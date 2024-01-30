Oracle MT5

5

Oracle: Future of Trading

The Oracle Trading Expert for Meta Trader is built to deliver reliable performance on the GBPUSD and Gold markets, drawing on the latest programming techniques and machine learning tools. With proprietary algorithms and an integrated neural network, Oracle effectively analyzes data, helping users make informed trading decisions. Oracle’s design also emphasizes stability: its strategies are crafted to avoid over-optimization, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions without excessive tuning. The system combines machine learning modules with key indicators like RSI and Bollinger Bands, creating a comprehensive approach to market analysis and entry timing. Tested on historical data, Oracle has shown promising results, providing a practical option for traders who value steady performance. For anyone trading on GBPUSD and Gold, Oracle Trading Expert is a dependable tool designed to help navigate the markets with confidence and balance.

Just 1 copy left at this price then price will be raised to $999

All signals in Profile >>>>>> Check my profile

Installation (How to set up)

The main advantage of the expert is super easy installation. Attach EA to a chart, select the risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit and enjoy the work of the Expert Advisor. 

Info:

  • Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD), GBPUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • The minimum deposit $100 
  • The leverage depends on the risk, at low risk a leverage of 1:30 is suitable 
  • Account type: Any

Safety:

  • Does not use martingale 
  • Does not use hedging 
  • Not a grid trading
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss
  • Not a scalping, HFT or Arbitrage

The advantages of the Expert:

  • Use of the Latest Programming Technologies 
  • Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments 
  • Solving the Overfitting Problem
  • High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency
  • Power of Cutting-Edge Neural Plugins to Enhance EA Capabilities 
  • Suitable for FTMO and Prop Firms 
  • Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns
  • Customizable Built-In News Filter
  • Not Very Sensitive to Broker Conditions 
  • Extensive Customization and Optimization Options  
  • Easy to Install

Risk Warning:

Before you buy Oracle Expert Advisor please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.


Reviews 25
kannanpsamy
145
kannanpsamy 2026.02.01 05:11 
 

running Oracle Expert for a few weeks now, results are consistent with reliable win rate. Have been making steady profits.

Jpsaly
65
Jpsaly 2025.12.18 08:43 
 

I bought the Bot from Mr. Tomilov and I made a purchase mistake. I realized it by installing it! I wrote to Mr. Tomilov to explain the situation and my mistake and he kindly offered me a refund when he was not obliged! I want to say that it is remarkable honesty and professionalism! The refund is in progress! Thank you very much MR TOMILOV🙏

OlegDA
19
OlegDA 2025.10.21 19:04 
 

The EA is very accurate and makes profitable trades from the very first days, it doesn't trade often but I'm using for prop firm account because it's accurate. The support is detailed and fast. Thanks for such EA

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SkyBlue Fintech Solutions LLP
768
Vignesh Kumaravel 2026.07.01 01:45 
 

There may be dips in the profit from time to time, but this EA eventually does make consistent profits. And as for the developer, one of the best people I have seen here. Very helpful and supportive.

kannanpsamy
145
kannanpsamy 2026.02.01 05:11 
 

running Oracle Expert for a few weeks now, results are consistent with reliable win rate. Have been making steady profits.

Jpsaly
65
Jpsaly 2025.12.18 08:43 
 

I bought the Bot from Mr. Tomilov and I made a purchase mistake. I realized it by installing it! I wrote to Mr. Tomilov to explain the situation and my mistake and he kindly offered me a refund when he was not obliged! I want to say that it is remarkable honesty and professionalism! The refund is in progress! Thank you very much MR TOMILOV🙏

Julian Prassumiwi Heriana
134
Julian Prassumiwi Heriana 2025.11.23 21:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

OlegDA
19
OlegDA 2025.10.21 19:04 
 

The EA is very accurate and makes profitable trades from the very first days, it doesn't trade often but I'm using for prop firm account because it's accurate. The support is detailed and fast. Thanks for such EA

홍홍필성
327
홍홍필성 2025.09.08 09:29 
 

Running this EA live for two weeks with an ECN broker. Setup was easy, defaults are sensible, and risk tools (position sizing, SL/TS) work exactly as documented. Entries are disciplined with no overtrading; drawdown stayed controlled while profits grew steadily. Developer support is quick and helpful.

