iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend).

It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA.


Parameters

  • MA_Periods—Period for iMA.
  • MA_Method — Method for iMA.
  • CCI_Periods—Period for iCCI.
  • CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI.
  • CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend.
  • CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend.
  • BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
  • ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
Reviews 7
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2020.10.11 15:52 
 

Used with the Bollinger Band, this is a great app to define trend or trading range. Thank you.

asaens15
2126
asaens15 2017.12.28 20:09 
 

great tool

chao tang
497
chao tang 2016.06.08 19:21 
 

非常好的指标！

