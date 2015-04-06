Against The Surf EA

Trading Forex has a million way!





One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf!





Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :)

(Trading is risky, and you may loose!)





From here began the idea! Fighting the market.





The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate.





This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf!

(Trading is risky, and you may loose!)





Please find the 99.9% tick data back test results in attachments.





Warnings:

1- The EA works against the trend!

2- Do not use small accounts on the strategy

3- Adjust the distance between the orders according to the volatility of the currency. The default settings are for moderate currencies.

Ill provide suggested settings in the comments.





Account type: Hedging

Leverage: The higher the better

Minimum Capital: 10,000 USD or cent

Time frame: It do not depend on any time frame.





Final word: Never allow the market to take your hard earned money! Trading is risky, trade responsibly.





I wish you successful trading.











