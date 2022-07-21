Th3Eng HistoMaster

4.67

Th3Eng HistoMaster indicator

Free Histogram Indicator to detect the current trend direction. The indicator is based on CCI indicator.

Also draw arrows when it detect the trend is strong buy or strong sell, with Alerting system (Popup with sound, Email alerting and mobile notification).

Also draws a dashboard shows all Time-Frames' current signal.


Requirements

works with all pairs, stocks, CFDs and crypto currencies.

works with all Spreads

works with all Account types

works on all Time-Frames


I hope you enjoy the indicator.


Reviews 6
yellowplus2009
377
yellowplus2009 2022.07.26 04:42 
 

GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.24 00:39 
 

Great indicator! I like the filtered arrow signals as per trend of the histogram.

Arhyel Mshelia
480
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:52 
 

this indicator is great it works thanks Ahmed

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Th3Eng Ninja
Ahmed Farag
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The Th3Eng Ninja indicator is based on an analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point of the trend. With Stop Loss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it provides a secondary entry points in dots arrows style. And Finally it draws a very helpful lines from entry level to TP1, TP2, TP3, SL levels or the reverse signal, and all current/old signals status. How to use the indicator No complicated steps ,   Just follow 2 si
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redneedle
524
redneedle 2022.11.14 23:39 
 

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Arhyel Mshelia
480
Arhyel Mshelia 2022.07.26 19:52 
 

this indicator is great it works thanks Ahmed

yellowplus2009
377
yellowplus2009 2022.07.26 04:42 
 

GREAT INDICATOR. I used H1 for trend. and trade on 5 TF. I change period to 70.

Ahmed Farag
13108
Reply from developer Ahmed Farag 2022.07.26 05:28
Awesome, and thanks for sharing your own experience.
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.07.24 00:39 
 

Great indicator! I like the filtered arrow signals as per trend of the histogram.

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