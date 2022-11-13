EA Scalp EDay


Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations
and a personal bonus!

- Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies,
modernized and updated for the current market.

The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the
set file and run it according to the recommendations.
Advantages of EA Scalp EDay:
- Optimal SL/TP ratio.
- Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible.
- Every order is protected by a fixed SL
- The result is confirmed on historical data with maximum quality of
simulation for more than 10 years.
Just a few simple parameters make working with EA Scalp EDay much
easier EA Scalp EDay.

Recommendations for trading:
- Currency pair EURUSD H1
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- Minimum deposit of 100 units of currency
- ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- It is desirable to use VPS server
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Gabriel Felipe Sanita
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Gabriel Felipe Sanita 2022.12.27 14:37 
 

Trata-se de operações em micro segundos, infelizmente minha corretora não aceita e não permitiram o cancelamento mesmo dentro de 7 dias. Tire suas dúvidas antes de comprar.

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