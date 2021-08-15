Oneiroi

5

Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate.

The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard.

It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others.

The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account.

Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.

Telegram channel chat: https://t.me/OP_Systems

Monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332093?source=Site+Signals+My

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332102?source=Site+Signals+My

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332124?source=Site+Signals+My

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1332133?source=Site+Signals+My

This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest.

Ask Fleischflöte for Setfiles!


Pairs:

EURNZD

NZDCHF

USDJPY

GBPAUD

USDCAD


Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.

Minimum account balance: $100.

(I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.)

Brokers: Will work on all.


Features:

  • Martingale is enabled if you want to use it.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position if martingale is not used.
  • Precise entrys and therefore a high win-rate.
  • Transparency given by visible indicators.


Settings:

  • Signal_Timeframe- Select from what TF the signals of the indicators come from.
  • RSI_Below- RSI must be below this level for a buy signal.
  • Stochastic_Below- Stochastik must be below this level for a buy signal.
  • MFI_Below- Money Flow Index must be below this level for a buy signal.
  • RSI_Above- RSI must be above this level for a sell signal.
  • Stochastic_Above- Stochastik must be above this level for a sell signal.
  • MFI_Above- Money Flow Index must be above this level for a sell signal.  
  • MM_PositionSizing- How many $ is needed to open 1.00lot. (100k there would mean 0.01/1000$)
  • Commentary- Commentary :D
  • Multiplier- Lot increase multiplier for the following orders.
  • Commission_per_Lot- How much commission do you pay for 1.00 lot. (Also usable as a form of TP.)
  • TPdevider- Balance/TPdevider= Target profit for all orders. (This target + Commission + Swap will be total target for all pairs either to close all or partial.)
  • Close_Position_Percent- Partial closing when targets are reached. (100 means close all. 50 would halve all currently open positions when targets are reached.
  • CloseAtPL- Close all orders if floating Profit/Loss reached in $. (100 for closing all when 100$ profit reached. -100 for closing all when -100$ floating loss reached.
  • SL_Points- SL in pips :D
  • TP_Points -TP in pips :D
  • Trail_Points - Trailing distance :D
  • Trail_Step - Trailing step :D
  • Trail_Above - Trail above :D
  • Hedging - if true allows trading in both directions, if false only in one direction
  • next open trade after time- how many bars to wait between trades
          
        • Before you buy Oneiroi EA please be aware of the risks involved.
        • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.). 
        • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

        Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

        I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.



        Reviews 2
        Heinz-Josef Glaser
        855
        Heinz-Josef Glaser 2021.08.30 16:37 
         

        Oneiroi is a very profitabel EA with a low DD. I use Oneiroi with backtested Traidpairs in different Timeframes. The Autor has all the usable set-files in the Discussion-tab. Additional you can get a good and quick support in the telegram-channel. Oneiroi is ein sehr profitabler EA mit einem geringen DD. Ich nutze Oneiroi mit getesteten Forexpaaren in verschiedenen Timeframes. Der Author hat die Setfiles im Diskussions-Tab hinterlegt und man bekommt einen sehr guten Support bei Fragen oder Problemen im angebotenen Telegram-Channel.

