MENA Trend Indicator MT5

5

Trend Scanner PRO

First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging,
which makes it ideal for both manual and algorithmic trading setups.

Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included.

The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endlessly, the multi symbol dashboard delivers a clean multi timeframe scanner layout — showing trend bias, structure shifts, and momentum alignment across Forex, metals, indices, and crypto. With color-coded trend bias and smart alerts, it acts as your complete market overview dashboard, all from a single chart.

Traders use it because it turns complex analysis into something simple and reliable. You get non repainting trend confirmation, built-in filtering to reduce noise, and clear visual signals for bullish, bearish, or ranging markets. Whether you scalp or swing trade, the multi-pair dashboard shows when the market is trending, reversing, or moving sideways — helping you avoid low-quality setups. It works on all symbols, is easy to customize, and is ideal for traders who want cleaner entries, consistent direction filters, and a powerful currency pairs scanner that keeps them aligned with the real market bias.

评分 1
gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

推荐产品
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
指标
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
指标
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
指标
Magic Finger 能帮助你清晰的发现趋势及交易机会。此系统根据经典策略加上个人交易经验制作。您也可以根据此指标加上您的交易风格去编写EA。 手指指向为开仓信号，变色线为趋势确认。如果您是日内交易者，可以选择在交易活跃的时间段内交易，参考变色线作为下单方向依据，手指信号作为过滤器。 如果你是趋势交易者，可以选择在H1以上的周期，在关键价格区域等待手指信号的出现，并入市交易，然后以变色线作为趋势的确认。 止损可以止损圆点作为依据。 RS为重要的多空分水岭 输入参数如下： RISK 5 MONEY RISK 2.0 AlertOption ********************************* Local Alert true TimesOfAlerts 2 E-Mail Alert false App PUSH Notification  false  Display_Option    *********************************  Barclor_Display  true  RS_Display   true  L
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
指标
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
指标
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
指标
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
指标
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
