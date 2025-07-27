BitRocket EA
- Experts
- Abderrahmane Benali
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 27 July 2025
- Activations: 5
- Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15).
- Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger.
- A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades.
- Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without the need for manual intervention.
- Accurate signals with the reduction of wrong trades in oscillations.
- Currency pair: BTCUSD (BITCOIN).
- Timeframe: M15.
- Min Deposit: $ 200.
Suitable for traders looking for a proven strategy that combines discipline and accuracy in the Bitcoin market, with excellent adaptation to rapid market changes.
The current version supports MT5. If you need an MT4 version, you can contact me. Thank you!