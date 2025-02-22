MENA Trend Indicator MT5

First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging,
which makes it ideal for both manual and algorithmic trading setups.

Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included.

The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endlessly, the multi symbol dashboard delivers a clean multi timeframe scanner layout — showing trend bias, structure shifts, and momentum alignment across Forex, metals, indices, and crypto. With color-coded trend bias and smart alerts, it acts as your complete market overview dashboard, all from a single chart.

Traders use it because it turns complex analysis into something simple and reliable. You get non repainting trend confirmation, built-in filtering to reduce noise, and clear visual signals for bullish, bearish, or ranging markets. Whether you scalp or swing trade, the multi-pair dashboard shows when the market is trending, reversing, or moving sideways — helping you avoid low-quality setups. It works on all symbols, is easy to customize, and is ideal for traders who want cleaner entries, consistent direction filters, and a powerful currency pairs scanner that keeps them aligned with the real market bias.

gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

gevans49
309
gevans49 2025.10.24 13:26 
 

I purchased this system because it is very easy to use. At this point I have not used this System much, which is why I only gave it 4 Stars. When I first used it, I had very good results. I switched to a different broker. I had a simple problem where the indicators were not visible after installing. I contacted the developer, and he assisted me in resolving the issue. I will updated in a few months or sooner. Simple System that provides Very good results.

