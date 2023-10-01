Bull Reversal Mt4

This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the