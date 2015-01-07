MoonLightEA

3.59

MoonLightEA is a multicurrency night scalper with a strict stop loss.


EA Features:

  • No martingale, no averaging, no grid
  • 15 currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY)
  • Minimum deposit - 100$
  • Minimum lot - 0.01
  • Minimum leverage - 1:100
  • Timeframe M15
  • Recommended types of accounts - ECN and NDD (standard and cent accounts not recommended)
  • News filter (required indicator ffcal.ex4)
  • Working time - 5 nights per week, starting with a night on Monday and finish on Friday night
  • EA does not require optimization
Caution! To work correctly, you must set the right EA GMT-offset (TimeShift in the EA SETUP) in accordance with GMT-offset of your broker. Offset is changed 2 times per year (summer and winter time).


Brief description of the EA:

Each currency pair opens its own order, which does not depend on orders for other pairs. Orders are opened based on the current spread and signal of EA. Accordingly, depending on the broker and the conditions provided, deals may differ from our official monitoring.

Caution! At bank holidays we recommend to stop the EA, since high volatility is possible. To monitor these events use economic calendars.


EA settings:

  • OrdersComment - EA comment
  • MagicKey - the number to calculate Magic using number generator. When you run the EA on several different pairs, magic number will be assigned automatically for orders of each pair.
  • TimeShift - trading time shift on the broker's server with respect to GMT.
  • FixLots - traded lot size for a fixed lot.
  • AutoMM - calculation of traded lot in the AutoMM lot. Recommended value is in the range of 3-5.
  • Manual_SL_TP - false/true. The manual installation of SL and TP levels (if these parameters are changed, results similar to official monitoring can not be guaranteed, since it uses the default values).
  • Manual_TakeProfit - manually setting the level of TP.
  • Manual_StopLoss - manually setting the level of SL.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread. The default value is 0.0, which means that the EA uses spread settings from the code for each currency pair. See the maximum allowed spread in the EA info window (upper left corner of the chart).
  • Slippage - Slippage.
  • Use_NewsFilter - false/true. Use of the news filter. The news filter takes news from this site - forexfactory.com/calendar.php and stops the EA during important news releases.


EA Monitoring

Reviews 22
MMOmaster35
284
MMOmaster35 2018.09.24 18:16 
 

Works well at least for EURUSD

Abel Liu
1199
Abel Liu 2015.12.26 14:20 
 

My forward test account for this EA :-

http://mql5ea.com/index.php/ea-real/moonlight-ea

Will update accordingly.

Gimpel9000
318
Gimpel9000 2015.10.26 00:08 
 

I am totally satisfied. I made 1313 pips since end of april with 70% positive trades at ICM. I had have 13 trades were it reached the SL of 50 pips, 5 of them at end of august and 5 in sep. I´m trading every day and i never stopped because of news, the only think i did was to lower my risk in august from 5 to 1% one week along and to stop trading with gbpcad and gbpchf because of their less positive trades in %. At the moment i´m trading all pairs above 70% pos. trades with a risk of 10 and the rest with 5. I also figured out that i would have saved 95 pips at set SL to 40 pips, so i will change it (@Vladimir: Do you got some other experience there?). Also i think that Vladimir is a genuis and a good product owner, because his product works at default (many other products are much more expensive and you are left alone to find out if it works). Thank you!

mlucouw
273
mlucouw 2018.11.18 19:10 
 

Not worth the 1 star even!!!

The ownder Vladimir Shchenikov does not reply and EA is not working LOSSES LOSSES LOSSES!

He doesnt care and does not wanna refund!

Total joke of an EA backtest this properly with 99.9 tick DATA LOSSES small profits terrible!

MMOmaster35
284
MMOmaster35 2018.09.24 18:16 
 

Works well at least for EURUSD

Lingxiang Zhang
643
Lingxiang Zhang 2018.05.22 18:47 
 

Used it 3 years ago,forget to comment it.

svyatik
61
svyatik 2018.03.07 08:43 
 

Может зарабатывать понемногу, а потом за одну ночь потерять прибыль за 2-3 месяца и половину начального депозита. Автор говорит, что нужно следить за новостями, но достаточно трудно для непрофессионала определить как повлияет та или иная новость на прибыль/убыток. Потерял половину депозита за одну ночь.

