UR TrendExhaustion

UR TrendExhaustion

 

UR TrendExhaustion is the best solution for traders who don't want to deal with parameter values nor other set-ups - it is both easy and visually-understandable for everyone.

Advantages of using UR TrendExhaustion:

  1. No parameters
  2. You have 3 lines that describe best what's going on on the chart: Trend Exhaustion Line, Whale Money Line and Retail Money Line.
  3. The interface showcases the exhaustion of either line on both extremes (red areas)
  4. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets.

There is a special telegram chat on which you can stay up-to-date with the tools updates and also send request if you feel there is something missing!


Why UR TrendExhaustion  ?

I have been coding many kinds of indicators throughout my career and got to a point where I gathered all my knowledge to code this simple and yet best (imo) tool to trade without the need of any other tool on the chart. Easy to understand, Easy to setup. The strategy is done in a way that it will be really hard for Market Makers to trade against it - checkmate MMs !
Any additional tool you use with UR TrendExhaustion will add to your trading, but I have been using it alone with great results. Good luck!

How to use UR TrendExhaustion ?

There is a video on YT showing how to use the graphic panel, but also see description below to be more familiar with it:

SETTINGS
  • None

DISPLAY

  • Trend Exhaustion Main Line: Shows the trend exhaustion. The more on the red, the higher chance of reversal.
  • Whale Money Line (blue): Shows the Whale money-inflow - The higher it is - the more likely it is for whales to take a pause.
  • Retail Money Histogram:  Shows the Retail money-inflow - The higher it is - the drier retail gets.


ADDITION

  • All of my tools are working best when assembled. Meaning the accuracy of entry points is way better if used with UR DivergenceSpotter, UR VolumeTrend or/and UR HighsAndLows.

WWW -> https://urtradingcoder.carrd.co

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/URTradingCoder

Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559349091899

YouTube -> https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCihthoKQYrhj91jkUO8B1kg

MQL Store -> https://www.mql5.com/en/users/youreacoder/seller

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