指标
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
指标
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
指标
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
指标
Auto Optimized RSI   是一款智能且易于使用的箭头指标，旨在实现精准交易。它利用基于历史数据的模拟，自动识别当前品种和时间周期中最有效的 RSI 买入和卖出水平。 该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以结合您的其他交易策略一起使用。尤其适合日内交易者使用。 与传统 RSI 指标使用固定的 70/30 水平不同， Auto Optimized RSI   会根据真实的价格行为和回测结果动态调整水平。它会跟踪胜率、回撤和平均盈亏等关键指标，从而适应市场当前的走势，并基于“实际有效”的逻辑发出信号。 当 RSI 穿越经过优化的关键区域时，指标会在图表上显示 Buy 和 Sell 箭头，帮助交易者找到成功率更高的进场机会。 购买后请务必联系我，以获取额外赠送的工具和专属交易建议！ 祝您交易顺利，稳步盈利！
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
指标
该指标在图表上显示谐波模式，无需以尽可能小的滞后 重新绘制。 指标顶部的搜索基于价格分析的波动原理。 高级设置允许您为您的交易风格选择参数。在蜡烛（柱）开盘时，当新形态形成时，价格变动可能方向的箭头是固定的，保持不变。 该指标识别以下形态及其品种：ABCD、Gartley（蝴蝶、螃蟹、蝙蝠）、3Drives、5-0、蝙蝠侠、SHS、One2One、骆驼、三角形、WXY、斐波那契、振动。默认情况下，设置中仅显示 ABCD 和 Gartley 数字。许多额外的可配置参数。 主要参数: ShowUpDnArrows - 显示/隐藏可能的方向箭头 ArrowUpCode - 向上箭头代码 ArrowDnCode - 向下箭头代码 Show old history patterns - 启用/禁用过时模式的显示 Enable alert messages, actual if history OFF - 启用/禁用模式出现/更改时的警报（仅在禁用历史记录时） Enable alert notification, actual if alert messages is enabled - 模式出现
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
指标
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
其中一个数字序列称为“森林火灾序列”。它被公认为最美丽的新序列之一。它的主要特点是该序列避免了线性趋势，即使是最短的趋势。正是这一属性构成了该指标的基础。 在分析金融时间序列时，该指标试图拒绝所有可能的趋势选项。只有当他失败时，他才会认识到趋势的存在并给出适当的信号。这种方法可以让人们正确地确定新趋势开始的时刻。然而，误报也是可能的。为了减少它们的数量，该指标添加了一个额外的过滤器。当新柱打开时会生成信号。在任何情况下都不会发生重绘。 指标参数： Applied Price   - 应用价格常数； Period Main   - 指标的主要周期，其有效值在 5 - 60 之间； Period Additional   - 附加周期，此参数的有效值为 5 - 40； Signal Filter   - 附加信号滤波器，有效值 0 - 99； Alerts   - 启用后，指示器会在出现新信号时提醒您； Send Mail   - 允许指标向电子邮件发送消息； Push   - 允许您发送 Push 消息。
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
专家
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Two Moving Average Crossover Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
指标
Introduction The "Two Moving Average Crossover" indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a technical analysis tool that displays two moving averages and notifies when the moving averages cross each other. The indicator calculates and plots two moving averages, one of which is faster and the other is slower. When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it is considered a bullish signal, indicating a potential trend reversal or the start of a new uptrend. Conversely, when th
