Oracle MT5

Oracle: Future of Trading

The Oracle Trading Expert for Meta Trader is built to deliver reliable performance on the GBPUSD and Gold markets, drawing on the latest programming techniques and machine learning tools. With proprietary algorithms and an integrated neural network, Oracle effectively analyzes data, helping users make informed trading decisions. Oracle’s design also emphasizes stability: its strategies are crafted to avoid over-optimization, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions without excessive tuning. The system combines machine learning modules with key indicators like RSI and Bollinger Bands, creating a comprehensive approach to market analysis and entry timing. Tested on historical data, Oracle has shown promising results, providing a practical option for traders who value steady performance. For anyone trading on GBPUSD and Gold, Oracle Trading Expert is a dependable tool designed to help navigate the markets with confidence and balance.

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Installation (How to set up)

The main advantage of the expert is super easy installation. Attach EA to a chart, select the risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit and enjoy the work of the Expert Advisor.

Info:

Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD), GBPUSD

Working Timeframe: M5

The minimum deposit $100

The leverage depends on the risk, at low risk a leverage of 1:30 is suitable

Account type: Any

Safety:

Does not use martingale

Does not use hedging

Not a grid trading

Protecting positions with a stop-loss

Not a scalping, HFT or Arbitrage

The advantages of the Expert:

Use of the Latest Programming Technologies

Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments

Solving the Overfitting Problem

High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency

Power of Cutting-Edge Neural Plugins to Enhance EA Capabilities

Suitable for FTMO and Prop Firms

Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns

Customizable Built-In News Filter

Not Very Sensitive to Broker Conditions

Extensive Customization and Optimization Options

Easy to Install



Risk Warning:



