The Scalper by Profectus AI

Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows.

Key Features:

Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions.

Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid market hours.

Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid market hours. Backtest Reports: Detailed performance reports available, showing high win ratios and low drawdowns.

Detailed performance reports available, showing high win ratios and low drawdowns. Educational Resources: Comprehensive guides on using the bot with MetaTrader 5, suitable for all trading levels.

Exclusive Offer: Access a free version of the bot by entering your email. Learn key concepts for small account trading, including trade volume, risk management, and realistic expectations.

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