Mohammad Abdullah
517
Mohammad Abdullah 2016.02.29 23:59 
 

This EA has clearly gone downhill since it was first released. It opens way more loss making trades than ever, and only a few that are profitable.

I would advise to stay away until the creator decides to so something about it.

Aleksey Lebedev
960
Aleksey Lebedev 2016.02.12 15:07 
 

Купил данный советник, но его прибыльность оставляет желать лучшего, сначала давал небольшую прибыль, но если ловил лося, то прибыль за 1-2 месяца торговли съедалась за одну сделку, а если таких лосей 2-3 подряд, то вообще без комментариев.

Сделал собственного советника, который торгует по принципу Мартингейла с высокой доходностью и умеренными рисками за счет нового разработанного алгоритма торговли который учитывает ATR.

Торговля ведется с учетом новостей в полуавтоматическом режиме, выключается заблаговременно до новостей, для того, чтобы все сделки успели закрыться.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/162330

P.S. 50% просадки это 200 пунктов против входа в рынок 03.02.2016, АТС все выдержала, двигаемся дальше. (многие советники работающие по Мартингейлу в этот день вообще слили счета)

Abel Liu
1199
Abel Liu 2015.12.26 14:20 
 

My forward test account for this EA :-

http://mql5ea.com/index.php/ea-real/moonlight-ea

Will update accordingly.

Gimpel9000
318
Gimpel9000 2015.10.26 00:08 
 

I am totally satisfied. I made 1313 pips since end of april with 70% positive trades at ICM. I had have 13 trades were it reached the SL of 50 pips, 5 of them at end of august and 5 in sep. I´m trading every day and i never stopped because of news, the only think i did was to lower my risk in august from 5 to 1% one week along and to stop trading with gbpcad and gbpchf because of their less positive trades in %. At the moment i´m trading all pairs above 70% pos. trades with a risk of 10 and the rest with 5. I also figured out that i would have saved 95 pips at set SL to 40 pips, so i will change it (@Vladimir: Do you got some other experience there?). Also i think that Vladimir is a genuis and a good product owner, because his product works at default (many other products are much more expensive and you are left alone to find out if it works). Thank you!

Dilshodbek Holmatov
203
Dilshodbek Holmatov 2015.09.07 08:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

slowbear
103
slowbear 2015.08.03 15:43 
 

I have been using this EA for a few weeks now, it's very impressive and seems to often pick the right direction for a trade.

On the default settings, my balance has increased by around 1% a night, which may not sound like much, but it's impressive. With a larger balance and tighter risk management settings that 1% could be quite a large amount.

Currently testing with a higher risk - will report back soon.

The good:

- most trades end profitable

- default settings are low risk

- you can choose which days it trades (don't trade Friday!)

- you can set risk, manual TP and SL

- choose your pairs to trade, change risk for each

- easy to set up

- great support

- can work alongside another EA on same terminal

Just a couple of issues:

With my broker time (GMT+3) the EA thinks Sunday is Monday, Monday is Tuesday etc (as the trading hour this EA operates on is technically past midnight GMT) This limits me to only trading Monday - Thursday. I don't want to trade Friday, so it's no issue, but if you want to trade Friday and you are in the same time zone as me, there would need to be a Saturday option (which is actually Friday)

There doesn't seem to be any kind of trailing SL or a breakeven setting which would be great to lock in profits and stop a sudden loss of profit (although I might be mistaken?)

The default TP and SL seem to be very far away from the opening price (600 and 500 pips), I find it hard to imagine the price jumping that much in the slow trading hour so would recommend people switch to 60 and 50 pips, or whatever they are comfortable with (I'm currently testing 140, 80), just in case there's an unlikely sudden drop that wipes 5% off your account.

Overall 9/10. Would definitely recommend.

Preeda Boonkhun
2468
Preeda Boonkhun 2015.06.30 22:27 
 

Very nice EA.

I used only 8 pairs (see signal histories).

There are only profit and profit now ;)

Mikhail Arslanov
310
Mikhail Arslanov 2015.06.29 06:33 
 

1. Крайне тяжелый советник в плане установки его в терминал - у меня ушло больше месяца на то чтобы выбрать нужного брокера для него и потом установить робот в терминал.

