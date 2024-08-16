Reversal Up Down Arrows

A complex of indicators of recognizing reversal moments. Detects the peaks and hollows according to the combinations of candles after they deduct from two MA. Applicable for trading systems when using early inputs. You can use a trend for scalping and intraday trade, and for detecting a trend in the early stages.


Possibilities
  1. The parameters provide flexible settings for any time floms and trading tools.
  2. There are several types of warning for signals.
  3. Yellow arrow - Sell signal, pink arrow - Buy signal.
  4. The optimized calculation of the indicator allows you to open on many graphs without consuming the processor.
  5. The indicator is never redrawn, all signals are only at the closing of the candle.

Input parameters

  • First Line - the period of the first MA for calculating signals
  • Second Line - the second MA period for calculating signals, (it is recommended to install 2-4 times more than the period of the first MA)
  • Show line MA - Display of the calculation line
  • Play Sound / Display Pop -up Message / Send Push Notification / Send Email - the use of warning when the signaling arrows and feet appear.
  • Sound for Signals - sound file for signals.


Recommended products
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Happy Kangaroo
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Kangaroo is a trend-following tool designed to identify market direction and provide high-probability entry signals based on volatility. By combining price action with the Average True Range (ATR), it visualize a dynamic support and resistance level of the price.     Key Features   The indicator's power lies in its customizable parameters and mathematical precision:  Dynamic Trend Detection: Uses the ATR period and factor to calculate the volatility bands. It identifies an Uptrend
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
One to Three Trendline Breakout
Noiros Tech
5 (3)
Indicators
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
Th3 BarPlay Signals Mt4
Nnamdi Kennedy Ifeorah
Indicators
This is a Price Action/momentum based strategy know as the 3Bar_Play and it is based on the 3Bar candlestick pattern formation. Additional indicators are added for filter and confirmations prior to popping up buy/sell signal arrows. It can be traded either in an uptrend, downtrend or sideways market.  Indicators added include: Stochastic - Momentum Fish - Trend ATR - Volatility which also clearly defines Stop-Loss placement at base of signal arrow (using the ATR Stop-loss method). Risk to Reward
Samurai Future Vision 5
Mr Satoshi Ono
Indicators
SAMURAI Future Vision 5 — Visualize Five Future Scenarios from Similar Historical Patterns SAMURAI Future Vision 5 is an MT4 indicator that compares the current price pattern with historical market data, identifies five highly similar past patterns, and projects their subsequent price movements into the future area of the chart. Instead of showing only one possible future path, the indicator displays five scenarios — TOP1 to TOP5 — simultaneously . Main Features • Automatically compares the curr
G2 Entry Signal MT4
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Indicators
G2 ENTRY SIGNAL by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika STRATEGY DESCRIPTION G2 Entry Signal is a professional multi-strategy entry dashboard that combines top-down analysis with 3 proven trading strategies in one powerful indicator. Designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and actionable signals, this tool filters market noise and delivers high-probability entry opportunities directly on your chart. KEY ADVANTAGES 1. 3 STRATEGIES IN ONE DASHBOARD Strategy 1 – London Session Breakout:   Capt
FREE
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Super Duper Scalper Pro MT4
Brijesh Jaiswal
Indicators
SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 is a professional MetaTrader 4 scalping indicator built for traders who want faster decisions, cleaner entries, and a visually powerful trading dashboard without chart confusion. In fast-moving markets, most traders lose time switching between indicators, checking trend direction manually, and second-guessing whether a signal is strong enough. SuperDuperScalper Pro MT4 solves that problem by combining trend detection, signal confirmation, F
RSI Scanner with Alerts
Keith Watford
Indicators
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
Super trend alert filter
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicators
This product works by detecting trend opportunities. So as shown in the screenshot when The indicator shows an upward arrow it shows the market is on an uptrend and when the indicator Shows a downward arrow it shows the market is on a downward direction. What makes this indicator Special is that it has additional signals just below the arrow signals. It is up to the trader to be  Creative and combine these signals with the arrow signal to get accurate forecasts.
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Drawing Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
4 (1)
Indicators
This indicator provides several drawing tools to assist in various methods of chart analysis. The drawings will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales, update in real time, and multiple drawings are supported. # Drawing Option Description  1 Grid box draggable boxed grid, user defines rows x colums, diagonal ray option  2 Grid partial or fullscreen grid, sized by handle line  3 Grid flex a diagonal grid, sized and sloped by handle line  4 Cyc
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Fibo Reversals
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicators
Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Dynamic SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
Dynamic SR Trend Channel Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
Indicators
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
FiboPlusTrend
Sergey Malysh
4.5 (2)
Indicators
