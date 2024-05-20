COMBO Indicators OnOff MT4

The purpose of the Combo OnOff indicator is combine differerent tecniques and approachs to the market in order to spot signals that occur simultaneosly. A signal is more accurate if it is validate from more indicators as the adaptive expectations can be used to predict prices.The On-Off feature and alarms help to look for the better prices to enter/exit in the markets


Moving Averages are statistics that captures the average change in a data series over time

Bollinger Bands is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower bands are set above and below the moving average by a certain number of standard deviations of price, thus incorporating volatility

Donchian Channel is formed by upper, lower and a median band. The upper and lower band are obtained respectively by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last N periods

Pivot Points are price levels. They use the previous days Open, High, and Low to determine intraday support and resistance levels

Ichimoku is a one look indicator, it give immediately an idea of support, resistance and trend

Heiken Ashi look for price inversion using a different formula to draw the candlesticks. In order to spot the inversion of market trend is possible to highlight doji candles with a different color

Murray Math Levels try to explain price movement using price levels. The default sequence of levels is being calculated every 64 bar




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Better Volume OnOff MT4
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Moving Averages OnOff MT5
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This indicator shows the value of returns in the selected time frame They are calculated as logarithm of returns , rather than price or raw returns. For small returns, arithmetic and logarithmic returns will be similar. The benefit of using returns, versus prices, is normalization. It is possible measures all variables in a comparable metric despite originating from price series of unequal values Inputs You can display data both as a Histogram  or a   Line It's also possible to display  the a
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This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to simultaneously compare time frames for  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine majo
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Fabrizio Malavasi
Indicators
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