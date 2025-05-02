DYJ Bidirectional Extremum Trading EA

DYJ Bidirectional Extremum Trading EA is an advanced trading algorithm that utilizes OCHL candlestick data to identify key support and resistance levels. By leveraging high-end search engine algorithms, it accurately detects market tops and bottoms, ensuring optimal entry points for both long and short positions. The EA employs a look-through markets strategy to pinpoint the lowest-risk, highest-reward entry opportunities.

This EA supports both 0.01 lots and 1 lot trading. The entry price of each order is designed to follow a buy-low, sell-high strategy, with minimal retracements. The take profit level is dynamically adjusted without limits, following the market trend. Typically, when the next trading signal appears (regardless of direction), the previous trade's profit is locked in and closed.

It is recommended to run the EA on a daily chart, although it can still generate significant profits on other timeframes. When combined with a break-even strategy, the EA ensures profitability on any chart. Even in unfavorable market conditions, the EA is designed to eventually exit the market with a profit.

Additionally, our Game Strategy is implemented to convert losing trades into profitable ones when encountering adverse trends. This mechanism maximizes stability.

Please download the XAUUSD parameter template in the product review section(Link) . Directly download the XAUUSD backtest performance PDF file(Link) .

Input Parameters

General Settings

  • InpUseLanguage = English – Language selection

  • ulong InpMagic = 1234 – Magic number for trade identification

  • InpIsHideInterface = false – Hide interface (true/false)

  • InpDiglgX = 40 – Dialog box offset along X-axis

  • InpDiglgY = 30 – Dialog box offset along Y-axis

Trading Parameters

  • InpDeepLevel = 0.03 – Deep Level ($)

  • InpIsAddOnTrend = true – Enable trend-following orders

  • InpVolume = 1 – Simulated trading volume

  • InpMaxTrade = 1000 – Maximum number of trades

  • InpTakeprofits = 0 – Take profit amount ($)

  • InpStoploss = 0 – Stop loss amount ($)

  • InpTTPAndPLOnlyGM = true – Enable Game Mode for TTP / PL

  • InpSymbolLimitProfits = 0 – Profit Limit ($) [0 = Off]

  • InpSymbolProfits = 0 – Trailing profit ($) [0 = Off]

  • InpTrailingPercentage = 0.7 – Dynamic profit target (70%)

  • InpTargetIncreaseCoeff = 0.5 – Coefficient for dynamic target increase

Trailing Stop & Profit Management

  • InpIsBoSTrailing = true – Enable trailing stop for BoS strategy

  • InpIsOnlyBoSMaxHighTrailingStop = true – Only use the highest profit trailing stop

  • InpBoSTrailingStop = 10.00 – BoS trailing stop ($ per min lot)

  • InpTrailingStop = 2000.00 – Standard trailing stop ($)

Game Strategy Settings

  • InpMaxGroupRound = 0 – Maximum allowed group rounds

  • InpGroupProfits = 1 – Close trades if group profit target is met

  • InpGameMinStopLoss = 3 – Minimum stop loss for Game Strategy ($)

  • InpStopGameForMaxRound = 100 – Maximum rounds allowed before stopping Game Mode

  • InpTPMultiplier = 1.5 – Take profit multiplier for Game Strategy

  • InpRepairPercent = 1.6 – Loss error repair percentage (default: 0.053005)

  • InpDistanceDivisor = 0 – Game Mode Activation (≥2 = On, <2 = Off)

Miscellaneous

  • InpEAComment = "DYJBET" – EA Comment


EA Function Summary:

This EA is designed for professional traders looking for an automated solution that leverages technical analysis, trend-based optimization, and game-theory-driven risk management. By implementing dynamic entry-exit strategies and a well-structured profit protection mechanism, it ensures long-term profitability in both trending and volatile markets.







