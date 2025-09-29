DrawMaster

5

DrawMaster - Professional Drawing Tools for MT5


All-in-one panel with advanced drawing tools for serious traders.


✨ KEY FEATURES:


• Smart rectangles - Hollow and filled with customizable colors

• Trend lines - Multiple styles and configurable thicknesses

• Market structures - MS and BOS with automatic detection

• Freehand drawing - Markers and paths with directional colors

• Area eraser - Quickly remove multiple objects

• Customizable panel - 6 different positions on the chart


🚀 KEY ADVANTAGES:


Persistent objects between timeframes


Clean and professional interface


Keyboard shortcuts for quick use


Perfect for Price Action and technical analysis


Optimize your technical analysis and keep your charts organized with professional tools in one place.


Reviews 1
Tanapon Sanguanrat
439
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.12.17 00:17 
 

good product and friendly support.

