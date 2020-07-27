Happy and Steady
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Happiness in Forex Means Winning!
What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!"
This will make you happier!
(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)
We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues!
The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit.
Expert entries are very selective, which will result in ensuring that every entry is as accurate as possible.
Please work on EURUSD Only. Strategy is built on it.
Time Frame : H4 ONLY
Minimum deposit : 1000$ (Please try to increase the deposit)
Account type: Without commission
Leverage: The higher the better, but not lower than 1:500 to handle the big lot size
Please Try it on demo first, because the concept and lot size are crazy!
Finally, Forex is risky, always be careful while trading.
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