Aurora Sentinel Gold

AURORA SENTINEL PRO

Trend-Following System for Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Pure trend-following approach on XAUUSD

✔ No martingale • No grid

✔ Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off)

✔ D1 macro filter for the overall direction

✔ Execution on the H1 timeframe

✔ Rule-based pyramiding strictly in the direction of profit

✔ No set files required – ready to run after loading

Built for traders who want a clear, disciplined trend follower for gold and understand that such a system shows its strength in strong market phases – not in every single week.

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A SPECIALIST, NOT AN ALL-ROUNDER

Aurora Sentinel Pro is deliberately designed as a specialist. The system trades gold exclusively and follows a single, clear principle: it determines the overall direction on the daily chart and looks for entries in line with that trend on the H1 timeframe. There are no counter-trend trades and no hidden strategies.

The EA does not chase every move. It is designed to ride clear, sustained trends and to build the position step by step as long as the trend keeps confirming.

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HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

Aurora Sentinel Pro makes its decisions in three consecutive stages:

• Direction (daily chart): A higher-timeframe trend filter on the D1 chart determines whether – and in which direction – trading takes place at all. Without a clear daily trend, the EA stays passive.

• Entry (H1): Within the confirmed daily trend, the system looks for an entry on a pullback on the H1 timeframe and waits for a confirmation before opening a position. Every trade receives a fixed stop-loss immediately; the target is set at a fixed ratio to the risk.

• Position building (pyramiding): If a trade is already in profit and the trend continues, the EA builds the position in clearly limited steps – strictly in the direction of profit, never into a loss. With each addition, the stops of the existing positions are moved toward break-even, so that the overall risk of the position falls early. This is the core of the approach: small, clearly limited risks in the early phase – and consistently riding the few large trend moves that carry the return.

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DIRECTION CONTROL AT THE PRESS OF A BUTTON (NEW IN 6.4)

Two colour-coded buttons on the dashboard give you control over which direction the EA is allowed to work in at all:

[ LONG ON ] green [ SHORT ON ] red [ LONG OFF ] grey [ SHORT OFF ] grey

One click is enough. The state is written in plain text on the button.

WHY THIS FUNCTION WAS ADDED:

• Because the "AutoTrading" button in the terminal works globally – it stops every EA on every chart. These buttons pause only this one EA on this one chart. Everything else keeps running.

• Because as a trader you often have a clear view of the market. If you see a higher-timeframe downtrend, simply switch LONG off and let the EA work exclusively in your direction – instead of shutting it down completely.

IMPORTANT – WHAT EXACTLY IS BLOCKED:

Only NEW entries in the disabled direction are blocked. Positions that are already open continue to be managed as usual: stop-loss, break-even, take-profit and position building stay active. A single click should never choke off a running trade that is working well. Your setting is remembered: changing the timeframe or restarting the terminal does not reset the switches. A direction you deliberately switched off stays off until you enable it again yourself. And so that no false expectation arises: this is not an automatic market filter that does the analysis for you. It is a manual switch. The quality of the decision rests with you – the tool simply carries it out consistently.

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WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE SYSTEM – PLEASE READ

This is the most important section on the page. Aurora Sentinel Pro is not an all-weather system, and it is not sold as one here. The engine knows two states:

STATE 1 – THE MARKET TRENDS STRONGLY AND PERSISTENTLY

This is what the engine was built for. It determines the direction, enters on pullbacks and builds the running position through pyramiding. Practically the entire return is created here – concentrated in a few but large moves.

STATE 2 – THE MARKET MOVES SIDEWAYS

Then the opposite happens. Sustained moves are missing, many trades end at zero or at a small loss, and the account treads water or gives ground for a while. There is no built-in miracle cure for this – and we do not claim to have one.



There is no middle ground. If you are looking for a system that earns evenly week after week, this is not it. We would rather say that up front than afterwards.



WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU IN PRACTICE:

• The return arrives in bursts during trend phases, not spread evenly. A small share of the trades carries the result; the large remainder ends close to zero.

• Between those phases you need two things: patience, and enough capital to sit through the flat stretch.

• Traders who can assess the broader market themselves have a real edge here: extended sideways phases are often recognisable early. In such phases it can make sense to pause the EA deliberately and reactivate it once clear trend conditions emerge.



If you understand and accept this profile, you get a transparent, rule-based tool without grid or martingale risk. If you do not, please do not buy it.

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RECOMMENDATION ON CAPITAL USE

Aurora Sentinel Pro leaves you the choice of how to handle the profits you achieve. As a proven practice – explicitly a recommendation, not a requirement – it has worked well to withdraw profits regularly (for example weekly) and to begin each trading phase again with the fixed starting capital. This keeps the risk taken calculable and constant overtime.

Those who instead leave profits in the account trade with a growing position size. This can increase returns significantly during trend phases, but it likewise increases risk. Both paths are possible – the decision rests with you and your personal risk appetite.

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RISK MANAGEMENT

• Fixed stop-loss on every trade – no position without protection.

• No martingale, no grid, no averaging into a loss.

• Pyramiding occurs strictly in the direction of profit and is clearly limited in the number of additional positions.

• As the position is built, stops are moved toward break-even.

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TESTED UNDER REALISTIC CONDITIONS

Aurora Sentinel Pro was evaluated in the Strategy Tester under realistic trading conditions over the period from January 2020 to July 2026. This period covers both pronounced trend phases and sideways and corrective phases, thereby reflecting different market regimes.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and are no guarantee of future performance.

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SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS

1. Attach Aurora Sentinel Pro to the XAUUSD H1 chart.

2. Enable auto-trading.

No set files are required. After loading, the EA is ready to run with sensible default settings.



REQUIREMENTS:

• Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)

• Timeframe: H1

• Platform: MetaTrader 4

• Account type: ECN account with low spreads recommended

• Leverage: at least 1:500 or higher (essential for correct operation)

• Minimum capital: 3,000 USD

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RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. Aurora Sentinel Pro is a professional tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.

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THE AURORA FAMILY

This product is part of a range designed to work together:

• AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION

The same engine plus a manual Trade Manager panel on the chart. Let the automation run and still be able to step in.



• AURORA ZONES

Support and resistance zones whose width is derived from volatility. Shows how much room is left to the next serious level.



• AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI

Draws the Fibonacci retracements of the most recent swing automatically and highlights the golden pocket. Puts pullbacks in context.

All products are available through my seller profile.