The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting.





High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.





General characteristics of high-frequency trading:

Application of advanced technologies.

Computer equipment to reduce delays in bringing orders to market.

Orders are always opened and closed within the trading session.

The potential profit from each transaction is minimal, so thousands of orders are opened for the possibility of obtaining a larger amount of profit.

The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the larger you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server has time to process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency will be.





The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with 100$ and 0.01 lot. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. It is necessary to test the bot exactly on all ticks, since real ticks give an average result of brokers with a large spread.





Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):

minimum possible spread,

no commission or minimum possible commission,

minimum stop levels for stops,

minimum freeze levels for pending orders,

also minimum ping (maximum internet speed).





Test on all ticks! Since real ticks do not correspond to broker ticks with a small spread, but are averaged and not suitable for scalping, and because of the high spread embedded in them. We need a low spread broker to work with.





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