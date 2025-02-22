MENA Trend Indicator MT5

First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging,
which makes it ideal for both manual and algorithmic trading setups.

Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included.

The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endlessly, the multi symbol dashboard delivers a clean multi timeframe scanner layout — showing trend bias, structure shifts, and momentum alignment across Forex, metals, indices, and crypto. With color-coded trend bias and smart alerts, it acts as your complete market overview dashboard, all from a single chart.

Traders use it because it turns complex analysis into something simple and reliable. You get non repainting trend confirmation, built-in filtering to reduce noise, and clear visual signals for bullish, bearish, or ranging markets. Whether you scalp or swing trade, the multi-pair dashboard shows when the market is trending, reversing, or moving sideways — helping you avoid low-quality setups. It works on all symbols, is easy to customize, and is ideal for traders who want cleaner entries, consistent direction filters, and a powerful currency pairs scanner that keeps them aligned with the real market bias.

gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Smart Universal Expert Adviser MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (17)
エキスパート
スマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザーは、購入および売却バッファを提供する任意のカスタムインジケータとシームレスに統合することで、トレーディング体験を支援するために設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。その比類のない適応性により、このエキスパートはカスタムインジケータの可能性を最大限に活用し、精度とコントロールを持って取引を実行することができます。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 トレンドブレイクアウトキャッチャーを組み込んでいます。トレンドブレイクアウトキャッチャーはリペイントしない、バックペイントしない、ラグしないインジケータであり、これでスマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザー内でマスターインジケータとして機能することができます。 スマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザーは、購入および売却シグナルを提供する任意のカスタムインジケータと連携するように設計された多機能取引ツールです。これは、カスタムインジケータが生成するシグナルに基づいて取引を実行できる自動取引ソリューションとして機能します。エキスパートアドバイザーには、トレーディング環境を管理およ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイ
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.87 (15)
エキスパート
