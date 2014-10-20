CCI in MA
- Indicators
- Nikolaos Pantzos
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 6 April 2021
iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend).
It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA.
You can to get source code from here.
Parameters
- MA_Periods—Period for iMA.
- MA_Method — Method for iMA.
- CCI_Periods—Period for iCCI.
- CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI.
- CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend.
- CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend.
- BarsCount — How many bars will show the line.
- ReverseSignals — Reverse up trend to down trend signals.
Used with the Bollinger Band, this is a great app to define trend or trading range. Thank you.