Adam Pasfield
305
Adam Pasfield 2025.08.06 23:05 
 

I've been using the Oracle MT5 EA for some time now, and I'm impressed that all trades have been consistently profitable, thanks to its robust multi-strategy ML approach. Stanislav's support is prompt, highly responsive, and truly great, making the experience even better with his expert guidance!

Sam 46
44
Sam 46 2025.07.22 16:47 
 

Following an extended period of demo testing, I transitioned to a live account. The results have been satisfactory, primarily due to well-calibrated settings. Thanks to the developer for those good EA !

mmisata
39
mmisata 2025.02.18 12:46 
 

Using this EA since december 2024. New year was a little bit rough though, but we did get an apdate recently that improved logic of the EA so we will recover quickly! Stan is available and ready to help! I also have 2 EAs from him already and he gave me a surprise :-)

Halisson Henrique De La Rosa Born
382
Halisson Henrique De La Rosa Born 2025.02.11 16:59 
 

one of the best indicators on the market, great profits and gains.

kwflavia
295
kwflavia 2024.12.02 04:54 
 

This EA gives fairly consistent trading results and I recommend this seller.

gamelife
39
gamelife 2024.11.23 07:41 
 

use preset parameters can also produce unexpected effects.

amwidt123
106
amwidt123 2024.07.06 02:57 
 

This EA has undergone multiple days of testing. We chose to purchase it. It employs the currently most advanced neural network deep learning technology. The trading volume is not high, but the accuracy rate is extremely high. We look forward to the EA maintaining good performance in the long term.

Javier Palmer
73
Javier Palmer 2024.07.03 23:27 
 

Hello What is the best configuration for 1350 euros? intensive 15.00??

Stanislav Tomilov
33546
Reply from developer Stanislav Tomilov 2024.07.03 23:31
Hello Javier, I replied to you in private messages. Please check.
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
911
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.06.29 16:11 
 

It is a profitable EA, I am in profit with both XAUUSD and GBPUSD after 3 months since purchased. Stanislav's support is extraordinary, he helps all the way and never hid when things got a little bumpy. He always answered to all my questions and even helped me setting up the VPS. Always felt at ease with him and his EA. I highly recommend it.

Maurizio Lucini
1058
Maurizio Lucini 2024.06.12 10:59 
 

Congratulations for the excellence of the EXPERT and for the professionalism with which Stanislav follows his clients Maurizio from Italy

Vu Van Can
139
Vu Van Can 2024.05.01 16:22 
 

I've been purchasing this EA (Aura Oracle) after backtest with Gold, GBPUSD and other currency pairs in various time frames, the results were as good as the developer described. The trading results are quite impressive, from April 19, 2024 to now there are 8 GBPUSD orders (7 wins, 1 pending) & 7 Gold orders (wins). Stanislav Tomilov is a good developer and supportive person, I will test and buy his other advisors!

Kim Hari
702
Kim Hari 2024.04.30 14:20 
 

There were two transactions. Both were profits. Not a lot of deals but it's like EA that sees profits in solid places. Good!!

Mrad
160
Mrad 2024.04.25 17:18 
 

on trial...

Didier Dubicki
576
Didier Dubicki 2024.04.10 18:33 
 

It's been almost a month now since I've been testing Oracle. I'm a novice in trading bots, and initially, I thought it might be a scam, and I was afraid of spending so much money on a bot that might not work. But ultimately, it's quite astonishing how well it performs; I'm impressed. I rented it for 6 months, but I should have bought it! You just need to watch out for economic announcements because when there are economic announcements, there's a high chance of stop-loss. But other than that, the success rate is impressive. Stanislav is really available, and that's really good in the beginning, even though Oracle is very easy to set up.

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