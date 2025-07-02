Angular Trend Lines MT5

Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets.
The Angular Trend Lines indicator comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles,
it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle.
The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry.

There are two types of trend lines and arrows: Red lines and arrows for the bullish direction. Purple lines and arrows for the bearish direction.

Indicator capabilities
The indicator is easy to use and configure parameters, can be used to analyze the trend and to receive signals to open orders.
The indicator does not repaint, arrows appear at the close of the candle.
Provides several types of alerts when signals appear.
Can be used on any financial instruments (Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.)
The indicator can work on any time frames and charts.
The indicator uses lightweight algorithms that do not load the processor, ensuring use in several windows.
The parameters are selected based on the time frame and the method of trading operations.

Main input parameters
Period - Number of candles for calculating the analysis.
Angle - The slope of the trend lines.
