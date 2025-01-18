Crossing Line Indicator - An indicator designed for early detection of impulse movements in the direction of the trend.

Signal arrows appear on the current candle, do not repaint. Provides several types of alerts when signals appear. It is universal, can be used on any trading instruments and Time Frames. Can be used mainly for scalping and short-term trading.



The indicator contains 2 main parameters for regulating calculations.

Period of trend direction - to change the duration of the trend line

- to change the duration of the trend line Period of cross lines - to fine-tune the oscillator and the appearance of signal arrows

- to fine-tune the oscillator and the appearance of signal arrows Parameters must be changed based on the working Time Frame and instrument.

Use the oscillator with signal arrows only in the direction of the trend.

Contains an oscillator built on the RVI indicator using smoothing and behavior modification. Two thin lines at the intersection of which a moment of price change occurs, the consequence of which may be an impulse or intensive movement.The indicator for determining the trend direction is built on weighted MA indicators. A thick light green line, if it is below the central level - the trend is downward, if above - upward.Easy to use and configure parameters, does not load the main chart.