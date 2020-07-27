Happy and Steady

Happiness in Forex Means Winning!

What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!"

This will make you happier!

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues!





The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit.





Expert entries are very selective, which will result in ensuring that every entry is as accurate as possible.





Please work on EURUSD Only. Strategy is built on it.





Time Frame : H4 ONLY





Minimum deposit : 1000$ (Please try to increase the deposit)





Account type: Without commission





Leverage: The higher the better, but not lower than 1:500 to handle the big lot size









Please Try it on demo first, because the concept and lot size are crazy!





Finally, Forex is risky, always be careful while trading.















