy
Mustafa Eroglu
Utilità
SETTINGS: Setting 1-  Will I act as server or client? : As you see, this setting for choice working mode as client or server.  ( server or client ) Setting 2-  Will I copy stoploss and takeprofit? : If true they will be copy, if false they will not be copy.  ( true or false ) Setting 3-  If I am client I multiply lots with this value: Multiplier value for transaction lots on client mode only.  ( 0.01 - 100 ) Setting 4-  If I am client I don't copy if lots greater than value: It is working on whe
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilità
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilità
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Telegram Informer MT4
Andrey Kaunov
Utilità
Сообщения в Telegram из MT4 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT5 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjk5 Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
FREE
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilità
L'indicateur montre les heures d'ouverture des bourses mondiales. Vous aide à voir quels marchés sont actuellement les plus actifs Découvrez mon  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ fonctionnalités, incluant cet outil  |   Contactez-moi  si vous avez des questions Aide à sélectionner les instruments les plus volatils en ce moment; Particulièrement utile pour les traders intraday; 1) Lors de l'utilisation sur des délais 1H et inférieurs: les lignes correspondront à la position réelle des barres sur le graphiq
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm EN
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilità
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilità
Expert Advisor Risk Manager per MT4 è un programma molto importante e secondo me necessario per ogni trader. Con questo Expert Advisor sarai in grado di controllare il rischio nel tuo conto di trading. Il controllo del rischio e del profitto può essere effettuato sia in termini monetari che in termini percentuali. Affinché l'Expert Advisor funzioni, è sufficiente allegarlo al grafico della coppia di valute e impostare i valori di rischio accettabili nella valuta del deposito o in % del saldo
Macd MT4 Send Telegram
Van Hoi Ha
Utilità
I have finished robot sending images to telegram according to Macd signal. When there is a Main signal of candle 1 > 0 and candle 2 < 0 . there will be 1 image sent to telegram. The red line in the picture means that the robot will send the picture to telegram to let you know I personally used the hammer candle system to follow the market with over 30 products, you can refer to the links below https://t.me/New_Hammer_Group There are 3 simple steps to use right away: 1: create telegram channel,
Script CloseAll BUY
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All BUY Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Position Close Button MT4
Osazee Asikhemhen
5 (1)
Utilità
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unk
TickChart
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilità
Tick Chart — full-featured chart for MetaTrader 4. A utility for creating and working with a tick chart in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. You can create a tick chart that works exactly the same as a regular chart. You can apply indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts to the tick chart. You get a fully functional tick chart on which you can work just as well as on a regular chart. You can enable the output of the Ask price data. The data are generated in the form of the upper shadow of a tick bar. Fr
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilità
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Script CloseAll Target
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilità
Close All Profit Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilità
Sperimenta una copia di trading eccezionalmente veloce con il Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Con la sua facile configurazione in 1 minuto, questo copiatore di trading ti consente di copiare i trades tra diversi terminali di MetaTrader sullo stesso computer Windows o su Windows VPS con velocità di copia ultra veloci inferiori a 0.5 secondi. Che tu sia un trader principiante o professionista, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre una vasta gamma di opzioni per personalizzarlo alle tue esigenze specifiche.
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copia Gatto MT4) non è solo un semplice copiatore locale di operazioni; è un quadro completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione, progettato per le sfide del trading moderno. Dai challenge delle prop firm alla gestione dei conti personali, si adatta a ogni situazione grazie a una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata delle operazioni. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilità
Seconds Chart — uno strumento unico per creare grafici in secondi su MetaTrader 4 . Con Seconds Chart , puoi generare grafici con timeframe definiti in secondi, ottenendo una flessibilità e una precisione d'analisi ideali, non disponibili nei grafici standard in minuti o ore. Ad esempio, il timeframe S15 indica un grafico con candele di 15 secondi. Puoi utilizzare qualsiasi indicatore, expert advisor e script. È facile utilizzarli proprio come nei grafici standard. A differenza degli strumenti s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilità
Copiatore commerciale per MetaTrader 4.       Copia le operazioni, le posizioni e gli ordini forex da qualsiasi conto. È uno dei migliori copiatori commerciali       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       per il       COPYLOT MT4       versione (o       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       per il       COPYLOT MT5       versione). Versione MT5 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Versione
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilità
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilità
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilità
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilità
Equity Protect Pro: Il tuo esperto di protezione del conto completo per un trading senza preoccupazioni Se stai cercando funzionalità come protezione del conto, protezione del capitale proprio, protezione del portafoglio, protezione multi-strategia, protezione dei profitti, raccolta dei profitti, sicurezza del trading, programmi di controllo del rischio, controllo automatico del rischio, liquidazione automatica, liquidazione condizionale, liquidazione programmata, liquidazione dinamica, trailin
