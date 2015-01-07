MoonLightEA is a multicurrency night scalper with a strict stop loss.





EA Features:

No martingale, no averaging, no grid



15 currency pairs (AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY)

Minimum deposit - 100$

Minimum lot - 0.01

Minimum leverage - 1:100

Timeframe M15

Recommended types of accounts - ECN and NDD (standard and cent accounts not recommended)

News filter (required indicator ffcal.ex4)

Working time - 5 nights per week, starting with a night on Monday and finish on Friday night

EA does not require optimization

Caution! To work correctly, you must set the right EA GMT-offset (TimeShift in the EA SETUP) in accordance with GMT-offset of your broker. Offset is changed 2 times per year (summer and winter time).





Brief description of the EA:

Each currency pair opens its own order, which does not depend on orders for other pairs. Orders are opened based on the current spread and signal of EA. Accordingly, depending on the broker and the conditions provided, deals may differ from our official monitoring.

Caution! At bank holidays we recommend to stop the EA, since high volatility is possible. To monitor these events use economic calendars.





EA settings:

OrdersComment - EA comment

- EA comment MagicKey - the number to calculate Magic using number generator. When you run the EA on several different pairs, magic number will be assigned automatically for orders of each pair.

- the number to calculate Magic using number generator. When you run the EA on several different pairs, magic number will be assigned automatically for orders of each pair. TimeShift - trading time shift on the broker's server with respect to GMT.

- trading time shift on the broker's server with respect to GMT. FixLots - traded lot size for a fixed lot.

- traded lot size for a fixed lot. AutoMM - calculation of traded lot in the AutoMM lot. Recommended value is in the range of 3-5.

- calculation of traded lot in the AutoMM lot. Recommended value is in the range of 3-5. Manual_SL_TP - false/true. The manual installation of SL and TP levels (if these parameters are changed, results similar to official monitoring can not be guaranteed, since it uses the default values).

- false/true. The manual installation of SL and TP levels (if these parameters are changed, results similar to official monitoring can not be guaranteed, since it uses the default values). Manual_TakeProfit - manually setting the level of TP.

- manually setting the level of TP. Manual_StopLoss - manually setting the level of SL.

- manually setting the level of SL. MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread. The default value is 0.0, which means that the EA uses spread settings from the code for each currency pair. See the maximum allowed spread in the EA info window (upper left corner of the chart).

- the maximum allowed spread. The default value is 0.0, which means that the EA uses spread settings from the code for each currency pair. See the maximum allowed spread in the EA info window (upper left corner of the chart). Slippage - Slippage.

- Slippage. Use_NewsFilter - false/true. Use of the news filter. The news filter takes news from this site - forexfactory.com/calendar.php and stops the EA during important news releases.





EA Monitoring

