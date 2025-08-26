Multi Robot MartinSmart MT4
Ilia Chemerkin
Version: 1.5
Updated: 26 August 2025
- Activations: 10
💼 MartinSmart — Intelligent Martingale with Visual Control and Risk Management
MartinSmart is a modern, multi-currency expert advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed by a trader for traders. It combines the time-tested martingale strategy with smart capital management, a visual control panel, and flexible risk settings. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, MartinSmart offers a reliable, customizable solution for automated trading with manual control options.
🚀 What’s New in Version 1.5:
Auto Close on Profit Set your target profit in percentage ( ProfitTargetPercentage ) or fixed amount ( ProfitTargetAmount ) — the EA will automatically close all trades once the goal is reached ( AutoCloseOnEquityProfit ).
Magic Number Filtering Manage only trades with a specific Magic Number ( ManageOnlyThisMagic ) — ideal for multi-strategy accounts.
Friday Auto-Close Avoid weekend gaps with CloseOnFridayAuto , including precise time settings ( FridayCloseHour , FridayCloseMinute ).
Slippage Control EquityCloseSlippage ensures accurate execution when auto-closing trades.
Interactive Control Panel On-chart buttons for instant closure of all, profitable, or losing trades.
Visual Indicators Real-time display of balance, profit, loss, order count, and broker time — directly on the chart.
Single-Symbol Mode Support Simplifies testing and moderation for Market compliance.
📊 Key Features:
Trade up to 28 major currency pairs simultaneously — effective risk diversification.
Fully automated trade opening and closing.
Smart martingale logic with dynamic calculation of allowed steps based on free margin.
Uses Moving Average and Williams’ Percent Range (WPR) indicators for signal filtering.
-
Unique per-pair control buttons (green = active, red = inactive).
Compatible with all brokers supporting Market Execution.
⚙️ Input Parameters:
LotsFor10000 — initial lot size per $10,000 balance
TakeProfit — target profit per trade
Step — minimum distance between martingale orders
Multiplier — lot increase coefficient
Magic — unique trade identifier
Slippage — maximum allowed slippage for trade execution
MaxActivePairs — max number of pairs traded simultaneously
MaPeriod — Moving Average indicator period
WprPeriod — Williams’ Percent Range indicator period
TimeFrame — working timeframe (recommended: M5)
AutoCloseOnEquityProfit — automatically close all orders when floating profit reaches target
ProfitTargetPercentage — target profit as a percentage of account balance
ProfitTargetAmount — target profit in account currency
ManageOnlyThisMagic — manage only orders with the current Magic Number
CloseOnFridayAuto — automatically close all orders on Fridays
FridayCloseHour — hour (broker time) for Friday auto-close
FridayCloseMinute — minute (broker time) for Friday auto-close
EquityCloseSlippage — allowed slippage when auto-closing orders based on equity profit
📌 Usage Recommendations:
Install the EA on any supported pair — timeframe auto-sets to M5
VPS hosting recommended for stable performance
Minimum deposit: $1,000 or equivalent on cent accounts (with starting lot 0.06)
Always test settings in Strategy Tester or demo account before going live
⚠️ Important Notes:
Martingale is a high-risk strategy. Use only risk settings you’re comfortable with
Past performance does not guarantee future results
Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, and market volatility
🛠️ Support & Updates:
Free updates for all buyers
Detailed installation and usage guide included
Technical support via private messages
MartinSmart isn’t just an EA — it’s your trading partner. It helps you stay disciplined, manage risk, and make smarter decisions. If you’re looking for a martingale system you can trust — you’ve found it.