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
厌倦了绘制支撑线和阻力线？ 支撑阻力 是一个多时间指标，可以自动检测并绘制图表中的支撑线和阻力线，并具有非常有趣的变化：随着时间的推移测试价格水平及其重要性的提高，线变得越来越粗。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 一夜之间增强您的技术分析 无需浏览图表即可检测重要的价格水平 一目了然地识别所有价格水平的相对优势 每次交易最多可节省半小时的绘图线 指标显示所有价格水平的期限 指示器不重涂 过去和现在的价格水平因接近程度而崩溃，并根据当前的市场行为进行了调整。在动作发生的地方绘制了线条，而不一定在峰值处绘制了线条。 价格水平随着时间的推移而被拒绝，变得越来越暗 定期清除不重要的价格水平以避免噪音 可自定义的时间范围选择和崩溃因子 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报的突破 输入参数 指标设置：指标将从当前时间段读取价格，但您可以选择另一个。例如，您可以在H4图表中显示D1支撑线和阻力线。您还可以使用 价格水平密度 参数选择在图表上显示多少价格水平。 颜色设置：根据重要性输入所需的支撑线和阻力线颜色。 标签设置：（可选）可以在指示器中显示用于
该产品的买家也购买
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
指标
基于微观结构与物理场论的AI自适应市场全息系统指标 摘要 ： 本文旨在探讨一种新型金融市场分析工具——“微观结构引力价格回归AI自适应系统（Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system）”的构建原理与实现机制。该系统融合了市场微观结构（Market Microstructure）理论、经典力学中的弹性与引力模型、信息熵理论以及自适应人工智能算法。通过对Tick级数据的实时聚合、吸收密度的物理建模以及基于熵的动态衰减机制，该系统试图构建一个能够量化市场“质量”、“张力”与“状态”的动态物理场，为高频与波段交易提供可视化的决策支持。 1. 引言 (Introduction) 传统技术指标（如MA, RSI）多基于收盘价的线性处理，往往滞后且难以捕捉价格内部的博弈细节。随着高频交易的发展，基于订单流（Order Flow）和微观结构的数据变得至关重要。本研究提出的MicroStructure HUD系统，不再单纯视价格为数字序列，而是将其视为具有“质量”和“能量”的物理实体，通过模拟物理场中的引力中心（Center of Mass, CoM
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
指标
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
指标
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
指标
描述 ICSM（脉冲-修正SCOB映射器）是一个分析价格走势并识别有效脉冲、修正和SCOB（单蜡烛订单块）的指标。它是一个强大的工具，可以与任何类型的技术分析一起使用，因为它灵活、信息丰富、易于使用，并且能显著提高交易者对最具流动性的兴趣区域的认识。 设置 常规 | 视觉 颜色主题 — 定义ICSM的颜色主题。 SCOB | 视觉 显示SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB； 标记SCOB — 代表SCOB表示的样式选项列表； SCOB颜色 — 定义SCOB的颜色； ICM | 视觉 显示ICM线 — 启用/禁用ICM（脉冲-修正映射器）线； 显示IC趋势 — 通过图表底部的彩色分隔线启用/禁用脉冲-修正趋势的可视化； 线条颜色 — 定义ICM线的颜色； 线条样式 — 定义ICM线的样式； 警报 ICM — 启用/禁用突破ICM线的警报； SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB创建的警报； ICM+SCOB — 启用/禁用在单个脉冲/修正结束时出现SCOB的警报，该SCOB抓取ICM线的流动性。 ICM+SCOB（同一蜡烛） — 启用/禁用在抓取ICM线流动性
作者的更多信息
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (17)
专家
