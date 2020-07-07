Thor V1

The strategy of Thor V1 is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above.


Thor V1 was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum balance : 1000
  • Lot: 0.01


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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[Deleted] 2023.12.31 10:33 
 

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