Redistribution Energy

The Redistribution Energy system for automatic forex trading is characterized by a high speed of execution of transactions (high-frequency trading) and uses complex algorithms. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting.

High Frequency Trading or HFT (from English High Frequency Trading) is an algorithmic method of trading in financial markets, in which the execution of a huge number of transactions is carried out in a matter of milliseconds.

General characteristics of high-frequency trading:
  • Application of advanced technologies.
  • Computer equipment to reduce delays in bringing orders to market.
  • Orders are always opened and closed within the trading session.
  • The potential profit from each transaction is minimal, so thousands of orders are opened for the possibility of obtaining a larger amount of profit.
The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the larger you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server has time to process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency will be.

The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with 100$ and 0.01 lot. During testing, the spread can be adjusted. It is necessary to test the bot exactly on all ticks, since real ticks give an average result of brokers with a large spread.

Conditions before using this bot (carefully consider the choice and then the bot will work as intended):
  • minimum possible spread,
  • no commission or minimum possible commission,
  • minimum stop levels for stops,
  • minimum freeze levels for pending orders,
  • also minimum ping (maximum internet speed).

Test on all ticks! Since real ticks do not correspond to broker ticks with a small spread, but are averaged and not suitable for scalping, and because of the high spread embedded in them. We need a low spread broker to work with.

Options:
  • TypeFilling - Type of order execution by execution (residual). Pick up for your broker.
  • Magic - Magic expert.
  • Volume - Lot, works if "Money Managemen On" field is disabled.
  • Risk - Sets the lot automatically depending on the deposit.
  • VolumeMax - Volume limit.
  • Drawdown - Maximum drawdown.
  • TP - Take Profit.
  • SL - Stop Loss.
  • Virtual Take Profit - Virtual Take Profit.
  • Min Stops Level - The minimum Stop Level if you want to set your level different from that set by the server.
  • Max Spread - Spread limit.
  • Commission - Commission in terms of spread.
  • Limit Tiks - Limit on the number of ticks in a row in one direction.
  • Value Tiks - Tick amplitude limit.
  • MaxTiks - Maximum tick limit.
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Trend DI is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis that helps determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the Trend DI indicator is a bit late, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader can safely navigate. The Trend DI indicator smooths price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present in a par
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The Trend ZVD Trend Indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. However, this indicator works equally well during consolidation periods. The Trend ZVD trend indicator indicates the direction in which the asset of your choice can move. The Trend ZVD trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find the entry point to the market at the time the trend is created and the exit point at the time it is completed. A trend in trade is the steady movement of quotes in
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An indicator from the zigzag family with levels. First of all, I will point out arguments in favor of the advisability of using a level indicator. They give the trader the following benefits: Alternative points of view - the level indicator helps to look at the levels from the side, compare them with several automatic systems, identify errors; Saving time - reducing the cost of effort for self-building lines; Exact mathematical calculation - quick calculation of levels, ratios of indicators
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Experts
The Long expert system works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types of testing throughout the history for the specified currency pair. Also, the expert system is tested with various delay values, it works in fully automatic mode! No settings are needed, use only the default settings. Thi
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Indicators
The indicator is simple and clear, making the work of the trader as easy as possible and giving clear signals to enter the market. This indicator has two settings for the period. Which makes it more flexible. And at the same time, many false signals do not appear. The larger the period, the smoother the indicator itself will be. It can be used both independently and together with other indicators of technical analysis (including with oscillators), as well as with another same indicator (with
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Indicators
Индикатор отображает регнессионный канал с сопровождением каналов фактически создавая уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Уровни поддержки и сопротивления являются одним из важнейших элементов технического анализа. С этим утверждением согласится любой трейдер. Уровни в трейдинге используются непосредственно, открывая и закрывая ордера у границ диапазона, очерченного ими. Также уровни применяют баланс спроса и предложения в своих торговых стратегиях на различных временных интервалах. Визуальное
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Experts
An expert of a new type Anniversary - works using sharp tick movements, the algorithm that was created earlier is significantly improved. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot o
Trends Signal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Trends Signal indicator displays the direction of the trend with arrows, works in a simple and clear way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators to analyze prices. The signals of the Trends Signal indicator can be interpreted as follows: buy when the bars are colored blue, and sell when they are red. An effective indicator with a wide range of three parameters for trading. Parameters: Length - The number of bars to calculate. LevelUP, LevelDN - Levels for determining overb
Open Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Open Trend indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. A signal to exit the oversold area is a buy signal. A signal to exit the overbought area is a sell signal. Usually, you need to set the relative values ​​for the overbought and oversold levels Bottom and Top for this indicator. The Open Trend i
Sharp
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Experts
Sharp expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable level of the spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. The key for the Sharp bot is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread of up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be performed with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. There is no point i
Business Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior. Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple
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