智能通用专家顾问是一款专为帮助您进行交易体验而设计的专家顾问，通过与提供买入和卖出缓冲区的任何自定义指标无缝集成，为您提供无与伦比的适应性，使您能够充分发挥自定义指标的潜力，并以精确和可控的方式执行交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 我们已将趋势突破捕捉器作为内置指标添加到了智能通用专家顾问中，趋势突破捕捉器是一种不会重绘、不会回绘和不会滞后的指标，现在可以作为智能通用专家顾问内的主要指标。 智能通用专家顾问是一款多功能交易工具，旨在与提供买入和卖出信号的任何自定义指标一起工作。它作为一种自动化交易解决方案，可以根据自定义指标生成的信号执行交易。专家顾问配备了各种功能来管理和控制交易环境，包括手动模拟设置止损和获利水平、实施追踪止损以及激活保护利润的保本功能。所有这些技术都可以在设置面板中进行控制。 此外，智能通用专家顾问还整合了一系列过滤器，以保护交易资本并优化交易策略。这些过滤器包括控制最大点差和滑点、避免在新闻事件期间交易、限制同时进行的交易数量以及管理每日交易频率、最大手数、交易时间过滤器等。此外，它还包括一个最大回撤过滤器，在达到预定的回撤水平时停止交易甚至退出所有交易
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
指标
趋势捕捉器（The Trend Catcher）： 带有警报指标的趋势捕捉策略是一种多功能技术分析工具，帮助交易者识别市场趋势以及潜在的进出场点。它采用动态趋势捕捉策略，可根据市场状况进行调整，为交易者提供清晰的趋势方向视觉展示。交易者可以根据个人偏好和风险承受能力自定义参数。该指标有助于趋势识别、提示潜在反转、充当跟踪止损机制，并提供实时警报以便快速应对市场变化。 功能特点： 趋势识别：发出多头趋势和空头趋势信号。 趋势反转：当蜡烛颜色从多头变为空头或相反时，提示潜在反转。 实时警报：在识别到新趋势时生成警报。 推荐： 货币对：EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 时间周期：M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 账户类型：任何ECN账户或低点差账户。
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (106)
指标
供需订单区块： “供需订单区块”指标是基于智能资金概念的复杂工具，这对于外汇技术分析至关重要。它专注于识别供需区域，这些是机构交易者留下重要足迹的关键区域。供应区表示卖单，需求区表示买单，帮助交易者预测价格走势的潜在反转或减速。该指标采用了巧妙的算法，结合了结构突破（BoS）和公平价值差（FVG）组件。BoS检测市场中的干扰，确定潜在的订单区块，而FVG考虑了公平价值差以提高准确性。该工具提供了这些条件的视觉表现，通过突出显示潜在的订单区块并提供市场动态和转折点的见解，帮助交易者做出决策。其用户友好设计使其适用于具有各种技术专业知识水平的交易者，为高级分析提供了全面的解决方案。 特点： - 智能资金概念：基于机构交易策略。 - 供需区域：识别卖单和买单区块。 - 自定义订单区块绘制类型。 - 算法复杂性：BoS检测市场中的干扰，FVG考虑公平价值差。 - 视觉表示：在图表上突出显示潜在的订单区块。 - 用户友好：适用于各种专业知识水平。 - 全面分析：集成BoS和FVG以获取见解。 - 理性决策：帮助预测反转和减速。
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
实用工具
交易头寸和回测工具： “交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。 风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。 特点： - 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。 - 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。 - 自动手数计算和风险计算。 - 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。 - 高级风险收
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
专家
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 新一代交易智能系统，专为捕捉价格动量的核心爆发而设计。 它快速、稳定，并为追求精准与适应性的交易者而打造。 基于真实市场 tick（99.9%）数据开发，并针对 EURUSD 与 XAUUSD 深度优化。 Momentum Hunter 实时追踪加速动能并立即执行，无延迟、无重绘、无猜测成分。 【用户手册 | 推荐预设】— 点击下载 核心理念 Momentum Hunter 基于一个简单事实：动量 = 机会。 通过持续监控价格加速、波动爆发和方向压力，它在突破早期阶段精确入场，并以数学方式退出。 可即时切换：仅做多 / 仅做空 / 双向交易。 内置风险与回撤管理系统 动态手数调节（手数倍增 + 步长控制） 浮动回撤恢复机制按市场压力自适应调整 最大回撤% 与亏损恢复过滤器自动控制风险 智能交易频率控制避免震荡期过度交易 性能引擎 动量过滤器实时测量价格速度与力度 动态距离逻辑根据波动调整进场间距 利润锁定 + 回撤恢复确保资金曲线平滑 ATR 与点差过滤确保真实环境下的执行质量 为什么交易者选择 Mo
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
指标
支撑和阻力水平查找器： 支撑和阻力水平查找器是一种先进的工具，旨在增强交易中的技术分析。具有动态支撑和阻力水平，它随着图表上新的关键点的出现实时调整，提供动态和响应式分析。其独特的多时间框架功能允许用户在任何所选时间框架上显示来自不同时间框架的支撑和阻力水平，提供细致的透视，例如在五分钟图上显示每日水平。它采用智能算法，其中包含历史数据集，使其与其他S＆R指标区分开来，确保综合分析。在检测水平时，该工具采用多参数计算，有助于提高准确性。用户可以单独自定义支撑和阻力水平的颜色，创建个性化的视觉体验。该工具还包括警报功能，可在价格接近关键水平时通知交易者，增强及时决策。具有方便的功能，如隐藏和显示按钮，以及用于快速切换水平可见性的热键，支撑和阻力水平查找器为寻求在其技术分析中精确性和灵活性的交易者提供了多功能且用户友好的解决方案。 特点： - 动态支撑和阻力水平：随着图表上新的重要关键点的出现进行调整。 - 多时间框架支撑和阻力水平：能够在任何其他时间框架上显示任何时间框架的水平。例如，在M5上显示每日水平。 - 使用智能算法，其中包括历史数据，与其他S＆R指标不同。 - 在检测水
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (49)
指标
交易会话时间指示器： “交易会话时间指示器”是一个强大的技术分析工具，旨在增强您对外汇市场中不同交易会话的理解。这个无缝集成的指标提供了关于主要交易会话的开盘和收盘时间的重要信息，包括东京、伦敦和纽约。通过自动时区调整，它为全球交易者提供服务，帮助他们优化交易时间表，以获取高流动性时段，并避开低活跃时段。该指标提供了关于市场情绪、高峰波动期和交叠交易会话的见解，帮助日内交易者做出与其策略一致的精确决策。其可定制的显示允许个性化用户体验，而智能交易计划结合其数据，可能会导致改善的交易结果。通过提高低活跃时段的意识，该指标帮助交易者避免过度交易，并专注于优质机会。与各种交易平台无缝兼容，“交易会话时间指示器”是寻求优化交易路程的交易者的宝贵工具。 特点： - 优化的时间表：提供主要交易会话时间，并与高流动性相符。 - 电话和电子邮件提醒：在会话开始时提醒您。 - 杀伤区域：使用警报设置ICT风格的杀伤区域。 - 重叠分析：探索会话重叠并针对活动增加。 - 日内精度：帮助日内决策并关注与策略一致的会话。 - 可定制的显示：个性化偏好和颜色设置。 - 智能交易计划：集成以提高生产力并通
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
专家
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 新一代交易智能系统，专为捕捉价格动量的核心爆发而设计。 它快速、稳定，并为追求精准与适应性的交易者而打造。 基于真实市场 tick（99.9%）数据开发，并针对 EURUSD 与 XAUUSD 深度优化。 Momentum Hunter 实时追踪加速动能并立即执行，无延迟、无重绘、无猜测成分。 【用户手册 | 推荐预设】— 点击下载 核心理念 Momentum Hunter 基于一个简单事实：动量 = 机会。 通过持续监控价格加速、波动爆发和方向压力，它在突破早期阶段精确入场，并以数学方式退出。 可即时切换：仅做多 / 仅做空 / 双向交易。 内置风险与回撤管理系统 动态手数调节（手数倍增 + 步长控制） 浮动回撤恢复机制按市场压力自适应调整 最大回撤% 与亏损恢复过滤器自动控制风险 智能交易频率控制避免震荡期过度交易 性能引擎 动量过滤器实时测量价格速度与力度 动态距离逻辑根据波动调整进场间距 利润锁定 + 回撤恢复确保资金曲线平滑 ATR 与点差过滤确保真实环境下的执行质量 为什么交易者选择 Mo
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
指标
供需订单区块： “供需订单区块”指标是基于智能资金概念的复杂工具，这对于外汇技术分析至关重要。它专注于识别供需区域，这些是机构交易者留下重要足迹的关键区域。供应区表示卖单，需求区表示买单，帮助交易者预测价格走势的潜在反转或减速。该指标采用了巧妙的算法，结合了结构突破（BoS）和公平价值差（FVG）组件。BoS检测市场中的干扰，确定潜在的订单区块，而FVG考虑了公平价值差以提高准确性。该工具提供了这些条件的视觉表现，通过突出显示潜在的订单区块并提供市场动态和转折点的见解，帮助交易者做出决策。其用户友好设计使其适用于具有各种技术专业知识水平的交易者，为高级分析提供了全面的解决方案。 特点： - 智能资金概念：基于机构交易策略。 - 供需区域：识别卖单和买单区块。 - 自定义订单区块绘制类型。 - 算法复杂性：BoS检测市场中的干扰，FVG考虑公平价值差。 - 视觉表示：在图表上突出显示潜在的订单区块。 - 用户友好：适用于各种专业知识水平。 - 全面分析：集成BoS和FVG以获取见解。 - 理性决策：帮助预测反转和减速。
