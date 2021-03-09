TraderAiz Btp Pro

! register Interactive Broker https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375


Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel. 


# youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1


! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10


! First Backtest By Your Self

https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4


Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account


Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame

# Pairs
------------

EURUSD

US500

JP225

USTEC

AUS200

US2000

SE30

STOXX50

HK50


# Current Working On

- Signal Services

- Stock Scanner(US Stock Currently) (Japan Stock if you want than I'll work on it)

If you want signal serices email me aizwellenstan@gmail.com and tell me which platform you want to use maybe I'll work on its API

or, if you want to have stock list email me and I'll work on Stock Signal Services.


# For more Detailed Backtest Result Vist

https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results


# If you Find Out It Works On Other Pairs

Im Happy to konw about it, email: aizwellenstan@gmail.com


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3 (1)
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