Reversal Up Down Arrows
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 16 August 2024
- Activations: 10
A complex of indicators of recognizing reversal moments. Detects the peaks and hollows according to the combinations of candles after they deduct from two MA. Applicable for trading systems when using early inputs. You can use a trend for scalping and intraday trade, and for detecting a trend in the early stages.
Possibilities
Input parameters
Possibilities
- The parameters provide flexible settings for any time floms and trading tools.
- There are several types of warning for signals.
- Yellow arrow - Sell signal, pink arrow - Buy signal.
- The optimized calculation of the indicator allows you to open on many graphs without consuming the processor.
- The indicator is never redrawn, all signals are only at the closing of the candle.
Input parameters
- First Line - the period of the first MA for calculating signals
- Second Line - the second MA period for calculating signals, (it is recommended to install 2-4 times more than the period of the first MA)
- Show line MA - Display of the calculation line
- Play Sound / Display Pop -up Message / Send Push Notification / Send Email - the use of warning when the signaling arrows and feet appear.
- Sound for Signals - sound file for signals.