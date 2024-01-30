Oracle MT5
- Experts
-
Stanislav TomilovMyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
- Version: 4.6
- Updated: 6 June 2026
- Activations: 10
Oracle: Future of Trading
The Oracle Trading Expert for Meta Trader is built to deliver reliable performance on the GBPUSD and Gold markets, drawing on the latest programming techniques and machine learning tools. With proprietary algorithms and an integrated neural network, Oracle effectively analyzes data, helping users make informed trading decisions. Oracle’s design also emphasizes stability: its strategies are crafted to avoid over-optimization, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions without excessive tuning. The system combines machine learning modules with key indicators like RSI and Bollinger Bands, creating a comprehensive approach to market analysis and entry timing. Tested on historical data, Oracle has shown promising results, providing a practical option for traders who value steady performance. For anyone trading on GBPUSD and Gold, Oracle Trading Expert is a dependable tool designed to help navigate the markets with confidence and balance.
Just 1 copy left at this price then price will be raised to $999
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The main advantage of the expert is super easy installation. Attach EA to a chart, select the risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit and enjoy the work of the Expert Advisor.
Info:
- Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD), GBPUSD
- Working Timeframe: M5
- The minimum deposit $100
- The leverage depends on the risk, at low risk a leverage of 1:30 is suitable
- Account type: Any
Safety:
- Does not use martingale
- Does not use hedging
- Not a grid trading
- Protecting positions with a stop-loss
- Not a scalping, HFT or Arbitrage
The advantages of the Expert:
- Use of the Latest Programming Technologies
- Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments
- Solving the Overfitting Problem
- High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency
- Power of Cutting-Edge Neural Plugins to Enhance EA Capabilities
- Suitable for FTMO and Prop Firms
- Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns
- Customizable Built-In News Filter
- Not Very Sensitive to Broker Conditions
- Extensive Customization and Optimization Options
- Easy to Install
Risk Warning:Before you buy Oracle Expert Advisor please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
running Oracle Expert for a few weeks now, results are consistent with reliable win rate. Have been making steady profits.