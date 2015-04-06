FX TradingBot MT4

This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts.

It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years.

MT5 version here.

 The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It has excellent results with this setting also on the TF M15 or H1. It can also be successful on other currency pairs.

This EA also displays a practical information panel on the chart with various buttons that you can use, for example, to open your own trades.

This is not a scalping robot. It is not sensitive to slip and spread. An account with leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended.


Settings:

You can set the trading hours, the maximum allowed size of the spread and the maximum number of open trades.

Set custom first trade size based on account size...

… multiple of the lot of the next trade and the max size of the lot

… partial trade closure (TP1) and target TP2

… set the TP2 move/decrease if the trade goes into loss

… set TP common to all trades if they are open

… you can set a Stop Loss for each trade and a function to move SL to BE+ (trade opening price + profit)

… TrailingSL moving the SL to higher profit

You can also turn on the function of closing all trades during a large drawdown

 It is recommended to have the Time closing security function enabled, which closes trades not hedged against loss after a specified time in minutes (when not in loss)

Detailed Description of Some Functions:

Lot – the basic trade size in lots.

Autolot balance – the basic trade size will be adjusted according to the account balance.

Example: Lot = 0.02, Autolot balance = 400 … If your account has 2000,- then the lot size will be 0.1 (2000 ÷ 400 = 5 × 0.02 = 0.1 Lot)

Lot xmultiple of the lot for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

Min. distance – the minimum distance for the next trade in the same direction from the previous one.

TP2 – target Take Profit, profit in points at which the entire trade will be closed.

TP1 – profit in points at which only part of the trade will be closed.

Example: TP1 Lot % = 50, TP1 = 300, TP2 = 2000 … At a profit of 300 points, 50% of the trade will be closed. The remaining part will be closed at TP2 with a profit of 2000 points, or at SL (Trailing SL).

Trailing TP – if the trade is in a loss, the distance to TP2 will be gradually reduced.

Example: Trailing TP start loss = 500, Trailing TP distance = 800 … starting from a loss of 500 points, set TP2 at a distance of 800 points from the current price (i.e., +300 points in profit). At a 600-point loss, set TP2 at 800 points from the current price (i.e., +200 points in profit), etc. The minimum set TP2 profit is the value of BE+ below.

SL on BE – at a defined profit in points, set SL to the specified profit of BE+.

Example: SL on BE = 150, BE+ = 10 … at a profit of 150 points, set SL (secure the trade) to a profit of 10 points.

Trailing SL – if the trade is in profit, the distance to SL will be gradually reduced (limiting the potential loss).

Example: Trailing SL start profit = 200, Trailing SL distance = 300 … starting from a profit of 200 points, set SL at a distance of 300 points from the current price (i.e., -100 points in loss). At a 300-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., 0 points in loss). At a 400-point profit, set SL 300 points from the current price (i.e., +100 points in profit), etc.

Time closing – 150 … closes the trade after 150 minutes from opening, if the trade is not secured against loss and also not in loss.

NOTE: The above functions will only be executed if only one trade is open. If multiple trades in the same direction are open, only the "TP all trades" function will be executed.

TP all trades = 10 … sets a common TP2 for all trades in the same direction. All trades will close simultaneously at this shared TP2 profit in points.

 


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Vladimir Pokora
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This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
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Traderon
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Experts
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MultiSAR
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This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
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AurexBot
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
AurexBot – Gold Reversal Expert Advisor AurexBot is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , built to capture fast price reversals with precision and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing trends, AurexBot focuses on high-probability turning points where volatility creates the best trading opportunities. Why traders choose AurexBot No dangerous averaging,  No grid,  No martingale , Real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic Fast Reversal Detection – Identifies s
Objects Copier
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT4 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61937 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
Multi Stochastic MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Multi MACD MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Multi RSI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi CCI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi WilliamsPR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Trend Trader MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. Unfortunately, it is not possible to draw your own trend line in the MT5 strategy tester. This EA will draw its own trendline for t
ClosePart MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade. Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
TrendTunnel MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
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