A ready-made trading system based on automatic construction and maintenance of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling on any instrument (symbol) and on any period of the chart. Determination of trend direction (14 indicators). The display of the trend strength and the values of the indicators that make up the direction of the trend. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels. Choosing a variant for calculating Fibonacci levels (six different methods). Alert system
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Indicators
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Indicators
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Parabolic SAR and Support and Resistance Levels
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Parabolic SAR & Support/Resistance Levels is not only a technical analysis indicator, used in forex trading to identify potential trend reversals and entry and exit points, but also a ready-made autonomous trading strategy.   The Indicator builds upon the PSAR indicator by adding dynamic support and resistance levels to the chart, which can help traders identify key price levels where the market may potentially reverse. Using this indicator, traders can gain insight into the strength and di
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicators
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
4.33 (3)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
More from author
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Wave Reversal Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Wave Reversal Indicator - determines the direction of trend waves and price reversals. The indicator shows wave movements and trend directions. It gives recommendations where to follow the trader, helps to follow the trading strategy. It is an addition to an intraday or medium-term strategy. Almost all parameters are selected for each time frame and are changed automatically, the only parameter for manual adjustment is the wavelength. Works on various trading instruments and timeframes, recomme
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
Point Directions MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Point Directions MT5 - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions. The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts. Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections. For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an in
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
Correction Signals In Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Correction Signals In Trend MT5 - a technical indicator that analyzes the market dynamics, helps the trader determine the trend direction and find points for opening orders. The indicator follows the trend in the format of support and resistance lines and shows an upward or downward trend. In the trend direction, after the end of the correction, a search for signals is performed. Arrows indicate potential moments for trading operations. For each signal, the recommended SL and TP levels are displ
Level Breakout Indicator MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
Trade Balance Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
A trend indicator showing the strength of bulls and bears in a trading range. Consists of two lines: The green line is a balanced overbought/oversold condition. The red line is the direction of trading activity. Does not redraw calculations. Can be used on all Symbols/Instruments/Time Frames. Easy to use and set up. How to use the indicator and what it determines. The basic rule is to follow the direction of the red line: if it crosses the green line from the bottom up, the market is dominat
FREE
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " ZigZag on Trend " indicator helps determine price movement direction, as well as a bar and pip calculator. It consists of a trend indicator, a trend line represented as a zigzag that tracks price direction, and a counter that calculates the number of bars passed in the trend direction and the number of pips on the vertical scale (calculations are based on the bar's opening). The indicator does not repaint. For convenience, it is presented as colored bars or lines. It can be used on all tim
Entry Point Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow indicator with trend filter. Generates trend input without delays or delays - on the emerging candle. Suitable for use on any trading tools and timeframes. Easy to use, contains the direction of the trend in the form of a histogram lines and signal generator. Input parameters Period Trend Line - Period of the Histogram Line Signal Generator Period - If the period is longer, then the arrows are less Play sound Display pop-up message Send push notification Send email Sound file signal - Fi
Channel Cluster
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Cluster indicator working in the price channel. For operation, the indicator builds a channel line - (dashed line). Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions), start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility. The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on any tools and timeframes. Entrances are made when large arrows appear, inside small
Indicator Line laser
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear indicator for trend trading together with scalping method. The yellow line is used to calculate the long-term price trend. As the yellow line moves, a scalper signal line is applied - a thin red one. A zero level is applied to confirm signals. If the yellow line crossed the zero level upwards, the trend is up. If the yellow line crossed the zero level from top to bottom, the trend is down. The signal red line works in a similar way, only its sensitivity to price movements is higher. Re
Volume Trend Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings based on trading volumes. It has an oscillatory line that follows the change in volumes. Large arrows on the line indicate reversal values. A channel is built around the line with small arrows showing the strengthening of price movement in the direction of increasing volumes. The indicator does not redraw values. Works on any instrument and timeframe. It can complement any trading strategy by finding a trend or make entries in the direction of a
