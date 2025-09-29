DrawMaster
- Utilities
- Alex Orozco
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 December 2025
DrawMaster - Professional Drawing Tools for MT5
All-in-one panel with advanced drawing tools for serious traders.
✨ KEY FEATURES:
• Smart rectangles - Hollow and filled with customizable colors
• Trend lines - Multiple styles and configurable thicknesses
• Market structures - MS and BOS with automatic detection
• Freehand drawing - Markers and paths with directional colors
• Area eraser - Quickly remove multiple objects
• Customizable panel - 6 different positions on the chart
🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES:
Persistent objects between timeframes
Clean and professional interface
Keyboard shortcuts for quick use
Perfect for Price Action and technical analysis
Optimize your technical analysis and keep your charts organized with professional tools in one place.
good product and friendly support.