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 最も支持されている Trend Catcher インジケーターを基盤に、多くのリクエストを受け、ついに Trend Catcher EA が登場しました。 アルゴリズムによる自動売買と、トレーダーによる手動コントロールを融合した次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 市場に対する完全な主導権を与えます。 高速、高適応性、そして「明確さ・性能・自由度」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。 EURUSD に対してリアルティック（99.9% 精度）のデータで設計・最適化。 再描画なし、再計算なし、遅延なしで安定した実行を提供します。 【ユーザーマニュアル・推奨設定】および【テスト済みプリセット】リンクをクリックしてください。 コア戦略: EA には2つの戦略モードが内蔵されています： I. Smart Trend Mode — トレンド方向に沿って一方向のみでエントリー。 構造が明確で低リスク、高精度。ヘッジなし。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（アグレッシブ） — ヘッジ系スキャルピングロジックで両方向にエントリーし、相場の
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (148)
インディケータ
トレンドキャッチャー (The Trend Catcher): アラートインジケーター付きのトレンドキャッチャーストラテジーは、トレーダーが市場のトレンドやエントリー／エグジットのポイントを特定するのに役立つ多機能なテクニカル分析ツールです。市場状況に応じて適応する動的なトレンドキャッチャーストラテジーを搭載し、トレンド方向を視覚的にわかりやすく表示します。トレーダーは自分の好みやリスク許容度に合わせてパラメータをカスタマイズできます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの特定、潜在的な反転のシグナル、トレーリングストップの仕組みとしての機能、そして市場に迅速に対応するためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。 特徴: トレンド識別: 上昇トレンドおよび下降トレンドをシグナル表示。 トレンド反転: ローソク足の色が上昇から下降、またはその逆に変わるとき、潜在的な反転を警告。 リアルタイムアラート: 新しいトレンドが検出された際にアラートを生成。 推奨設定: 通貨ペア: EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 時間足: M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 口座タイプ: すべてのECN口座
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーター
Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (106)
インディケータ
供給と需要のオーダーブロック： 「供給と需要のオーダーブロック」インジケーターは、外国為替のテクニカル分析において重要なスマートマネーの概念に基づいた洗練されたツールです。このツールは供給と需要ゾーンを特定し、機関投資家が重要な足跡を残す重要な領域に焦点を当てています。売り注文を示す供給ゾーンと買い注文を示す需要ゾーンは、トレーダーが価格の逆転や減速を予測するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、ブレイクアウト・オブ・ストラクチャー（BoS）およびフェアバリューギャップ（FVG）のコンポーネントを組み合わせた賢明なアルゴリズムを採用しています。BoSは市場の混乱を検出し、潜在的なオーダーブロックを特定し、FVGは精度を向上させるためにフェアバリューギャップを考慮しています。このツールはこれらの条件の視覚的表現を提供し、潜在的なオーダーブロックを強調し、市場のダイナミクスや転換点に関する洞察を提供することで、トレーダーの意思決定を支援します。使いやすいデザインは、さまざまな技術的な専門知識レベルのトレーダーにアクセスしやすく、高度な分析の包括的なソリューションを提供します。 特徴：
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool MT5
Issam Kassas
4.57 (37)
ユーティリティ
トレードポジションとバックテストツール： 「トレードポジションとバックテストツール」、またの名を「リスクリワード比ツール」としても知られるこの包括的かつ革新的な指標は、技術分析とトレード戦略を向上させるために設計されています。 リスクツールは、外国為替取引における効果的なリスク管理のための包括的で使いやすいソリューションです。エントリーポイント、ストップロス（SL）、テイクプロフィット（TP）など、取引ポジションのプレビューを含め、今後の取引の透明な表示を提供します。使いやすいパネルには、自動バランスとカスタムバランスのオプションが備わっており、自動ロットおよびリスク計算をサポートしています。市場での買い注文、売り注文、買いストップ、売りストップ注文など、さまざまな取引プレビューをサポートしています。このツールには、高度なリスクリワード比機能が含まれており、チャート上の任意の場所で高度にカスタマイズ可能な動きを提供し、購入および販売セットアップが完了します。トレード情報のスマートな表示には、開始用のロットサイズ、ストップロス、TP、注文タイプなど、重要な詳細が含まれます。また、SL
FREE
Momentum Hunter EA MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
エキスパート
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 価格モメンタムの純粋な力を捉えるために設計された次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 高速で規律的、あらゆる相場環境で精度と適応性を求めるトレーダー向け。 リアルティック（99.9%）データで開発され、EURUSD と XAUUSD に最適化。 Momentum Hunter は加速の瞬間を捉え、即時に実行 — 遅延なし、再描画なし、推測なし。 【ユーザーマニュアル | 推奨プリセット】— ダウンロード コアコンセプト Momentum Hunter は「モメンタムこそチャンスを生む」という単純な真実に基づく。 価格加速、ボラティリティのスパイク、方向圧力を継続的に測定し、ブレイクアウト初期にエントリーし、数学的精度でエグジット。 即時切替：Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell。 リスク & リカバリー機能 ロット倍率とステップ制御による動的ロットスケーリング 浮動ドローダウン回復ロジック 最大DD%および回復フィルターで自動的にリスク抑制 過剰トレード防止の取引頻度管理 パ
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder MT5
Issam Kassas
4.33 (46)
インディケータ
サポート＆レジスタンスレベルファインダー： サポート＆レジスタンスレベルファインダーは、取引におけるテクニカル分析を向上させるために設計された高度なツールです。ダイナミックなサポートとレジスタンスレベルを備えており、チャート上で新しいキーポイントが展開されるにつれてリアルタイムに適応し、ダイナミックかつレスポンシブな分析を提供します。そのユニークなマルチタイムフレーム機能により、ユーザーは任意の所望のタイムフレームで異なるタイムフレームからのサポートとレジスタンスレベルを表示でき、日足レベルを5分足のチャートに表示するなど、微妙な視点を提供します。歴史的データセットを組み込んだスマートアルゴリズムを利用しており、他のS＆Rインジケーターとは異なる包括的な分析を確保しています。レベルの検出時には複数パラメータ計算を使用し、精度を向上させています。ユーザーは、サポートとレジスタンスレベルの色を個別にカスタマイズでき、パーソナライズされたビジュアルエクスペリエンスを作成できます。ツールには価格が重要なレベルに近づくとトレーダーに通知するアラート機能も含まれており、タイムリーな意思決定を促
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (49)
インディケータ
トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター： 「トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター」は、外国為替市場での異なる取引セッションの理解を向上させるために設計された強力なテクニカル分析ツールです。このシームレスに統合されたインジケーターは、東京、ロンドン、ニューヨークなどの主要セッションの開始および終了時刻に関する重要な情報を提供します。自動的なタイムゾーンの調整により、世界中のトレーダーに対応し、取引スケジュールを高流動性の期間に最適化し、低活動時間を回避するのに役立ちます。市場センチメント、ピークのボラティリティ期間、およびセッションの重複に関する洞察を提供し、日中トレーダーが戦略に沿った正確な決定を行うのを支援します。カスタマイズ可能な表示により、ユーザーの体験を個人化できます。また、そのデータを組み込んだスマートな取引計画は、改善された取引結果につながる可能性があります。低活動時間の認識を促進することで、トレーダーは過度の取引を避け、品質の高い機会に集中できます。さまざまな取引プラットフォームとシームレスに互換性があり、「トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター」は、ト
FREE
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
インディケータ
このインジケーターを購入すると、プロ仕様のトレードマネージャーを無料で差し上げます。 まず第一に、このトレーディングシステムがノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグのインジケーターであることを強調する価値がある。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになっています。 オンラインコース、マニュアル、プリセットのダウンロード。 「スマートトレンドトレーディングシステム MT5」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的なトレーディングソリューションです。10以上のプレミアムインジケーターを組み合わせ、7つ以上の堅実なトレーディング戦略を備えており、多様な市場状況に対応する多目的な選択肢となっています。 トレンドフォロー戦略：トレンドを効果的に乗り越えるための正確なエントリーとストップロス管理を提供します。 リバーサル戦略：潜在的なトレンドの反転を特定し、トレーダーがレンジ相場を活用できるようにします。 スキャルピング戦略：高速で正確なデイトレードおよび短期取引のために設計されています。 安定性：すべてのインジケーターはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノ
Momentum Hunter EA
Issam Kassas
4.33 (9)
エキスパート
Momentum Hunter EA Momentum Hunter EA — 価格モメンタムの純粋な力を捉えるために設計された次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 高速で規律的、あらゆる相場環境で精度と適応性を求めるトレーダー向け。 リアルティック（99.9%）データで開発され、EURUSD と XAUUSD に最適化。 Momentum Hunter は加速の瞬間を捉え、即時に実行 — 遅延なし、再描画なし、推測なし。 【ユーザーマニュアル | 推奨プリセット】— ダウンロード コアコンセプト Momentum Hunter は「モメンタムこそチャンスを生む」という単純な真実に基づく。 価格加速、ボラティリティのスパイク、方向圧力を継続的に測定し、ブレイクアウト初期にエントリーし、数学的精度でエグジット。 即時切替：Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell。 リスク & リカバリー機能 ロット倍率とステップ制御による動的ロットスケーリング 浮動ドローダウン回復ロジック 最大DD%および回復フィルターで自動的にリスク抑制 過剰トレード防止の取引頻度管理 パ
FREE
Supply and Demand Order Blocks
Issam Kassas
4.93 (28)
インディケータ
供給と需要のオーダーブロック： 「供給と需要のオーダーブロック」インジケーターは、外国為替のテクニカル分析において重要なスマートマネーの概念に基づいた洗練されたツールです。このツールは供給と需要ゾーンを特定し、機関投資家が重要な足跡を残す重要な領域に焦点を当てています。売り注文を示す供給ゾーンと買い注文を示す需要ゾーンは、トレーダーが価格の逆転や減速を予測するのに役立ちます。このインジケーターは、ブレイクアウト・オブ・ストラクチャー（BoS）およびフェアバリューギャップ（FVG）のコンポーネントを組み合わせた賢明なアルゴリズムを採用しています。BoSは市場の混乱を検出し、潜在的なオーダーブロックを特定し、FVGは精度を向上させるためにフェアバリューギャップを考慮しています。このツールはこれらの条件の視覚的表現を提供し、潜在的なオーダーブロックを強調し、市場のダイナミクスや転換点に関する洞察を提供することで、トレーダーの意思決定を支援します。使いやすいデザインは、さまざまな技術的な専門知識レベルのトレーダーにアクセスしやすく、高度な分析の包括的なソリューションを提供します。 特徴：
FREE
Smart Trading Copilot MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (8)
ユーティリティ
スマートトレーディングコパイロット:   これは、日々のトレード管理をサポートするスマートなトレードアシスタントです。スマートトレーディングコパイロットは、モダンなデザインと最先端の技術を採用したユーザーフレンドリーなトレードパネルを搭載しています。 スマートトレーディングコパイロットには、多くの機能が備わっています: 1. リスク管理サポート: 指定されたリスクのパーセンテージとストップロスに基づいて、適切なロットサイズを自動的に計算し、トレーダーが効果的にリスクを管理できるようにします。   2. リスクリワードのプレビュー: トレードを開始する前に、潜在的な利益と損失を表示し、より良い意思決定をサポートします。   3. 自動ロットサイズ計算: ストップロスと希望するリスクに応じてロットサイズを自動的に調整し、安定したリスク管理を実現します。   4. 総合的なオーダー管理: トレーダーが、マーケットオーダーや指値・逆指値など、さまざまな種類のオーダーを簡単に開いたり、修正したり、閉じたりできるようにします。   5. ブレイクイーブンとトレーリングストップ: 利益を確定し
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.71 (72)
インディケータ
トレンドキャッチャー (The Trend Catcher): アラートインジケーター付きのトレンドキャッチャーストラテジーは、トレーダーが市場のトレンドやエントリー／エグジットのポイントを特定するのに役立つ多機能なテクニカル分析ツールです。市場状況に応じて適応する動的なトレンドキャッチャーストラテジーを搭載し、トレンド方向を視覚的にわかりやすく表示します。トレーダーは自分の好みやリスク許容度に合わせてパラメータをカスタマイズできます。このインジケーターは、トレンドの特定、潜在的な反転のシグナル、トレーリングストップの仕組みとしての機能、そして市場に迅速に対応するためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。 特徴: トレンド識別: 上昇トレンドおよび下降トレンドをシグナル表示。 トレンド反転: ローソク足の色が上昇から下降、またはその逆に変わるとき、潜在的な反転を警告。 リアルタイムアラート: 新しいトレンドが検出された際にアラートを生成。 推奨設定: 通貨ペア: EURUSD、AUDUSD、XAUUSD… 時間足: M5、M10、M15、M30、H1。 口座タイプ: すべてのECN口座、
FREE
Trading Session Time With Alert
Issam Kassas
4.57 (7)
インディケータ
トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター： 「トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター」は、外国為替市場での異なる取引セッションの理解を向上させるために設計された強力なテクニカル分析ツールです。このシームレスに統合されたインジケーターは、東京、ロンドン、ニューヨークなどの主要セッションの開始および終了時刻に関する重要な情報を提供します。自動的なタイムゾーンの調整により、世界中のトレーダーに対応し、取引スケジュールを高流動性の期間に最適化し、低活動時間を回避するのに役立ちます。市場センチメント、ピークのボラティリティ期間、およびセッションの重複に関する洞察を提供し、日中トレーダーが戦略に沿った正確な決定を行うのを支援します。カスタマイズ可能な表示により、ユーザーの体験を個人化できます。また、そのデータを組み込んだスマートな取引計画は、改善された取引結果につながる可能性があります。低活動時間の認識を促進することで、トレーダーは過度の取引を避け、品質の高い機会に集中できます。さまざまな取引プラットフォームとシームレスに互換性があり、「トレーディングセッション時間インジケーター」は、ト
FREE
Support and Resistance Levels Finder
Issam Kassas
4.82 (28)
インディケータ
サポート＆レジスタンスレベルファインダー： サポート＆レジスタンスレベルファインダーは、取引におけるテクニカル分析を向上させるために設計された高度なツールです。ダイナミックなサポートとレジスタンスレベルを備えており、チャート上で新しいキーポイントが展開されるにつれてリアルタイムに適応し、ダイナミックかつレスポンシブな分析を提供します。そのユニークなマルチタイムフレーム機能により、ユーザーは任意の所望のタイムフレームで異なるタイムフレームからのサポートとレジスタンスレベルを表示でき、日足レベルを5分足のチャートに表示するなど、微妙な視点を提供します。歴史的データセットを組み込んだスマートアルゴリズムを利用しており、他のS＆Rインジケーターとは異なる包括的な分析を確保しています。レベルの検出時には複数パラメータ計算を使用し、精度を向上させています。ユーザーは、サポートとレジスタンスレベルの色を個別にカスタマイズでき、パーソナライズされたビジュアルエクスペリエンスを作成できます。ツールには価格が重要なレベルに近づくとトレーダーに通知するアラート機能も含まれており、タイムリーな意思決定を促
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
エキスパート
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 最も支持されている Trend Catcher インジケーターを基盤に、多くのリクエストを受け、ついに Trend Catcher EA が登場しました。 アルゴリズムによる自動売買と、トレーダーによる手動コントロールを融合した次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 市場に対する完全な主導権を与えます。 高速、高適応性、そして「明確さ・性能・自由度」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。 EURUSD に対してリアルティック（99.9% 精度）のデータで設計・最適化。 再描画なし、再計算なし、遅延なしで安定した実行を提供します。 【ユーザーマニュアル・推奨設定】および【テスト済みプリセット】リンクをクリックしてください。 コア戦略: EA には2つの戦略モードが内蔵されています： I. Smart Trend Mode — トレンド方向に沿って一方向のみでエントリー。 構造が明確で低リスク、高精度。ヘッジなし。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（アグレッシブ） — ヘッジ系スキャルピングロジックで両方向にエントリーし、相場の
FREE
Trade Position and Back Testing Tool
Issam Kassas
4.9 (10)
ユーティリティ
トレードポジションとバックテストツール： 「トレードポジションとバックテストツール」、またの名を「リスクリワード比ツール」としても知られるこの包括的かつ革新的な指標は、技術分析とトレード戦略を向上させるために設計されています。 リスクツールは、外国為替取引における効果的なリスク管理のための包括的で使いやすいソリューションです。エントリーポイント、ストップロス（SL）、テイクプロフィット（TP）など、取引ポジションのプレビューを含め、今後の取引の透明な表示を提供します。使いやすいパネルには、自動バランスとカスタムバランスのオプションが備わっており、自動ロットおよびリスク計算をサポートしています。市場での買い注文、売り注文、買いストップ、売りストップ注文など、さまざまな取引プレビューをサポートしています。このツールには、高度なリスクリワード比機能が含まれており、チャート上の任意の場所で高度にカスタマイズ可能な動きを提供し、購入および販売セットアップが完了します。トレード情報のスマートな表示には、開始用のロットサイズ、ストップロス、TP、注文タイプなど、重要な詳細が含まれます。また、SL
FREE
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引ツールはノンリペイント、ノンリドロー、ノンラグの指標であり、プロの取引に理想的ですことを強調する価値があります。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 スマートプライスアクションコンセプトインジケーターは、新米から経験豊富なトレーダーまで、非常 に強力なツールです。Inner Circle Trader AnalysisやSmart Money Concepts Trading Strategiesなど、20以上の有用な指標を1つに組み合わせています。このインジケーターはスマートマネーコンセプトに焦点を当て、大手機関の取引方法を提供し、彼らの動きを予測するのに役立ちます。 特に、流動性分析に優れており、機関がどのように取引しているかを理解しやすくしています。市場のトレンドを予測し、価格の動きを慎重に分析するのに優れています。機関の戦略とトレードを合わせることで、市場の動向についてより正確な予測ができます。このインジケーターは多目的であり、市場構造を分析し、重要な注文ブロックを特定し、さまざまなパターンを認識するのに優れています。 このインジケーターは
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
インディケータ
まず第一に、この取引インジケーターは再描画されず、再描画されず、遅延しないことを強調する価値があります。これにより、手動取引とロボット取引の両方に理想的なものになります。 ユーザーマニュアル：設定、入力、戦略。 アトミックアナリストは、価格の強さとモメンタムを利用して市場でより良いエッジを見つけるためのPA価格アクションインジケーターです。ノイズや誤ったシグナルを除去し、取引ポテンシャルを高めるための高度なフィルターを備えています。複雑なインジケーターの複数のレイヤーを使用して、アトミックアナリストはチャートをスキャンし、複雑な数学的計算をシンプルなシグナルと色に変換します。これにより、どのような初心者トレーダーでも理解して使用し、一貫した取引の決定を行うことができます。 「アトミックアナリスト」は、新規および経験豊富なトレーダー向けにカスタマイズされた包括的な取引ソリューションです。プレミアムインジケーターとトップノッチの機能を1つの取引戦略に組み合わせ、すべてのタイプのトレーダーにとって汎用性のある選択肢にします。 デイリートレーディングとスキャルピング戦略：高速で正確な
Smart Universal Expert Adviser
Issam Kassas
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
スマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザーは、購入および売却バッファを提供する任意のカスタムインジケータとシームレスに統合することで、トレーディング体験を支援するために設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。その比類のない適応性により、このエキスパートはカスタムインジケータの可能性を最大限に活用し、精度とコントロールを持って取引を実行することができます。 オンラインコース、ユーザーマニュアル、デモ。 トレンドブレイクアウトキャッチャーを組み込んでいます。トレンドブレイクアウトキャッチャーはリペイントしない、バックペイントしない、ラグしないインジケータであり、これでスマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザー内でマスターインジケータとして機能することができます。 スマートユニバーサルエキスパートアドバイザーは、購入および売却シグナルを提供する任意のカスタムインジケータと連携するように設計された多機能取引ツールです。これは、カスタムインジケータが生成するシグナルに基づいて取引を実行できる自動取引ソリューションとして機能します。エキスパートアドバイザーには、トレーディング環境を管理およ
Smart Trading Copilot
Issam Kassas
ユーティリティ
スマートトレーディングコパイロット:   これは、日々のトレード管理をサポートするスマートなトレードアシスタントです。スマートトレーディングコパイロットは、モダンなデザインと最先端の技術を採用したユーザーフレンドリーなトレードパネルを搭載しています。 スマートトレーディングコパイロットには、多くの機能が備わっています: 1. リスク管理サポート: 指定されたリスクのパーセンテージとストップロスに基づいて、適切なロットサイズを自動的に計算し、トレーダーが効果的にリスクを管理できるようにします。   2. リスクリワードのプレビュー: トレードを開始する前に、潜在的な利益と損失を表示し、より良い意思決定をサポートします。   3. 自動ロットサイズ計算: ストップロスと希望するリスクに応じてロットサイズを自動的に調整し、安定したリスク管理を実現します。   4. 総合的なオーダー管理: トレーダーが、マーケットオーダーや指値・逆指値など、さまざまな種類のオーダーを簡単に開いたり、修正したり、閉じたりできるようにします。   5. ブレイクイーブンとトレーリングストップ: 利益を確定し
FREE
MENA Trend Indicator
Issam Kassas
4 (1)
インディケータ
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional   multi pair scanner   that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant   market scanner   view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching ch
