The Scalper by Profectus AI
- Experts
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New Capital B.V.Co-founder of New Capital B.V.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows.
Key Features:
- Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions.
- Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid market hours.
- Backtest Reports: Detailed performance reports available, showing high win ratios and low drawdowns.
- Educational Resources: Comprehensive guides on using the bot with MetaTrader 5, suitable for all trading levels.
Exclusive Offer: Access a free version of the bot by entering your email. Learn key concepts for small account trading, including trade volume, risk management, and realistic expectations.
Join the Discussion: Share your feedback and experiences in the comments below.