Quantitative Apex prop firm

Quantitative Apex Prop Firm (QAPF) is, as its name suggests, an Expert Advisor designed for disciplined trading and strict compliance with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, etc.).

It takes only one trade per day, at a fixed time, on the XAUUSD pair, relying on a set of robust technical filters to select the best opportunity.
Its efficiency is based on simplicity, discipline, and strict risk management, which are key elements to succeed in prop firm challenges as well as on personal accounts.

Warning: QAPF is not a miracle EA. It is a management and discipline tool that must be calibrated according to your goals and risk profile.

Please read the instructions and recommendations carefully before using -> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764448

Why choose QAPF?

  • One trade per day: avoid overtrading and comply with strict prop firm rules.
  • Based on XAUUSD: a liquid and volatile asset, ideal to exploit EU and US session moves.
  • Smart money management: fixed lot or dynamic lot (% of balance, taking leverage into account).
  • Automatic respect of drawdowns: daily, weekly, and monthly.
  • No manual intervention required: the EA manages everything, from entry to exit.

Thank you in advance for your purchase. For any questions, update suggestions, or other requests, support is available 24/7 via private message.

For any additional information, feel free to contact me in private message or check the link above.




More from author
Quantitative Athena Scalping
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
4.83 (6)
Experts
Quantitative Athéna Scalping (QAS) Quantitative Athena Scalping (QAS) is an Expert Advisor specialized in hyper-scalping. It opens several pending positions during the day and, once a Take Profit is hit, it repositions near the price to capture new quick and profitable moves. Warning: QAS does not use a Stop Loss. Please follow all setup and risk management instructions carefully. QAS is an entry-level product from the Quantitative Trading System range, introducing our scalping logic before mov
FREE
Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
5 (1)
Experts
Quantitative Trailing Scalper MT5 is, as the name suggests, an Expert Advisor based on an aggressive scalping strategy designed to capture the best market entries using technical indicators. Its efficiency has been proven through years of real trading, as well as its optimal exits, thanks in particular to the use of a trailing stop loss. Warning: QTS is aggressive in the markets. Please read the usage instructions carefully before operating it (see product description or the lower part of the s
Luxor The Oscillators Engine
Titouan Sebastien Julien Cadoux
5 (4)
Indicators
Luxor – Precision & Performance for Serious Traders Luxor is an advanced trading indicator based on a powerful combination of two well-established algorithms: ALMA (Arnaud Legoux Moving Average) and PCH (Percentage Change) . It provides clear and reliable buy, sell, and exit signals , enhanced with dynamic RMS bands and real-time push notifications . Key Features: Accurate entry and exit signals – trade with confidence. Advanced ALMA smoothing – effectively reduces market noise. Dynamic PCH – d
FREE