Entry Scalping Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
This indicator is based on a trend guide line and a special oscillator, defining entry points at the moments of potential price movement. The indicator does not redraw. Works on any instrument. The most preferred time frames to use are M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. The guide trend line of the indicator gives an idea about the movement of the market. When the green line crosses the zero level from top to bottom - the market is bearish when it crosses from bottom to top - bull market. The oscillator is
Trend Entry Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Developed methods for trading collected in one indicator. In the form of arrows, it defines entries in the direction of the trend. It has 2 types of arrows - trend and signal guides, informing about the potential movement in the direction of the trend. Works without redrawing, ready for use on all symbols/tools. The most suitable time frames to use are M15, M30, H1, H4. How to use The indicator finds the direction of the trend in the form of a signal arrow, a graphic rectangle stretches along
Max Min Cycle
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Cyclical indicator for trading and predicting the direction of the market. Shows the cyclical behavior of the price in the form of an oscillator. Gives signals for opening deals when rebounding from the upper and lower boundaries of the oscillator. In the form of a histogram, it shows the smoothed strength of the trend. Will complement any trading strategy, from scalping to intraday. The indicator does not redraw. Suitable for use on all symbols/instruments. Suitable time frames for short-term t
Max Min Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Max Min Reversal Arrows - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price. Product features Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw. Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4. The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversal. Pr
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Candle Binary Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Binary Scalper - is a technical analysis product for forex and binary options. Includes several technical indicators combined into a trading system. Suitable for manual trading within a trend, for scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended Timeframes for trading M15, M30, H1 and H4, M5 and M1 should be used in case of high volatility. There are several types of alerts. How to use the product The optimal settings have already been selected
Point Directions
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Point Directions - An indicator showing point levels of support and resistance when the price moves. The arrows show price bounces in the indicated directions. The arrows are not redrawn, they are formed on the current candle. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. There are several types of alerts. Has advanced settings to customize signals for any chart. Can be configured to trade with the trend and corrections. For drawing arrows, there are 2 types of moving averages and an intens
Binary Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Binary Lines is a technical analysis indicator for currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices and any financial instruments. Can be used for binary options or Forex scalping. Shows entry and exit points at fixed intervals and provides traders the necessary information about the results of possible transactions. Entry points are formed at the very beginning of the candle, in the direction of the MA line, duration trades in bars can be adjusted manually and adjusted to any financia
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Line Breakouts
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Line Breakouts - System for trend trading. Contains a trend identifier that can be adapted to any chart and trading instrument using the period and smoothing function. And a determinant of support and resistance levels. When the price is below the resistance line, open Sell trades, and when the price is above support lines - open Buy transactions. Stop loss should be placed a few points from the lines, Take Profit should be fixed after several candles (3-10-15), based on the time frame. The indi
Point Trend Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Point Trend Indicator - An indicator of the upper and lower level of the trend, which can determine the trend direction and indicate its strengthening. The trend direction is determined by round dots; if the points are above the zero line, the trend is bullish; if below, the trend is bearish. The increase in directional movement is indicated by arrows. It has the only parameter for manual adjustment - Duration of the trend direction.   Possibilities Works on all time frames Adapts to any financ
Candle Power Signals
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Candle Power Signals is a trend indicator that uses a strategy of searching for potential volatile signals to make trading decisions. By analyzing the market, the indicator identifies zones of increased and decreased volatility within the directional trend movement. The main signal generation parameters have already been configured, the remaining settings and periods are indexed into 2 parameters for manual configuration: 1. "Candle calculation method" - 2 signal generation modes, it is recomme
Indicator Waiting Volatility
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Indicator Waiting Volatility - an indicator for determining volatility zones and flat conditions. Over time, the price on the chart is in different trends, goes down, goes up, or stays the same. The indicator helps the trader determine which trend the price is in. In its work, it uses several tools for technical analysis; first, the direction of the trend is determined, then, in this direction, the indicator monitors changes in volatility. If the price fluctuates within the noise, it is in track
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review