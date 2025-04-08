Premium Discount SMC Indicator for MT5
- Indicators
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Setting of this indicator
candles mode:
Show zones from the beginning
Swing number for highs and lows
Show background color
Color of Premium
Color of Discount
show level 0% line
show level 25% line
show level 50% line
show level 75% line
show level 100% line
The Premium and Discount concept is a core principle of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) used to identify optimal trade locations.
It divides a price range into premium (overvalued) and discount (undervalued) zones using equilibrium.
Smart money typically seeks sells in premium areas and buys in discount areas.
This concept helps traders align entries with institutional positioning and market efficiency.
When combined with BOS, CHoCH, and structure, it significantly improves trade precision.