Aurora Sentinel Gold

  • Experts
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 1010
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 6.4
  • Updated: 23 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

AURORA SENTINEL PRO

Trend-Following System for Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Pure trend-following approach on XAUUSD
✔ No martingale • No grid
✔ Direction control at the press of a button (LONG / SHORT on-off)
✔ D1 macro filter for the overall direction
✔ Execution on the H1 timeframe
✔ Rule-based pyramiding strictly in the direction of profit
✔ No set files required – ready to run after loading

Built for traders who want a clear, disciplined trend follower for gold and understand that such a system shows its strength in strong market phases – not in every single week.

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A SPECIALIST, NOT AN ALL-ROUNDER

Aurora Sentinel Pro is deliberately designed as a specialist. The system trades gold exclusively and follows a single, clear principle: it determines the overall direction on the daily chart and looks for entries in line with that trend on the H1 timeframe. There are no counter-trend trades and no hidden strategies.

The EA does not chase every move. It is designed to ride clear, sustained trends and to build the position step by step as long as the trend keeps confirming.

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HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS

Aurora Sentinel Pro makes its decisions in three consecutive stages:

• Direction (daily chart): A higher-timeframe trend filter on the D1 chart determines whether – and in which direction – trading takes place at all. Without a clear daily trend, the EA stays passive.
• Entry (H1): Within the confirmed daily trend, the system looks for an entry on a pullback on the H1 timeframe and waits for a confirmation before opening a position. Every trade receives a fixed stop-loss immediately; the target is set at a fixed ratio to the risk.
• Position building (pyramiding): If a trade is already in profit and the trend continues, the EA builds the position in clearly limited steps – strictly in the direction of profit, never into a loss. With each addition, the stops of the existing positions are moved toward break-even, so that the overall risk of the position falls early. This is the core of the approach: small, clearly limited risks in the early phase – and consistently riding the few large trend moves that carry the return.

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DIRECTION CONTROL AT THE PRESS OF A BUTTON (NEW IN 6.4)

Two colour-coded buttons on the dashboard give you control over which direction the EA is allowed to work in at all:

   [ LONG  ON ]   green     [ SHORT  ON ]   red   [ LONG  OFF ]  grey      [ SHORT  OFF ]  grey

One click is enough. The state is written in plain text on the button.

WHY THIS FUNCTION WAS ADDED:
• Because the "AutoTrading" button in the terminal works globally – it stops every EA on every chart. These buttons pause only this one EA on this one chart. Everything else keeps running.
• Because as a trader you often have a clear view of the market. If you see a higher-timeframe downtrend, simply switch LONG off and let the EA work exclusively in your direction – instead of shutting it down completely.

IMPORTANT – WHAT EXACTLY IS BLOCKED:
Only NEW entries in the disabled direction are blocked. Positions that are already open continue to be managed as usual: stop-loss, break-even, take-profit and position building stay active. A single click should never choke off a running trade that is working well. Your setting is remembered: changing the timeframe or restarting the terminal does not reset the switches. A direction you deliberately switched off stays off until you enable it again yourself. And so that no false expectation arises: this is not an automatic market filter that does the analysis for you. It is a manual switch. The quality of the decision rests with you – the tool simply carries it out consistently.

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WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE SYSTEM – PLEASE READ

This is the most important section on the page. Aurora Sentinel Pro is not an all-weather system, and it is not sold as one here. The engine knows two states:

STATE 1 – THE MARKET TRENDS STRONGLY AND PERSISTENTLY
This is what the engine was built for. It determines the direction, enters on pullbacks and builds the running position through pyramiding. Practically the entire return is created here – concentrated in a few but large moves.

STATE 2 – THE MARKET MOVES SIDEWAYS
Then the opposite happens. Sustained moves are missing, many trades end at zero or at a small loss, and the account treads water or gives ground for a while. There is no built-in miracle cure for this – and we do not claim to have one.

There is no middle ground. If you are looking for a system that earns evenly week after week, this is not it. We would rather say that up front than afterwards.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU IN PRACTICE:
• The return arrives in bursts during trend phases, not spread evenly. A small share of the trades carries the result; the large remainder ends close to zero.
• Between those phases you need two things: patience, and enough capital to sit through the flat stretch.
• Traders who can assess the broader market themselves have a real edge here: extended sideways phases are often recognisable early. In such phases it can make sense to pause the EA deliberately and reactivate it once clear trend conditions emerge.

If you understand and accept this profile, you get a transparent, rule-based tool without grid or martingale risk. If you do not, please do not buy it.

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RECOMMENDATION ON CAPITAL USE

Aurora Sentinel Pro leaves you the choice of how to handle the profits you achieve. As a proven practice – explicitly a recommendation, not a requirement – it has worked well to withdraw profits regularly (for example weekly) and to begin each trading phase again with the fixed starting capital. This keeps the risk taken calculable and constant overtime.
Those who instead leave profits in the account trade with a growing position size. This can increase returns significantly during trend phases, but it likewise increases risk. Both paths are possible – the decision rests with you and your personal risk appetite.

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RISK MANAGEMENT

• Fixed stop-loss on every trade – no position without protection.
• No martingale, no grid, no averaging into a loss.
• Pyramiding occurs strictly in the direction of profit and is clearly limited in the number of additional positions.
• As the position is built, stops are moved toward break-even.

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TESTED UNDER REALISTIC CONDITIONS

Aurora Sentinel Pro was evaluated in the Strategy Tester under realistic trading conditions over the period from January 2020 to July 2026. This period covers both pronounced trend phases and sideways and corrective phases, thereby reflecting different market regimes.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and are no guarantee of future performance.

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SETUP & RECOMMENDATIONS
1. Attach Aurora Sentinel Pro to the XAUUSD H1 chart.
2. Enable auto-trading.

No set files are required. After loading, the EA is ready to run with sensible default settings.

REQUIREMENTS:
• Instrument: Gold (XAUUSD)
• Timeframe: H1
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Account type: ECN account with low spreads recommended
• Leverage: at least 1:500 or higher (essential for correct operation)
• Minimum capital: 3,000 USD

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RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of your invested capital. Aurora Sentinel Pro is a professional tool and does not constitute investment advice. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Use at your own risk.

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THE AURORA FAMILY

This product is part of a range designed to work together:

• AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION
  The same engine plus a manual Trade Manager panel on the chart. Let the automation run and still be able to step in.

• AURORA ZONES
Support and resistance zones whose width is derived from volatility. Shows how much room is left to the next serious level.

• AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI
Draws the Fibonacci retracements of the most recent swing automatically and highlights the golden pocket. Puts pullbacks in context.

All products are available through my seller profile.


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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MQL TOOLS SL
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
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Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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4.67 (9)
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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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MQL TOOLS SL
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Chun Xiang Chen
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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Miquel Cirera Mato
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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