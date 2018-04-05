The Scalper by Profectus AI

Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows.

Key Features:

  • Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions.
  • Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid market hours.
  • Backtest Reports: Detailed performance reports available, showing high win ratios and low drawdowns.
  • Educational Resources: Comprehensive guides on using the bot with MetaTrader 5, suitable for all trading levels.

Exclusive Offer: Access a free version of the bot by entering your email. Learn key concepts for small account trading, including trade volume, risk management, and realistic expectations.

Join the Discussion: Share your feedback and experiences in the comments below.


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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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