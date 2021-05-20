Super Hedge Fighter EA

5
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Important Note: Please Adjust the "Distance Between Orders" Setting. Reduce it to achieve optimal results, ideally between 2 and 10.

Trading in Forex and volatile markets can be challenging and risky. No strategy will be effective 100% of the time!

With our new expert advisor, "Super Hedge Fighter EA," you'll gain a fresh perspective on the market!

You’ll no longer fear volatility, as it will become a source of income.

"Super Hedge Fighter EA" is uniquely designed to handle unstable periods and can manage severe market movements with ease.

It is also adaptable to stable markets with minor adjustments to the settings.

While Forex trading will always carry risks, you can now approach these risks with a professional strategy!

The EA employs a pure trend-following strategy, adapting to current market conditions.

You can optionally use martingale with this strategy to speed up trade exits. This can be very advantageous if you have sufficient funds in your account.

The most crucial feature of the EA is its hedging capability. If the market direction shifts, the EA will open new orders to create a perfect hedge with existing orders. This can potentially reduce margin requirements to 0% if you choose the right broker, minimizing margin calls as market changes occur.

Note: Drawdowns may increase, so don’t solely focus on margin levels and overlook this aspect. Some brokers might impose margin on hedged positions, so double-check with your broker.

How to Use the EA Professionally:

  1. Scalping Technique: Reduce the distance between orders to potentially earn higher profits. However, this approach might be affected by market noise and increase the risk of being stuck.

  2. Stable Trading: Increase the distance between orders to minimize market noise and avoid prolonged trade durations.

I prefer the second method and recommend using multiple currencies simultaneously.

Best Currencies to Use: All currencies, as well as oil, gold, silver, and crypto, are suitable. Highly volatile currencies and gold are particularly preferred.

Recommended Accounts:

  1. Cent or Micro Accounts: These are ideal for using the martingale strategy, resulting in quicker trades and higher profits.

  2. Other Trading Accounts: Any trading account can work effectively with the right settings and inputs.

Settings Description:

  • Auto Lot: Activates automatic calculation of the starting lot size based on your capital percentage. For a set-and-forget approach, use this to scale profits as your account grows.

  • Manual Lot Size: Enter the starting lot size manually.

  • Lot Size Percentage: If auto lot is activated, specify the percentage of the account size for the starting lot size.

  • TP Type: Choose your preferred take profit type—either Manual TP in dollars or a percentage of the account size. For a set-and-forget approach, selecting the percentage option can enhance profits as your account grows.

  • TP in $: Specify the profit amount in dollars to be realized.

  • TP in %: Specify the profit percentage to be realized.

  • Distance Between Orders: This is a critical setting. Lower values will trigger many orders quickly, while higher values will result in fewer orders and less market noise.

  • Multiplier: For using martingale, set a number higher than 1 (e.g., 1.05, 1.1, 1.2, 1.5) or use 1 to deactivate it.


**مهم جداً: يرجى ضبط "المسافة بين الأوامر". قللها للحصول على نتائج جيدة، من 2 إلى 10.**


التداول في الفوركس والأسواق المتقلبة قد يكون معقداً وخطيراً للغاية. نادراً ما تعمل الاستراتيجيات بشكل مثالي بنسبة 100%!


مع المستشار الخبير الجديد لدينا "Super Hedge Fighter EA"، ستتمكن من رؤية السوق من زاوية جديدة!


لن تخاف بعد الآن من التقلبات، حيث ستصبح مصدراً لدخلك.


"Super Hedge Fighter EA" هو خبير فريد ومتخصص في الفترات غير المستقرة. يمكنه التعامل مع معظم الحركات الشديدة في السوق بشكل مثالي.


من ناحية أخرى، يمكنك أيضاً العمل مع الأسواق المستقرة من خلال تعديل الإعدادات قليلاً.


لا أقول إن الفوركس ليس محفوفاً بالمخاطر! ما أقوله هو أنك يمكنك بدء إدارة المخاطر بشكل احترافي!


يستخدم EA استراتيجية متابعة الاتجاه البحتة ويعمل وفقاً لطريقة السوق الحالية.


يمكنك أيضاً استخدام استراتيجية مارتينجال مع هذه الاستراتيجية، مما سيزيد من سرعة إغلاق الصفقات. هذه ميزة اختيارية، ولكنها ستكون مفيدة جداً إذا كان لديك أموال كافية في حسابك.


