MENA Trend Indicator MT5

5

Trend Scanner PRO

First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging,
which makes it ideal for both manual and algorithmic trading setups.

Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included.

The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endlessly, the multi symbol dashboard delivers a clean multi timeframe scanner layout — showing trend bias, structure shifts, and momentum alignment across Forex, metals, indices, and crypto. With color-coded trend bias and smart alerts, it acts as your complete market overview dashboard, all from a single chart.

Traders use it because it turns complex analysis into something simple and reliable. You get non repainting trend confirmation, built-in filtering to reduce noise, and clear visual signals for bullish, bearish, or ranging markets. Whether you scalp or swing trade, the multi-pair dashboard shows when the market is trending, reversing, or moving sideways — helping you avoid low-quality setups. It works on all symbols, is easy to customize, and is ideal for traders who want cleaner entries, consistent direction filters, and a powerful currency pairs scanner that keeps them aligned with the real market bias.

리뷰 1
gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

추천 제품
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT5용 Crypto_Forex 지표 PINBAR 패턴, 재도색 및 지연 없음. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 가격 변동 거래에 매우 강력한 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 차트에서 다음과 같은 핀바를 감지합니다. - 상승 핀바 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락 핀바 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 포함. - "PINBAR 패턴" 지표는 지지/저항 레벨과 결합하기 매우 좋습니다. ................................................................................ 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 상품입니다.
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
지표
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
지표
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
지표
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
지표
RM Divergence Pro - Advanced RSI Divergence and Inability Indicator, It is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator based on real market structure. It detects Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, Inability, and Potential Divergence using confirmed RSI swings, price behavior, and advanced filters for clean and reliable analysis. ================================================== OVERVIEW ================================================== RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-base
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
지표
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
지표
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
지표
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
지표
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
지표
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
지표
