Big Gient MT5

This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies.

The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possible from the trend.

Big Giant is designed to work with a variety of currency pairs, giving traders the flexibility to choose the pairs they are most comfortable with. It also includes a range of customizable settings, allowing traders to fine-tune the robot to their individual trading preferences.

The Expert Advisor features a user-friendly interface, making it easy for traders of all skill levels to use. It includes detailed backtesting and optimization features, allowing traders to test the robot's performance under a variety of market conditions.

Overall, Big Giant is a powerful and reliable trend-following robot that can help traders to take advantage of the strong trends that are often seen in the currency market. Whether you are a novice trader or an experienced professional, Big Giant can help you to achieve your trading goals.

#BigGient

#PranGobinda

#TrendFollowingRobot

#ForexGientMt5



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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Master Scalping
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Master Scalping is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform using MQL5 programming language. As its name suggests, it is designed for scalping in the foreign exchange (forex) market, where it aims to generate small profits from numerous trades executed within a short period. The EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify trading opportunities and execute trades automatically. It can be customized with various settings such as lot siz
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Hedging Star
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Free for 1 month Introducing Hedging Star - a robust Expert Advisor designed to safeguard your investments with built-in stop loss protection. Before deploying in live trading, it's advisable to conduct thorough testing in a demo environment. Start with a conservative lot size of 0.01 to gauge its performance. This EA is optimized for trading on GBPUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.  One of the standout features of Hedging Star is its trailing stop functionality, which allows for dynamic adjustmen
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Market Winner Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Title: Market Winner Pro EA (MT5) - Hedging Strategy with Signal-based Trading Description: The Market Winner Pro Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform users. It employs a sophisticated hedging strategy combined with signal-based trading to maximize profit potential while minimizing risk.            Best work on 5M and 1M candle chart on some currency pairs. This EA has been developed with the goal of achieving consistent returns in various mar
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Trend Master GOLD
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trend Master Gold EA is an automated trading software designed for use on the MQL5 platform. This Expert Advisor uses a trend-following strategy to identify trading opportunities in the gold market. The EA is designed to work on the 5M timeframe. The Trend Master Gold EA uses a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify potential trade setups. The EA is equipped with an advanced money management system that helps to minimize risk and maximize profits. The EA also
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Tradiong Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT4 will trade as snipper entry with the trend    Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor  You can't start with $100 Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF USDCAD this types of currency pairs I would recommend you to use it in 5 minute time frame       7. Fully automatic  entry, exit, stop loss features with manual modification allowed    and 1 more important thing is it will trail your profit
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Scalping Guru
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Scalping Guru is a highly efficient expert advisor designed specifically for traders in the North American market on the MQL5 website. This EA is optimized for fast-paced, high-frequency trading strategies, making it an ideal tool for traders looking to capitalize on short-term market movements. With its advanced algorithms, Scalping Guru can quickly analyze market conditions and execute trades with lightning-fast speed and precision. This expert advisor is designed to work with a variety of t
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Hedging Confidence
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy,  about Hedging Confidence - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker supports micro lots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money should be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
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Big Gient MT4
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Big Giant Trend Following Robot is an MT4 Expert Advisor designed for use in currency trading with 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes. This trading robot is based on a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify and capitalize on long-term trends in the forex market. The Big Giant Trend Following Robot uses a combination of technical indicators and market analysis to determine the direction of the trend and the best entry and exit points. It is programmed to automatically execute trades bas
Trading Tiger
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Trading Tiger Expert Advisor for MT5 will trade as snipper entry with the trend    Your money always will be safe with this Expert Advisor  You can't start with $100      4.  If you run at 10 currency pairs and your floating profit is more than 9 usd at 0.01 lot trade then it will close all positions            You can also modify it Don't use this EA in gold or any other cryptocurrency You can use in GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY this types of currency pairs I would recommend you to use
Hedging Star Pro
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Hi Guy's,  about Hedging star Pro - This Expert Advisor is Protected with Stop loss and target Test in demo first Then you can try with 0.01 lot size if your broker support microlots size You can use this EA in GBPUSD, USDJPY and you can also try to other currencies In Hedging star Pro you can use trailing Stop features by modifying take profits And you can modify lot size, Stop loss, Take profit etc          7. Your money will be safe here  For any questions please contact me at inbox p
Gold King Mt5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Gold King Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use t
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