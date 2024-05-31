PTW Non Repaint Trend Channel with arrow

POWER TO GET WEALTHY TRADING SYSTEMS. 

NON REPAINT REVERSAL ARROW AND CHANNEL 

  • Intra-Day trading and Scalping Strategy: Designed for fast and accurate day trading and short-term trades.
  • Day and Swing Trading Strategy: Can be used as a reliable tool for day and swing traders who aim for the big moves of the price.
  • Multi Currencies and Markets: Works on different instruments and markets with its reliable precision.
  • Multi Timeframes: Can be used on multiple timeframes with good performance.
  • Stability: All indicators are non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, ensuring reliable signals.
  • Signal Clarity: Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points.
  • Adaptive Color Coding: Utilizes candles color-coding to reflect the strength and momentum of the price.
Provide the accurate Buying & Selling Trade SIGNAL Directions supported by HISTOGRAM & Channel!!

THE WINNING RATE IS 95% ACCURATE❗️

💰System Gives Signals daily per each pair (Nasdaq, Us30, Gold,)
🔴 95% Accuracy Rate
🔴 Monday to Friday  
🔴 Easy to Copy 
🔴 Money Management Plan

VIP PREMIUM PACKAGE SERVICES







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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
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