2. После установки через пару дней он показал убыток в 10%. :( Разработчик сказал что это допустимый убыток... хорошо. После чего была выпущена версия 1.8 этого изобретения, где было указано "Добавлена защита от второго и последующих SL по любой паре за ночь."

3. Сегодня, 29 июня 2015 года, ночью советник схватил 8 стоп-лоссов ПОДРЯД !!!! Убыток составил более 14% !!!! На мой вопрос "Почему?" разработчик ответил: "Я предупреждал в комментариях еще в субботу, что надо выключаться сегодня.". НО... Меня никто не предупреждал что нужно каждый день просматривать комментарии. У меня нет такой обязанности. В регламенте сервиса об этом также ничего не говориться.

Если разработчик хочет сообщить своим клиентам какую-то новость, тогда об этом нужно написать в разделе "Что нового". Уведомление об этом получат все ваши клиенты по е-мейл и вовремя увидят его. А так... я вынужден прекратить работу с роботом в итоговом убытке более чем 20%, испорченными нервами и полным недовольством. Зря потерял время и деньги на покупку этого г..вно-робота.

___________________________

1. Dire Advisor in terms of its installation into the terminal - it took me over a month to choose the right broker for him and then set the robot into the terminal.

2. After installing a couple of days he showed a loss of 10%. :( The developer said that it is permissible loss... well. After which he was released version 1.8 of this invention, where it was stated "Added protection from second and subsequent SL by any pair for the night."

3. Today, June 29, 2015, the night counselor grabbed 8 stop losses in a ROW!!!! The loss amounted to more than 14%!!!! To my question "Why?" the developer said, "I warned in comments on Saturday that must be shut down today.". BUT... no one warned Me that you need every day to view the comments. I have no such obligation. In the rules of service about this also says nothing.

If the developer wants to tell their customers something, then you need to write in the section "What's new". Notification of this will get all your customers by e-mail and the time you see him. And so... I have to stop working with the robot in the final loss of more than 20%, damaged nerves and full of discontent. Should not have lost time and money to buy this sh..t-robot.

Igor Sharankov
2713
Igor Sharankov 2015.05.18 10:25 
 

Я уже довольно давно пользую «Лунный свет» и в хвост, и в гриву. Поначалу в течение месяца присматривался к нему в качестве сигнала и, несмотря на его скальперную природу в сочетании с далеко не идеальной точностью копирования, даже в таком виде он проявил себя с самой лучшей стороны. Это укрепило меня в намерении приобрести и использовать самого эксперта. В настоящий момент он работает у меня на 3-х терминалах – 2 GKFX (тип счёта - ECN) и 1 Exness (тип счёта - Classic), дополняя собственные стратегии и выполняя функции диверсификации портфеля, поскольку я не являюсь сторонником того, чтобы держать яйца в одной корзине. Что, конечно же, не исключает возможности использования его в качестве Мастер-алгоритма. Так что, Вам выбирать: использовать «Лунный свет» в сингл-подключении, либо в качестве одной из шестерёнок Вашего механизма выкачивания профита из Форекса)))

Однозначные 5 звёзд! Владимиру респект и уважуха!

18.05.2015 - подключил ещё к 3-м терминалам, теперь в работе и РобоФорекс.

almazovigo
92
almazovigo 2015.05.14 16:52 
 

Отличный советник!

MaxPips Max
864
MaxPips Max 2015.04.24 20:52 
 

Good ;)

Sergey Genikhov
1711
Sergey Genikhov 2015.04.09 18:06 
 

Very good. Above Expectations!

weesoh88
658
weesoh88 2015.04.05 22:41 
 

This EA is quite good. It looks for suitable entry positions in the slow trading hour (1 hour after NY closes), and then tries to close the positions in the subsequent few hours to capture profits. In cases when the positions turn negative, it will try to close with minimal losses. Since it is running on many currency pairs, the profitable trades usually more than cancel the losing ones, and the overall result is usually positive. I am using it in a real account and so far it is able to capture profits quite well.

Arhey
266
Arhey 2015.03.08 15:31 
 

Отличный советник.

banan
14
banan 2015.03.05 09:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cenextt
22
cenextt 2015.03.01 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
