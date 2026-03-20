Aussie Loonie EA MT4

5

Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates on the H1 timeframe, allowing it to filter out lower timeframe noise and concentrate on clearer price structures and more reliable market signals. This approach supports controlled trade execution and helps maintain a disciplined trading process. Instead of reacting to short term fluctuations, the strategy is built around steady market development and well defined technical setups. Aussie Loonie EA was created for traders who value consistency, discipline and long term portfolio stability. It is designed for those who understand the importance of risk management and structured exposure, especially when integrating different strategies within a diversified portfolio. Rather than chasing aggressive and unpredictable market moves, the system works in harmony with the natural rhythm of AUDCAD, taking advantage of its balanced and orderly structure to deliver controlled and methodical trading performance over time. Aussie Loonie EA is available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The detailed manual is available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchase users receive access to private group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and usage. Frequently asked questions can be found at the bottom of the product page. After purchasing the robot please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

The special promotional price of $599 is available until 8 August 2026. The final price for this EA is $1299.

After purchasing or renting Aussie Loonie EA you can receive One of our Tool for Free (AX Indicator or Multi Indicator)

Stability as a Portfolio Component
Thanks to the balanced nature of AUDCAD, the EA can act as a stabilizing element within a diversified portfolio. It is especially suitable for traders who want to combine higher volatility systems with a steady H1 strategy.

Designed for Practical Use
Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Easy installation with a detailed user manual available in 10 languages.

Supported by an Active Community
Access to our active trading community with ongoing updates, shared results and direct team support.

Features:
  • News protection
  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair AUDCAD
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • A private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost
How do I start:
  1. After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  2. Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the AUDCAD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  3. Aussie Loonie EA can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 
Information:
  • Pair: AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit:1000
  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this robot is 4.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:

The robot costs $599, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. 

AUSSIE LOONIE EA - Frequently Asked Questions

  1. What makes Aussie Loonie EA different from other trading robots?
    Aussie Loonie EA is specifically developed for the AUDCAD currency pair and optimized for the H1 timeframe. Instead of targeting high volatility instruments, the system focuses on the stable and technical behavior of AUDCAD, providing structured entries and controlled grid based trade management designed for portfolio stability.

  2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
    No. Aussie Loonie EA is delivered with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure basic parameters such as lot size and risk level.

  3. Which trading pair does Aussie Loonie EA support?
    The system is exclusively optimized for AUDCAD and is designed to operate only on this pair for maximum precision and performance consistency.

  4. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
    Yes. Aussie Loonie EA operates automatically, analyzing market conditions on the H1 timeframe and opening trades only when predefined conditions are met.

  5. Does Aussie Loonie EA trade during economic news events?
    The system includes an integrated News Filter that can block new trades before and after major economic announcements related to AUD and CAD, helping reduce unnecessary risk exposure.

  6. Can I use Aussie Loonie EA with any broker?
    Yes. The system is compatible with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers AUDCAD trading.

  7. What platform does Aussie Loonie EA support?
    Aussie Loonie EA is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

  8. Are updates and improvements included?
    Yes. All future updates and optimizations are provided free of charge. The latest version is always available directly through the MetaTrader platform.

  9. Is support available after purchase?
    Yes. After purchasing the EA, users receive access to our private support group where a detailed manual, updates and guidance are provided to ensure proper configuration and smooth operation.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact our support team. You will receive full assistance in group, where our team will guide you through every step.


Reviews 2
Kevin andres
69
Kevin andres 2026.03.28 19:26 
 

This is my third robot I've bought from them, and each one works very well. I'm pleasantly surprised. Thanks.

Nick
435
Nick 2026.03.24 14:37 
 

Been running this on AUDCAD H1 for a while now and it does exactly what it says. The pair choice makes sense — AUDCAD is low-drama, technically clean, and pairs well with higher-volatility systems in a diversified portfolio. The news filter is a nice touch, reduces unnecessary exposure around CAD and AUD events. Setup is straightforward, default settings are sensible, and the documentation is thorough. Not the kind of EA that's going to blow up your account chasing big moves — it's methodical and disciplined, which is exactly the point. Good support from the developer too. Recommended for traders who want a steady, uncorrelated strategy to complement a gold or major-pair EA.

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Kevin andres
69
Kevin andres 2026.03.28 19:26 
 

This is my third robot I've bought from them, and each one works very well. I'm pleasantly surprised. Thanks.

MQL TOOLS SL
81640
Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.28 20:35
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
Nick
435
Nick 2026.03.24 14:37 
 

Been running this on AUDCAD H1 for a while now and it does exactly what it says. The pair choice makes sense — AUDCAD is low-drama, technically clean, and pairs well with higher-volatility systems in a diversified portfolio. The news filter is a nice touch, reduces unnecessary exposure around CAD and AUD events. Setup is straightforward, default settings are sensible, and the documentation is thorough. Not the kind of EA that's going to blow up your account chasing big moves — it's methodical and disciplined, which is exactly the point. Good support from the developer too. Recommended for traders who want a steady, uncorrelated strategy to complement a gold or major-pair EA.

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Reply from developer Marzena Maria Szmit 2026.03.24 14:49
Thank you for your review and for choosing Aussie Loonie EA. We appreciate your support and trust in our system. If you have any questions or need any help, feel free to contact us anytime. You are welcome👍📊
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