أهم ميزة في EA هي استخدام التحوط! إذا تغير اتجاه السوق، فإن EA سيستجيب ويقوم بفتح أوامر جديدة وفقاً لذلك. كل أمر جديد سيشكل تحوطاً مثالياً مع أمر قديم! من خلال القيام بذلك، ستتمكن من تقليل متطلبات الهامش إلى 0% إذا اخترت الوسيط المناسب. ستودع مكالمات الهامش، حيث أن أي تغيير في السوق سيقلل من حاجتك إلى الهامش.


**ملاحظة:** نعم، قد يزداد السحب (Drawdown)، لذا لا تركز فقط على مستوى الهامش وتهمل هذه النقطة. بعض الوسطاء قد يفرضون هامشاً على المراكز المحمية، لذا تحقق من ذلك مع وسيطك.


**كيف يمكنك استخدام EA بشكل احترافي؟**


1. **تقنية السكالبينج:** قلل المسافة بين كل أمر للحصول على أرباح جيدة. ولكن، قد يتعرض هذا الأسلوب للتشويش بسبب ضوضاء السوق، مما يزيد من خطر التوقف.


2. **التداول المستقر:** زد المسافة بين كل أمر. هذا سيزيل تقريباً كل ضوضاء السوق، مما يمنعك من التورط في صفقات لوقت طويل.


أفضّل استخدام الطريقة الثانية وتداول عملات متعددة في نفس الوقت.


**ما هي أفضل العملات للاستخدام؟**

جميع العملات، وكذلك النفط، الذهب، الفضة، والعملات المشفرة، مناسبة. ولكن العملات الأكثر تقلباً والذهب مفضلان.


**على أي حساب يمكنني استخدام هذا EA؟**


1. **حسابات سنت أو ميكرو:** أوصي بهذه الحسابات لأنها تتيح لك استخدام استراتيجية مارتينجال، مما يؤدي إلى تداول أسرع وأرباح أكبر.


2. **حسابات أخرى:** ستعمل جميع حسابات التداول بشكل صحيح إذا قمت بتداول الإعدادات والمدخلات المناسبة.


**وصف الإعدادات:**


- **Auto Lot (حجم اللوت التلقائي):** إذا تم تفعيله، سيتم حساب حجم اللوت الابتدائي وفقاً لنسبة من رأس المال الخاص بك. إذا اخترت طريقة "إعداد ونسى"، يمكنك اختيار اللوت بناءً على النسبة المئوية، حيث سيزيد ذلك الأرباح مع نمو الحساب.


- **Manual Lot Size (حجم اللوت اليدوي):** يمكنك إدخال حجم اللوت الابتدائي يدوياً هنا.


- **Lot Size Percentage (نسبة حجم اللوت):** إذا قمت بتفعيل اللوت التلقائي، ستحتاج إلى إدخال نسبة حجم اللوت بالنسبة لحجم الحساب.


- **TP Type (نوع جني الأرباح):** اختر نوع جني الأرباح المطلوب: إما يدوياً بالدولار أو كنسبة مئوية من حجم الحساب. في حالة استخدام طريقة "إعداد ونسى"، يمكنك اختيار النسبة المئوية، حيث سيزيد ذلك الأرباح مع نمو الحساب.


- **TP in $ (جني الأرباح بالدولار):** المبلغ بالدولار الذي ترغب في تحقيقه كربح.


- **TP in % (جني الأرباح بالنسبة المئوية):** النسبة المئوية للربح الذي ترغب في تحقيقه.


- **Distance Between Orders (المسافة بين الأوامر):** هذه هي العمود الفقري لـ EA. الأرقام الأصغر ستفتح العديد من الأوامر بسرعة، في حين أن الأرقام الأكبر ستؤدي إلى عدد أقل من الأوامر وتقليل التشتت الناتج عن ضوضاء السوق.


- **Multiplier (المضاعف):** إذا كنت ترغب في استخدام مارتينجال، فأدخل رقماً أكبر من 1 (مثل: 1.05، 1.1، 1.2، 1.5) أو استخدم 1 لتعطيلها.

Reviews 2
Ravish Koushlesh
336
Ravish Koushlesh 2024.05.13 08:58 
 

Its working, Mr Developer has done a wonderful job

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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
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Daniel Moraes Da Silva
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Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
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Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
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Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
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FXPanda99
14
FXPanda99 2025.03.09 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
28044
Reply from developer AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2025.03.09 11:41
I fully agree, in trading you should be very careful as market moves may be unpredictable. Please take good care while trading.
Ravish Koushlesh
336
Ravish Koushlesh 2024.05.13 08:58 
 

Its working, Mr Developer has done a wonderful job

AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
28044
Reply from developer AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2024.05.13 19:57
Glad to know that. I wish you successful trading
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