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilità
Basket EA MT4 è un potente strumento per la presa di profitto e un sistema completo di protezione del conto, tutto in una soluzione semplice e intuitiva. Il suo scopo principale è quello di offrire un controllo totale sul profitto e la perdita complessiva del conto, gestendo tutte le posizioni aperte a livello di "cestino" (basket) e non singolarmente. L’EA offre una serie completa di funzionalità a livello di basket, come take profit, stop loss, break even e trailing stop. Questi possono essere
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilità
Il MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider è uno strumento facile da usare e completamente personalizzabile che consente l'invio di segnali a Telegram, trasformando il tuo account in un fornitore di segnali. Il formato dei messaggi è completamente personalizzabile! Tuttavia, per un uso semplice, puoi anche optare per un modello predefinito e abilitare o disabilitare parti specifiche del messaggio. [ Dimostrativo ]  [ Manuale ] [ Versione MT5 ] [ Versione Discord ] [ Canale Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilità
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (inclusi quelli privati e restrittivi) direttamente sul tuo MT4.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare le negoziazioni. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT5 | Versione Discord
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilità
Trade Copier è un'utilità professionale progettata per copiare e sincronizzare le transazioni tra conti di trading. La copiatura avviene dal conto/terminale del fornitore al conto/terminale del destinatario, che sono installati sullo stesso computer o vps. Prima di acquistare, puoi testare la versione demo su un account demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Funzionalità e vantaggi principali: Supporta la copia degli ordini: MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, inclusi i conti di compensaz
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilità
Da Telegram a MT4: la soluzione definitiva per la copia del segnale Semplifica il tuo trading con   Telegram su MT4   , l'utility all'avanguardia progettata per copiare i segnali di trading direttamente dai canali e dalle chat di Telegram sulla tua piattaforma MetaTrader 4, senza bisogno di DLL. Questa soluzione affidabile garantisce un'esecuzione impeccabile dei segnali con una precisione e opzioni di personalizzazione senza pari, risparmiando tempo e aumentando la tua efficienza. [ Instruction
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilità
Fai trading automaticamente su zone di supporto e resistenza o di domanda e offerta una volta identificate le aree chiave da cui vuoi fare trading. Questo EA ti consente di disegnare zone di acquisto e vendita con un solo clic e poi posizionarle esattamente dove ti aspetti che il prezzo cambi. L'EA monitora quindi quelle zone e farà trading automaticamente in base all'azione del prezzo che specifichi per le zone. Una volta che il trading iniziale è stato eseguito, l'EA uscirà in profitto nella
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Utilizzando il nostro pannello di trading, puoi fare trading con un clic dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. Calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni che semplificano la vita di un trader e lo aiutano a condurre le proprie attività di trading in modo molto più rapido e conveniente. Suggerimenti gra
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilità
Chiusura delle posizioni in MetaTrader 4 al raggiungimento del profitto/perdita totale con la funzione di trailing del profitto. Puoi abilitare le fermate virtuali (ordine separato) . Calcolo e chiusura per le posizioni ACQUISTA e VENDI separatamente (Separate BUY SELL) . Chiusura e calcolo di tutti i simboli o solo del simbolo corrente (Tutti i simboli) . Abilita il trailing per il profitto ( Trailing Profit ). Chiudi su profitti e perdite totali su valuta di deposito, punti, o percentuale del
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilità
Partial Closure EA MT4 ti consente di chiudere parzialmente qualsiasi operazione sul tuo conto, manualmente tramite una percentuale scelta della dimensione del lotto e/o per numero di ticket, oppure automaticamente a percentuali specifiche dei livelli di TP/SL, chiudendo una percentuale della dimensione iniziale del lotto su un massimo di 10 livelli di take profit e 10 di stop loss. Può gestire tutte o alcune delle operazioni nel tuo conto specificando o escludendo determinati numeri magici, co
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilità
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilità
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilità
Exp-Averager   è progettato per calcolare la media delle operazioni che hanno ricevuto un certo prelievo aprendo operazioni di media. Il consulente ha la capacità di aprire nuove posizioni in tendenza o contro la tendenza attuale. Include anche una funzione intelligente di trailing stop che si applica a una serie di posizioni. Il consulente può aumentare o diminuire la dimensione del lotto delle posizioni. Questa è una strategia ampiamente utilizzata per riportare le posizioni in perdita al pre
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Suppo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
Altri dall’autore
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**Molto importante: Si prega di regolare la "Distanza tra gli ordini". Riducetela per ottenere risultati migliori, idealmente tra 2 e 10.** Il trading nel mercato Forex e in mercati volatili può essere molto complicato e rischioso. Quasi tutte le strategie non funzioneranno al 100% come desiderato! Con il nostro nuovo esperto consulente, "Super Hedge Fighter EA", vedrai il mercato da una nuova prospettiva! Non dovrai più temere la volatilità, poiché diventerà una fonte di reddito per te. "S
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Molto importante: Si prega di regolare la "Distanza tra gli ordini"... Riducila per ottenere buoni risultati. Aumentarla renderà l'EA molto più sicuro. Il trading sul Forex ha milioni di possibilità! Uno dei metodi innovativi è andare controcorrente! Qui combattiamo contro il mercato e lavoriamo per ottenere il nostro pane e burro :) (Il trading è rischioso, e potresti perdere!) Da qui è nata l'idea! Combattere il mercato. L'Expert Advisor utilizza una combinazione di: Hedging, Grid e strategie
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione