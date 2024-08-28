Trendline wizard

Trendline Wizard

Overview: The Trendline Wizard is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who rely on trendlines for their technical analysis. This indicator automatically monitors specified trendlines and provides real-time alerts when price action interacts with these critical levels. Whether you’re a swing trader, day trader, or long-term investor, the Trendline Wizard is an essential tool to enhance your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Alerts: Set up alerts based on your specific criteria. Choose between alerts for high/low trendline crosses, close price crosses, or both. Alerts can be sent directly to your screen, your mobile device via push notifications, or both, ensuring you never miss a critical market movement.
  • Flexible Timeframe Monitoring: Monitor trendlines across any timeframe. Whether you’re watching the 1-minute chart or the monthly chart, the Trendline Wizard adapts to your trading style and needs.
  • EMA200 Integration: In addition to trendline alerts, the indicator also considers the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) 200, a widely used indicator for identifying long-term trends. Get notified when the price interacts with both the trendline and the EMA200, giving you a comprehensive view of market dynamics.
  • Trendline Customization: Apply custom colors to your trendlines, making it easier to differentiate between multiple trendlines on your chart. This feature is particularly useful for traders who monitor multiple trendlines simultaneously.
  • Simple Setup: The Trendline Wizard is designed for ease of use. Simply input the name of your trendline, select the desired timeframe, and configure your alert preferences. The indicator takes care of the rest, allowing you to focus on your trading decisions.

Who Can Benefit:

  • Technical Analysts: Perfect for traders who rely heavily on trendlines for their technical analysis, providing automated monitoring and alerts.
  • Swing Traders: Ideal for those who need to monitor multiple trendlines across different timeframes and get alerted when price action reaches key levels.
  • Day Traders: Stay on top of fast-moving markets with instant alerts on your screen or mobile device, ensuring you can act quickly.
  • Long-Term Investors: Monitor trendlines on higher timeframes without needing to constantly watch the charts.

How It Works: The Trendline Wizard continuously monitors the specified trendline and checks for price interactions based on your chosen criteria. When the price crosses the trendline according to the specified conditions, the indicator triggers an alert. You can choose to receive this alert on your MetaTrader 5 terminal, via a push notification to your mobile device, or both, ensuring you are always informed of significant market events.

Customization Options:

  • Trendline Name: Specify the exact name of the trendline you want to monitor.
  • Timeframe: Select the timeframe on which the trendline is drawn and monitored.
  • Alert Mode: Choose between screen alerts, push notifications, or both.
  • Alert Conditions: Set up alerts for high/low crosses, close crosses, or both.
  • Trendline Color: Customize the color of your trendline for easy identification.



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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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