Thor V1
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 December 2023
- Activations: 5
The strategy of Thor V1 is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.
Thor V1 was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum balance : 1000
- Lot: 0.01
User didn't leave any comment to the rating