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
지표
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
지표
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
지표
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
지표
표시기는 가능한 최소 지연으로   다시 칠하지 않고   차트의 고조파 패턴을 보여줍니다. 지표 상단 검색은 가격 분석의 파동 원리를 기반으로 합니다. 고급 설정을 통해 거래 스타일에 대한 매개변수를 선택할 수 있습니다. 양초(막대)가 열릴 때 새로운 패턴이 형성되면 가격 변동의 가능성이 있는 방향의 화살표가 고정되어 변경되지 않습니다. 표시기는 ABCD, Gartley(Butterfly, Crab, Bat), 3Drives, 5-0, Batman, SHS, One2One, Camel, Triangles, WXY, Fibo, Vibrations와 같은 패턴과 그 종류를 인식합니다. 기본적으로 ABCD 및 Gartley 수치만 설정에 표시됩니다. 많은 추가 구성 가능한 매개변수. 주요 매개변수: ShowUpDnArrows - 가능한 방향 화살표 표시/숨기기 ArrowUpCode - 위쪽 화살표 코드 ArrowDnCode - 아래쪽 화살표 코드 Show old history pattern
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
지표
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
지표
숫자 시퀀스 중 하나를 "산불 시퀀스"라고 합니다. 가장 아름다운 새로운 시퀀스 중 하나로 인식되었습니다. 주요 특징은 이 시퀀스가 ​​가장 짧은 경우에도 선형 추세를 피한다는 것입니다. 이 지표의 기초를 형성한 것은 이 속성입니다. 금융 시계열을 분석할 때 이 지표는 가능한 모든 추세 옵션을 거부하려고 합니다. 그리고 그가 실패하는 경우에만 그는 추세의 존재를 인식하고 적절한 신호를 제공합니다. 이 접근 방식을 통해 새로운 트렌드가 시작되는 순간을 정확하게 결정할 수 있습니다. 그러나 거짓 긍정도 가능합니다. 숫자를 줄이기 위해 이 표시기에 추가 필터가 추가되었습니다. 새 막대가 열리면 신호가 생성됩니다. 어떤 경우에도 다시 그리기가 발생하지 않습니다. 표시 매개변수: Applied Price   - 적용된 가격 상수. Period Main   - 표시기의 기본 기간, 유효한 값은 5 - 60 이내입니다. Period Additional   - 추가 기간, 이 매개변수의 유효한
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
지표
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (31)
지표
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
지표
우리는 당신에게 트렌드 거래의 세계에서 게임의 규칙을 변경하는 혁신적인 지표를 제시한다. 이 표시기는 성능을 재고하고 거래 경험을 전례없는 높이로 높이도록 설계되었습니다. 우리의 표시기는 경쟁 업체와 차별화 된 고급 기능의 고유 한 조합을 자랑합니다. "실제 가격 요인"의 첨단 기술은 가장 어렵고 휘발성 시장 상황에서도 탁월한 안정성을 보장합니다. 불안정한 패턴,깨진 지표 및 의식적이고 통제 된 거래에 작별 인사를하십시오. 표시기는 단지 아름다운 그림이 아닙니다! 지표는 거래자의 편으로 확률을 이동시켜 이익을 얻어야 합니다. 표시 신호(완전 자동 모드)에 따라 거래 결과에 익숙해: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/2339244 아세트렌드는 추세 지표 순위에서 1 위를 차지합니다. 인터넷에서"아세트렌드 트렌드 지표 테스트"에 대한 정보를 검색하여 자세한 내용을 확인할 수 있습니다. 아세트 렌드-거래의 최대 수익성 및 통제. 우리의 지표는 역사가 아닌 현재 시장
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
지표
ACB Breakout Arrows 지표는 특별한 돌파 패턴을 감지하여 시장에서 중요한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 차트를 지속적으로 스캔하면서 한 방향으로 움직임이 자리 잡을 때를 포착하여 큰 움직임 직전에 정확한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 다중 종목 및 다중 시간대 스캐너는 여기에서 확인하세요 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5용 스캐너 핵심 기능 지표가 자동으로 손절(Stop Loss) 및 익절(Take Profit) 수준을 제공합니다. 모든 시간대의 돌파 신호를 추적하는 MTF 스캐너 대시보드 포함. 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더 및 스캘퍼에게 적합합니다. 신호 정확도를 높이기 위해 최적화된 알고리즘 사용. 손익분기점 또는 빠른 수익 목표를 위한 특별한 라인 (Quick Profit Line) 제공. 승률, 성공 비율, 평균 수익 등의 성과 분석 지표 제공. 재도색 없음. 신호는 고정되어 신뢰할 수 있습니다. 거래 확인 - ACB Trade Filter 지
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.83 (18)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 가장 사랑받는 지표 Trend Catcher 를 기반으로, 많은 요청 끝에 마침내 Trend Catcher EA 가 출시되었습니다. 알고리즘 기반 자동매매와 트레이더의 직접 수동 제어를 결합한 차세대 EA. 시장에 대한 완전한 주도권 을 제공합니다. 빠르고, 적응력이 뛰어나며 명확성, 성능, 선택의 자유 를 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 에 대해 실틱(99.9%) 데이터로 최적화 및 검증되었으며, 재도색 없음 / 재계산 없음 / 지연 없음 으로 안정적인 매매를 제공합니다. [사용 설명서, 추천 설정] 및 [테스트된 프리셋] 링크를 확인하세요. 핵심 전략 구성: EA 내부에는 두 가지 거래 모드가 포함되어 있습니다: I. Smart Trend Mode – 한 방향으로만 거래하여 트렌드 모멘텀을 깔끔하고 구조적인 진입으로 따라갑니다. 낮은 리스크, 높은 정확도, 무헤지. II. Dynamic Dual Mode (공격형)
FREE
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.1 (20)
Experts
스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 버퍼를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 원활하게 통합하여 귀하의 거래 경험을 지원하기 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 뛰어난 적응성을 통해 이 전문가는 사용자 정의 지표의 최대 잠재력을 활용하고 거래를 정확하고 통제할 수 있습니다. 온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 우리는 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처를 내장 지표로 추가했습니다. 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처는 리페인팅되지 않고, 백페인팅되지 않으며, 지연되지 않는 지표로, 이제 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저 내에서 마스터 지표로 기능할 수 있습니다. 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 신호를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 작동하도록 설계된 다재다능한 거래 도구입니다. 이는 사용자 정의 지표에서 생성된 신호에 따라 거래를 실행할 수 있는 자동화된 거래 솔루션으로 작동합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저에는 손익을 보호하기 위해 트레일링 스탑을 구현하고 이익을
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (109)
지표
공급 및 수요 주문 블록: "공급 및 수요 주문 블록" 인디케이터는 외환 기술 분석에 중요한 스마트 머니 개념을 기반으로 한 정교한 도구입니다. 이는 공급 및 수요 영역을 식별하고, 기관 트레이더가 중요한 흔적을 남기는 핵심 영역을 집중 조명합니다. 판매 주문을 나타내는 공급 영역과 구매 주문을 나타내는 수요 영역은 트레이더가 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 반전이나 둔화를 예상하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 브레이크아웃 오브 스트럭처 (BoS)와 페어 밸류 갭 (FVG) 구성 요소를 결합한 똑똑한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. BoS는 시장 교란을 감지하고, 잠재적인 주문 블록을 지적하는 반면, FVG는 정확성을 향상시키기 위해 공정 가치 갭을 고려합니다. 이 도구는 이러한 조건을 시각적으로 나타내어 트레이더가 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줌으로써 잠재적인 주문 블록을 강조하고 시장 역학 및 전환점에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 다양한 기술 지식 수준의 트레이더에
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
지표
트렌드 캐처 (The Trend Catcher): 알림 인디케이터가 포함된 트렌드 캐처 전략은 트레이더가 시장의 추세와 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 다기능 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장 상황에 따라 적응하는 동적 트렌드 캐처 전략을 특징으로 하며, 추세 방향을 명확하게 시각적으로 보여줍니다. 트레이더는 개인의 선호도와 위험 허용 범위에 맞게 매개변수를 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 추세 식별을 돕고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스탑 메커니즘으로 작동하고, 실시간 알림을 통해 신속한 시장 대응을 가능하게 합니다. 기능: 추세 식별: 상승 및 하락 추세를 신호로 표시합니다. 추세 반전: 캔들 색상이 상승에서 하락으로 또는 그 반대로 변할 때 잠재적 반전을 알립니다. 실시간 알림: 새로운 추세가 감지되면 알림을 생성합니다. 추천: 통화쌍: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD… 시간 프레임: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (38)
유틸리티
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구: "거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다. 리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
지표
지원 및 저항 수준 찾기 도구: 지원 및 저항 수준 찾기는 거래에서 기술적 분석을 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 도구입니다. 동적 지원 및 저항 수준을 갖추고 있어 차트에서 새로운 키포인트가 펼쳐짐에 따라 실시간으로 적응하여 동적이고 반응이 빠른 분석을 제공합니다. 독특한 다중 시간대 기능을 통해 사용자는 원하는 시간대에서 다양한 시간대의 지원 및 저항 수준을 표시할 수 있으며, 5분 차트에 일일 수준을 표시하는 등 세밀한 시각을 제공합니다. 역사적 데이터 세트를 포함한 스마트 알고리즘을 사용하여 다른 S&R 지표와 차별화되는 포괄적인 분석을 보장합니다. 수준을 감지할 때 다중 매개변수 계산을 사용하여 정확성을 높입니다. 사용자는 지원 및 저항 수준의 색상을 개별적으로 사용자 정의하여 개인화된 시각적 경험을 만들 수 있습니다. 도구에는 가격이 중요한 수준에 접근할 때 거래자에게 알림 기능이 포함되어 시기적절한 결정을 돕습니다. 숨기기 및 표시 버튼과 수준의 가시성을 빠르게 전환하기
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 가격 모멘텀의 순수한 힘을 포착하도록 설계된 차세대 EA. 빠르고 규율적이며, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정확성과 적응력 을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 실틱(99.9%) 데이터를 기반으로 EURUSD 및 XAUUSD에 최적화. Momentum Hunter는 가속 신호를 감지하고 즉시 실행 — 지연 없음, 재도색 없음, 추측 없음. [사용 설명서 | 권장 프리셋] — 다운로드 클릭 핵심 개념 Momentum Hunter는 모멘텀이 곧 기회 라는 단순한 진실에 기반. 가격 가속, 변동성 스파이크, 방향 압력을 지속적으로 측정하여, 돌파 초기에 진입하고 수학적으로 정확하게 청산. 즉시 전환: Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell. 위험 & 회복 시스템 로트 배율 + 스텝 제어를 통한 동적 로트 스케일링 부동 손실 회복 로직 Max DD% & 손실 회복 필터로 자동 위험 제한 과도한
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (49)
지표
트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터: "트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터"는 외환 시장의 다양한 거래 세션에 대한 이해를 높이기 위해 설계된 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템에 통합된 인디케이터는 도쿄, 런던 및 뉴욕을 포함한 주요 세션의 개장 및 마감 시간에 대한 중요한 정보를 제공합니다. 자동 시간대 조정을 통해 이 인디케이터는 전 세계 트레이더를 대상으로 하여 고유의 거래 일정을 최적화하고 저활동 시간을 피할 수 있습니다. 시장 심리, 피크 변동성 시기 및 중첩 세션에 대한 통찰력을 제공하여 일중 트레이더가 전략과 일치하는 정확한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 디스플레이를 통해 사용자 경험을 개인화할 수 있으며, 해당 데이터를 활용한 스마트 트레이딩 계획은 향상된 거래 결과를 가져올 수 있습니다. 저활동 시간을 인식하여 과다 거래를 피하고 품질 높은 기회에 집중함으로써 트레이더가 이 인디케이터를 통해 거래 여정을 최적화할 수 있습니다. 특징: -
FREE
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
Experts
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 가격 모멘텀의 순수한 힘을 포착하도록 설계된 차세대 EA. 빠르고 규율적이며, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정확성과 적응력 을 요구하는 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 실틱(99.9%) 데이터를 기반으로 EURUSD 및 XAUUSD에 최적화. Momentum Hunter는 가속 신호를 감지하고 즉시 실행 — 지연 없음, 재도색 없음, 추측 없음. [사용 설명서 | 권장 프리셋] — 다운로드 클릭 핵심 개념 Momentum Hunter는 모멘텀이 곧 기회 라는 단순한 진실에 기반. 가격 가속, 변동성 스파이크, 방향 압력을 지속적으로 측정하여, 돌파 초기에 진입하고 수학적으로 정확하게 청산. 즉시 전환: Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell. 위험 & 회복 시스템 로트 배율 + 스텝 제어를 통한 동적 로트 스케일링 부동 손실 회복 로직 Max DD% & 손실 회복 필터로 자동 위험 제한 과도한
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
지표
공급 및 수요 주문 블록: "공급 및 수요 주문 블록" 인디케이터는 외환 기술 분석에 중요한 스마트 머니 개념을 기반으로 한 정교한 도구입니다. 이는 공급 및 수요 영역을 식별하고, 기관 트레이더가 중요한 흔적을 남기는 핵심 영역을 집중 조명합니다. 판매 주문을 나타내는 공급 영역과 구매 주문을 나타내는 수요 영역은 트레이더가 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 반전이나 둔화를 예상하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 브레이크아웃 오브 스트럭처 (BoS)와 페어 밸류 갭 (FVG) 구성 요소를 결합한 똑똑한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. BoS는 시장 교란을 감지하고, 잠재적인 주문 블록을 지적하는 반면, FVG는 정확성을 향상시키기 위해 공정 가치 갭을 고려합니다. 이 도구는 이러한 조건을 시각적으로 나타내어 트레이더가 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줌으로써 잠재적인 주문 블록을 강조하고 시장 역학 및 전환점에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 다양한 기술 지식 수준의 트레이더에
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
유틸리티
스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿:   이는 일일 거래 관리를 도와주는 스마트 거래 보조 도구입니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 현대적인 디자인과 최첨단 기술을 사용한 사용자 친화적인 거래 패널을 제공합니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 다음과 같은 다양한 기능을 제공합니다: 1. 리스크 관리 지원: 지정된 리스크 비율과 손절매를 기준으로 적절한 로트 크기를 자동으로 계산하여, 트레이더가 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 돕습니다.   2. 리스크 대 보상 미리보기: 거래를 시작하기 전에 잠재적인 수익과 손실을 표시하여 더 나은 의사 결정을 도와줍니다.   3. 자동 로트 크기 계산: 손절매와 원하는 리스크에 따라 로트 크기를 자동으로 조정하여 일관된 리스크 관리를 보장합니다.   4. 종합적인 주문 관리: 트레이더가 다양한 주문 유형(시장 주문 및 지정가 주문 포함)을 쉽게 열고, 수정하고, 닫을 수 있도록 합니다.   5. 브레이크이븐 및 추적 손절매: 클릭 한 번으로 브레이크이븐
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
지표
트렌드 캐처 (The Trend Catcher): 알림 인디케이터가 포함된 트렌드 캐처 전략은 트레이더가 시장의 추세와 잠재적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되는 다기능 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장 상황에 따라 적응하는 동적 트렌드 캐처 전략을 특징으로 하며, 추세 방향을 명확하게 시각적으로 보여줍니다. 트레이더는 개인의 선호도와 위험 허용 범위에 맞게 매개변수를 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 추세 식별을 돕고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스탑 메커니즘으로 작동하고, 실시간 알림을 통해 신속한 시장 대응을 가능하게 합니다. 기능: 추세 식별: 상승 및 하락 추세를 신호로 표시합니다. 추세 반전: 캔들 색상이 상승에서 하락으로 또는 그 반대로 변할 때 잠재적 반전을 알립니다. 실시간 알림: 새로운 추세가 감지되면 알림을 생성합니다. 추천: 통화쌍: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD… 시간 프레임: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
지표
트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터: "트레이딩 세션 시간 인디케이터"는 외환 시장의 다양한 거래 세션에 대한 이해를 높이기 위해 설계된 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템에 통합된 인디케이터는 도쿄, 런던 및 뉴욕을 포함한 주요 세션의 개장 및 마감 시간에 대한 중요한 정보를 제공합니다. 자동 시간대 조정을 통해 이 인디케이터는 전 세계 트레이더를 대상으로 하여 고유의 거래 일정을 최적화하고 저활동 시간을 피할 수 있습니다. 시장 심리, 피크 변동성 시기 및 중첩 세션에 대한 통찰력을 제공하여 일중 트레이더가 전략과 일치하는 정확한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 디스플레이를 통해 사용자 경험을 개인화할 수 있으며, 해당 데이터를 활용한 스마트 트레이딩 계획은 향상된 거래 결과를 가져올 수 있습니다. 저활동 시간을 인식하여 과다 거래를 피하고 품질 높은 기회에 집중함으로써 트레이더가 이 인디케이터를 통해 거래 여정을 최적화할 수 있습니다. 특징: -
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 가장 사랑받는 지표 Trend Catcher 를 기반으로, 많은 요청 끝에 마침내 Trend Catcher EA 가 출시되었습니다. 알고리즘 기반 자동매매와 트레이더의 직접 수동 제어를 결합한 차세대 EA. 시장에 대한 완전한 주도권 을 제공합니다. 빠르고, 적응력이 뛰어나며 명확성, 성능, 선택의 자유 를 중요시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. EURUSD 에 대해 실틱(99.9%) 데이터로 최적화 및 검증되었으며, 재도색 없음 / 재계산 없음 / 지연 없음 으로 안정적인 매매를 제공합니다. [사용 설명서, 추천 설정] 및 [테스트된 프리셋] 링크를 확인하세요. 핵심 전략 구성: EA 내부에는 두 가지 거래 모드가 포함되어 있습니다: I. Smart Trend Mode – 한 방향으로만 거래하여 트렌드 모멘텀을 깔끔하고 구조적인 진입으로 따라갑니다. 낮은 리스크, 높은 정확도, 무헤지. II. Dynamic Dual Mode (공격형)
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
지표
지원 및 저항 수준 찾기 도구: 지원 및 저항 수준 찾기는 거래에서 기술적 분석을 향상시키기 위해 설계된 고급 도구입니다. 동적 지원 및 저항 수준을 갖추고 있어 차트에서 새로운 키포인트가 펼쳐짐에 따라 실시간으로 적응하여 동적이고 반응이 빠른 분석을 제공합니다. 독특한 다중 시간대 기능을 통해 사용자는 원하는 시간대에서 다양한 시간대의 지원 및 저항 수준을 표시할 수 있으며, 5분 차트에 일일 수준을 표시하는 등 세밀한 시각을 제공합니다. 역사적 데이터 세트를 포함한 스마트 알고리즘을 사용하여 다른 S&R 지표와 차별화되는 포괄적인 분석을 보장합니다. 수준을 감지할 때 다중 매개변수 계산을 사용하여 정확성을 높입니다. 사용자는 지원 및 저항 수준의 색상을 개별적으로 사용자 정의하여 개인화된 시각적 경험을 만들 수 있습니다. 도구에는 가격이 중요한 수준에 접근할 때 거래자에게 알림 기능이 포함되어 시기적절한 결정을 돕습니다. 숨기기 및 표시 버튼과 수준의 가시성을 빠르게 전환하기
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
유틸리티
거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구: "거래 포지션 및 백테스팅 도구"는 "리스크 리워드 비율 도구"로도 알려진 포괄적이고 혁신적인 지표로, 기술적 분석과 거래 전략을 향상시키기 위해 설계되었습니다. 리스크 도구는 외환 거래에서 효과적인 리스크 관리를 위한 포괄적이고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션입니다. 입찰 가격, 손실 중지 (SL) 및 이익 중지 (TP)를 포함한 거래 포지션을 미리 볼 수 있어 다가올 거래에 대한 투명한 개요를 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 패널은 자동 잔액 및 사용자 정의 잔액 옵션과 함께 자동 로트 및 리스크 계산을 제공합니다. 시장 매수 및 매도, 바이 스톱 및 세일 스톱 주문을 포함한 다양한 거래 미리보기를 지원합니다. 이 도구는 구매 및 판매 설정과 함께 차트 어디서나 매우 사용자 정의 가능한 움직임을 제공하는 고급 리스크 리워드 비율 기능을 포함하고 있습니다. 거래 정보의 스마트한 표시는 개방용 로트 크기, 스톱 로스, TP 및 주문 유형과 같은 중요한 세부 정보
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
Experts
스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 버퍼를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 원활하게 통합하여 귀하의 거래 경험을 지원하기 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 뛰어난 적응성을 통해 이 전문가는 사용자 정의 지표의 최대 잠재력을 활용하고 거래를 정확하고 통제할 수 있습니다. 온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 우리는 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처를 내장 지표로 추가했습니다. 트렌드 브레이크아웃 캐처는 리페인팅되지 않고, 백페인팅되지 않으며, 지연되지 않는 지표로, 이제 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저 내에서 마스터 지표로 기능할 수 있습니다. 스마트 유니버설 전문가 어드바이저는 구매 및 판매 신호를 제공하는 모든 사용자 지정 지표와 작동하도록 설계된 다재다능한 거래 도구입니다. 이는 사용자 정의 지표에서 생성된 신호에 따라 거래를 실행할 수 있는 자동화된 거래 솔루션으로 작동합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저에는 손익을 보호하기 위해 트레일링 스탑을 구현하고 이익을
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
유틸리티
스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿:   이는 일일 거래 관리를 도와주는 스마트 거래 보조 도구입니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 현대적인 디자인과 최첨단 기술을 사용한 사용자 친화적인 거래 패널을 제공합니다. 스마트 트레이딩 코파일럿은 다음과 같은 다양한 기능을 제공합니다: 1. 리스크 관리 지원: 지정된 리스크 비율과 손절매를 기준으로 적절한 로트 크기를 자동으로 계산하여, 트레이더가 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 돕습니다.   2. 리스크 대 보상 미리보기: 거래를 시작하기 전에 잠재적인 수익과 손실을 표시하여 더 나은 의사 결정을 도와줍니다.   3. 자동 로트 크기 계산: 손절매와 원하는 리스크에 따라 로트 크기를 자동으로 조정하여 일관된 리스크 관리를 보장합니다.   4. 종합적인 주문 관리: 트레이더가 다양한 주문 유형(시장 주문 및 지정가 주문 포함)을 쉽게 열고, 수정하고, 닫을 수 있도록 합니다.   5. 브레이크이븐 및 추적 손절매: 클릭 한 번으로 브레이크이븐
FREE
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
지표
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional   multi pair scanner   that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant   market scanner   view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching ch
필터:
gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

리뷰 답변