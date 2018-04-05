Explosive Breakout Hunter

Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts.

With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality.
Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time.

You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots.
Also, feel free to try the free demo!

Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings.
The default settings work perfectly for most brokers using GMT+2 with DST server time.
If your broker uses a different server time, you’ll just need to make minor adjustments to the time settings.

Required:

  • Currency pair: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Entry Time: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM EET

    Recommended:

    • Minimum deposit: $1,000
    • Leverage: at least 1:25, 1:100 recommended
    • Operation on VPS: Run stably 24/7 using a VPS
    • Medium to long term operation: This EA's strength is maximizing mid to long term profits.
      Operate for at least one year, preferably longer!

    Backtest setting of the screenshot:

    • Backtesting period: from January 1, 2014 to November 30, 2024
    • Deposit : $5,000
    • Leverage: 1:100
    • Risk tolerance as percentage of account equity: 5%

    Take the next step towards financial freedom with Explosive Breakout Hunter!


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