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
实用工具
智能交易副驾驶： 这是一个智能交易助手，可以帮助您日常的交易管理。智能交易副驾驶配备了用户友好的交易面板，具有现代化的设计并采用了尖端技术。 智能交易副驾驶具有多种功能： 1. 风险管理支持：根据指定的风险百分比和止损自动计算适当的手数，帮助交易者有效管理风险。 2. 风险收益比预览：在开仓前显示潜在的利润和亏损，帮助交易者做出更好的决策。 3. 自动手数计算：根据止损和期望的风险自动调整手数，确保一致的风险管理。 4. 全面的订单管理：允许交易者轻松开立、修改和关闭各种类型的订单，包括市价单和挂单。 5. 保本和平仓跟踪止损：包括一键保本和平仓跟踪止损功能，以锁定利润并减少亏损。 6. 隐藏止损/止盈：允许交易者隐藏止损和止盈水平，防止被经纪商“止损猎杀”。 7. 佣金和点差计算：在开仓前提供佣金和点差信息，帮助交易者了解交易成本。 8. 最大点差过滤：当点差过高时，防止开仓，保护交易者免受不利的市场条件影响。 9. 可定制的风险设置：交易者可以选择按余额的百分比或自定义余额承担风险，提供灵活的风险管理方式。 10. 交易备注：允许为交易添加备注，以便更好地跟踪和组织交易记录。
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
指标
趋势捕捉器（The Trend Catcher）： 带有警报指标的趋势捕捉策略是一种多功能技术分析工具，帮助交易者识别市场趋势以及潜在的进出场点。它采用动态趋势捕捉策略，可根据市场状况进行调整，为交易者提供清晰的趋势方向视觉展示。交易者可以根据个人偏好和风险承受能力自定义参数。该指标有助于趋势识别、提示潜在反转、充当跟踪止损机制，并提供实时警报以便快速应对市场变化。 功能特点： 趋势识别：发出多头趋势和空头趋势信号。 趋势反转：当蜡烛颜色从多头变为空头或相反时，提示潜在反转。 实时警报：在识别到新趋势时生成警报。 推荐： 货币对：EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 时间周期：M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 账户类型：任何ECN账户或低点差账户。
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
指标
交易会话时间指示器： “交易会话时间指示器”是一个强大的技术分析工具，旨在增强您对外汇市场中不同交易会话的理解。这个无缝集成的指标提供了关于主要交易会话的开盘和收盘时间的重要信息，包括东京、伦敦和纽约。通过自动时区调整，它为全球交易者提供服务，帮助他们优化交易时间表，以获取高流动性时段，并避开低活跃时段。该指标提供了关于市场情绪、高峰波动期和交叠交易会话的见解，帮助日内交易者做出与其策略一致的精确决策。其可定制的显示允许个性化用户体验，而智能交易计划结合其数据，可能会导致改善的交易结果。通过提高低活跃时段的意识，该指标帮助交易者避免过度交易，并专注于优质机会。与各种交易平台无缝兼容，“交易会话时间指示器”是寻求优化交易路程的交易者的宝贵工具。 特点： - 优化的时间表：提供主要交易会话时间，并与高流动性相符。 - 电话和电子邮件提醒：在会话开始时提醒您。 - 杀伤区域：使用警报设置ICT风格的杀伤区域。 - 重叠分析：探索会话重叠并针对活动增加。 - 日内精度：帮助日内决策并关注与策略一致的会话。 - 可定制的显示：个性化偏好和颜色设置。 - 智能交易计划：集成以提高生产力并通
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
指标
支撑和阻力水平查找器： 支撑和阻力水平查找器是一种先进的工具，旨在增强交易中的技术分析。具有动态支撑和阻力水平，它随着图表上新的关键点的出现实时调整，提供动态和响应式分析。其独特的多时间框架功能允许用户在任何所选时间框架上显示来自不同时间框架的支撑和阻力水平，提供细致的透视，例如在五分钟图上显示每日水平。它采用智能算法，其中包含历史数据集，使其与其他S＆R指标区分开来，确保综合分析。在检测水平时，该工具采用多参数计算，有助于提高准确性。用户可以单独自定义支撑和阻力水平的颜色，创建个性化的视觉体验。该工具还包括警报功能，可在价格接近关键水平时通知交易者，增强及时决策。具有方便的功能，如隐藏和显示按钮，以及用于快速切换水平可见性的热键，支撑和阻力水平查找器为寻求在其技术分析中精确性和灵活性的交易者提供了多功能且用户友好的解决方案。 特点： - 动态支撑和阻力水平：随着图表上新的重要关键点的出现进行调整。 - 多时间框架支撑和阻力水平：能够在任何其他时间框架上显示任何时间框架的水平。例如，在M5上显示每日水平。 - 使用智能算法，其中包括历史数据，与其他S＆R指标不同。 - 在检测水
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
实用工具
交易头寸和回测工具： “交易头寸和回测工具”又称“风险收益比工具”，是一款全面而创新的指标，旨在提升您的技术分析和交易策略。 风险工具是外汇交易中有效风险管理的全面而用户友好的解决方案。它具有预览交易头寸的能力，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利水平（TP），为即将进行的交易提供透明的视图。用户友好的面板配备了自动余额和自定义余额选项，以及自动手数和风险计算。它支持各种交易预览，包括市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单。该工具包括高级的风险收益比特性，允许在图表上任意定制移动，包括买入和卖出设置。交易信息的智能显示包括关键细节，如开仓手数、止损、TP和订单类型。它还提供了在移动SL或TP水平时自动调整风险的便利性，一个按钮将当前价格吸引过来的功能，以及一个热键用于轻松隐藏和显示风险工具。此外，该工具提供了进行彻底分析交易策略的回测能力。 特点： - 预览交易头寸，包括入场价格、止损（SL）和获利（TP）水平的详细信息。 - 用户友好的面板：提供自动余额和自定义余额。 - 自动手数计算和风险计算。 - 各种类型的交易预览：市场买入和卖出、买入止损和卖出止损订单等。 - 高级风险收
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
专家
智能通用专家顾问是一款专为帮助您进行交易体验而设计的专家顾问，通过与提供买入和卖出缓冲区的任何自定义指标无缝集成，为您提供无与伦比的适应性，使您能够充分发挥自定义指标的潜力，并以精确和可控的方式执行交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 我们已将趋势突破捕捉器作为内置指标添加到了智能通用专家顾问中，趋势突破捕捉器是一种不会重绘、不会回绘和不会滞后的指标，现在可以作为智能通用专家顾问内的主要指标。 智能通用专家顾问是一款多功能交易工具，旨在与提供买入和卖出信号的任何自定义指标一起工作。它作为一种自动化交易解决方案，可以根据自定义指标生成的信号执行交易。专家顾问配备了各种功能来管理和控制交易环境，包括手动模拟设置止损和获利水平、实施追踪止损以及激活保护利润的保本功能。所有这些技术都可以在设置面板中进行控制。 此外，智能通用专家顾问还整合了一系列过滤器，以保护交易资本并优化交易策略。这些过滤器包括控制最大点差和滑点、避免在新闻事件期间交易、限制同时进行的交易数量以及管理每日交易频率、最大手数、交易时间过滤器等。此外，它还包括一个最大回撤过滤器，在达到预定的回撤水平时停止交易甚至退出所有交易
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
实用工具
智能交易副驾驶： 这是一个智能交易助手，可以帮助您日常的交易管理。智能交易副驾驶配备了用户友好的交易面板，具有现代化的设计并采用了尖端技术。 智能交易副驾驶具有多种功能： 1. 风险管理支持：根据指定的风险百分比和止损自动计算适当的手数，帮助交易者有效管理风险。 2. 风险收益比预览：在开仓前显示潜在的利润和亏损，帮助交易者做出更好的决策。 3. 自动手数计算：根据止损和期望的风险自动调整手数，确保一致的风险管理。 4. 全面的订单管理：允许交易者轻松开立、修改和关闭各种类型的订单，包括市价单和挂单。 5. 保本和平仓跟踪止损：包括一键保本和平仓跟踪止损功能，以锁定利润并减少亏损。 6. 隐藏止损/止盈：允许交易者隐藏止损和止盈水平，防止被经纪商“止损猎杀”。 7. 佣金和点差计算：在开仓前提供佣金和点差信息，帮助交易者了解交易成本。 8. 最大点差过滤：当点差过高时，防止开仓，保护交易者免受不利的市场条件影响。 9. 可定制的风险设置：交易者可以选择按余额的百分比或自定义余额承担风险，提供灵活的风险管理方式。 10. 交易备注：允许为交易添加备注，以便更好地跟踪和组织交易记录。
FREE
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
指标
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional   multi pair scanner   that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant   market scanner   view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching ch
筛选:
gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

回复评论