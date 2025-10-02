Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (QAPF) is, as its name suggests, an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined trading and strict compliance with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, etc.).

It takes only one trade per day, at a fixed time, on the XAUUSD pair, relying on a set of robust technical filters to select the best opportunity.

Its efficiency is based on simplicity, discipline, and strict risk management, which are key elements to succeed in prop firm challenges as well as on personal accounts.

Warning: QAPF is not a miracle EA. It is a management and discipline tool that must be calibrated according to your goals and risk profile. Please read the instructions and recommendations carefully before using -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764448

Why choose QAPF?



One trade per day: avoid overtrading and comply with strict prop firm rules.

Based on XAUUSD: a liquid and volatile asset, ideal to exploit EU and US session moves.

Smart money management: fixed lot or dynamic lot (% of balance, taking leverage into account).

Automatic respect of drawdowns: daily, weekly, and monthly.

No manual intervention required: the EA manages everything, from entry to exit.