Safe and Steady Profits Pro

Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders!





There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit.





Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold.





It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits.





To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure the most security of the account funds.





This makes it suitable for all kind of investors, as all are searching for steady profits.









Minimum deposit is 500$ , or 500 Cent = 5$. (Recommended 1500$)

Every 500$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win!

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





Expert will work with less amounts, but wont be as safe as it should be.

(EURUSD can work successfully with 100$, but its not recommended)





Time frame: M15









Account type : Cent or standard accounts - WITHOUT COMMISSION-





Spread: Lower the better





Leverage : Higher the better





Please please do not take unnecessary risks. Stick to the deposit amount and stay safe.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)





We wish you steady profits, and zero losses.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)







Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.