        Recommended products
        Aegis Kalman Trend
        Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
        Experts
        Aegis Kalman Trend is a raw automated trading engine built specifically to extract real momentum from XAUUSD without chasing market noise or taking dummy entries, most retail expert advisors use slow moving averages that cruzam atrasadas and wipe your balance during choppy sessions but this chassi uses a dual-matrix Kalman filter to track the true institutional price line with zero phase-lag, the core algorithm runs an adaptive noise engine that calculates volatility on the fly, it adjusts the f
        TC42 Fibo Bot EA
        Burcuhan Bayulken
        Experts
        TC42 Fibo Bot EA TC42 Fibo Bot EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines Fibonacci retracement and extension logic with wave structure, market adaptation, risk control, session filtering and automated trade management. This Expert Advisor goes beyond the classic “one signal, one order” approach. It first analyzes impulse waves formed by the market, then evaluates trading opportunities according to the selected Fibonacci levels. Entry, stop loss, take profit, risk and post-entry
        Seasonal Pattern Trader
        Dominik Patrick Doser
        Experts
        Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
        CRT Model 1
        Yahia Mohamed
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Important note: I’m just providing this EA as a tool. I don’t have profitable settings for it, make sure to backtest properly before buying. CRT Model 1 EA is an automated trading solution designed to execute the CRT Model 1 strategy, which focuses on time-based range analysis, liquidity sweeps, and retracement entries. This Expert Advisor defines a specific time range to establish high and low price reference points. It then monitors price action outside this range to identify Turtle Soup(Liqu
        AItify Aegis Quant
        Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
        Experts
        AItify Aegis Quant is an advanced quantitative trading system that utilizes a multi-model ensemble approach. Instead of relying on a single technical indicator or basic logic, it processes market data through thirty distinct mathematical algorithms. This allows the system to achieve a highly reliable consensus before making any trading decisions, offering a true institutional-grade architecture for your portfolio. Advantages and Features Machine Learning Ensemble: The engine uses thirty unique a
        GerFX Crypto Maniac MT5
        Exler Consulting GmbH
        2.33 (3)
        Experts
        Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
        LittleCrazy MT5
        PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
        4.82 (11)
        Experts
        LittleCrazy EA is a fully automated trading system with an extremely aggressive risk profile. It trades at the edge of possible risks using a mean-reversion strategy on three correlated pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD . This Expert Advisor is designed for those who seek high-return opportunities and understand the risks involved in aggressive trading systems. It is especially suitable for small deposits and accounts where the user is prepared for deep drawdowns in exchange for potentially hi
        Explosive Breakout Hunter
        Maruyama Kiyotaka
        Experts
        Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
        Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.56 (9)
        Experts
        Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
        Wolf EA MT5
        Satria Adhi Monandar
        Experts
        Wolf-EA is an automated forex robot work using a combination of martingale and hedging. Because of this method, this EA has a very high ROI (Return of investment) with relatively good stability. According to the developers, this automated trading system is able to perform miracles. Many Traders scare away from Martingale, as this principle is perceived as the basis of the trading system. But if you play smart, it can be very profitable. Please test in a demo account first for at least a week. Al
        GoldWay EA
        Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
        Experts
        GoldWay EA  is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments . The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings. By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures
        GuardianTrader Bot
        Pedram Feizmirza
        Experts
        Guardian Trader is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor designed to spot the earliest retracement opportunities in trending markets. Built around a professional-grade money management system, it delivers sustainable growth, consistent results, and robust protection of your trading capital.   Precision Trend Entries   Guardian Trader identifies market trends and executes trades only at the most optimal pullback points—maximizing accuracy and minimizing unnecessary exposure.   Effortless Set
        BoS CHoCH Engulfing EA
        Claudiu-georgian Zavera
        Experts
        **BoS-CHoCH Engulfing EA — From Learn to Earn.** Trade the moment market structure breaks — a Break of Structure or a Change of Character — but only when a confluent engulfing confirms it at the level.   ### Structure breaks. An engulfing confirms.   Fractal pivots map the market structure on your analysis timeframe. When a swing level is broken — a **BOS** (continuation) or a **CHoCH** (reversal) — the EA does not act on the break alone. It waits for a **confluent engulfing candle AT that level
        Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
        Md Jony Chowdhury
        Experts
        Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
        Fully Automatic Bot SELL
        Vladimir Levchenko
        Experts
        A fully automated trading system   based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle.   The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligat
        Institutional Levels
        SASA MIJIN
        Experts
        Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
        Bi Stable Trading
        Ivan Simonika
        Experts
        Bi Stable Trading - a stable bot for the whole history with one setting! Works on the basis of the Trading Direction indicator. Since the Trading Direction indicator generates stable signals for trading without redrawing exactly at the opening prices, the EA works as stably and reliably as possible. Everything that you read in the description of the indicator is also suitable for an expert. The expert goes through the whole story! The EA is designed for stable long-term trading, although it can
        Gold Edge Guardian EA
        Carlos Andres Castrillon Duenas
        Experts
        XAU Edge Guardian XAU Edge Guardian is an automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and manages trades according to a structured internal strategy. It is designed to provide disciplined execution, automatic trade management, and controlled exposure without requiring constant manual supervision. Main Features Fully automated trading for XAUUSD. Automatic buy and sell execution. Integrated Stop Loss and Ta
        CJ Smart Alpha Genesis AI Connector MT5
        Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
        Experts
        MQL5 Market Description: CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is your direct gateway to an institutional-grade Quantitative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. Designed for serious investors, prop-firm challengers (e.g., FTMO), and fund managers, this EA acts as a high-speed execution terminal on your MT5, while the heavy lifting—complex machine learning calculations, multi-timeframe matrix analysis, an
        ARGUS Breakout Universal MT5
        Yevhen Hladchenko
        Experts
        ARGUS Breakout Universal — Volatility Breakout EA for MT5 A fully automated breakout trading system built on one core principle: enter only when the market is truly moving, protect capital when it is not. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. How It Works The EA detects consolidation zones — periods where price compresses within a tight range. When price breaks out with volume confirmation, the EA enters in the breakout direction, filtered by a Daily SMA trend filter to avoid counter-trend trade
        Golden Pickaxe MT5
        Valeriia Mishchenko
        3.56 (9)
        Experts
        EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
        GoldHunterEa
        Ho Phi Diep
        Experts
        GOLD PULSE ELITE: THE INTELLIGENT MOMENTUM CAPTURE   Gold Pulse Elite   is a sophisticated fully automated trading system (EA) specifically engineered for the Gold market ( XAUUSD ). Eschewing traditional lagging indicators and speculative algorithms,   Gold Pulse Elite   focuses on capturing   High-Value Liquidity Zones   and   Market Momentum Bursts . ️   WHY IS THIS SYSTEM DIFFERENT? Most EAs struggle with Gold’s inherent volatility.   Gold Pulse Elite   addresses this challenge by
        Libim
        Tai Fung Pontus To
        Experts
        Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
        Hyper Scalper PRO EA
        Jakir Hussain Shaikh
        Experts
        Hyper Scalper PRO EA Hyper Scalper PRO EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed to capture fast market opportunities using an EMA crossover strategy combined with smart pending order trap logic. The EA analyzes price movement using a Fast EMA and Slow EMA to detect trend changes. When a crossover signal appears, the EA automatically opens a market trade and can place pending limit orders to capture better entries during pullbacks. This allows the system to trad
        Fully Automatic Bot BUY
        Vladimir Levchenko
        Experts
        A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot). Link to the second bot (Sell-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78678?source=Site+Market+Product+Page The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal. The developer assumes obligation
        CyberVision EA
        Eduard Nagayev
        2.88 (33)
        Experts
        CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization. Live Signal High:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931 Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278 C
        CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
        Steven Wong Sing Seng
        Experts
        CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
        Double Edged Katana
        Filip Dockal
        Experts
        Double Edged Katana is a session-driven momentum EA built to cut through volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution. It deploys a two-sided entry approach to capture directional bursts, enforces strict daily limits ( max 2 trades/day ), and includes time-based cleanup to keep exposure controlled. Designed for traders who want a dynamic, automated approach without overtrading. Recommended setup Timeframe: M1 Symbols: USDJPY (recommended), also works on other liquid majors/minors Account: E
        Boom Rocket
        Cairo Neto Sergio Ndava
        Experts
        This Expert Advisor is designed exclusively for trading the Boom market on the 1-minute timeframe. It operates solely in the sell direction, focusing on precise exits at specific moments in time. Unlike typical signal bots, this EA doesn’t generate buy/sell alerts but executes trades based on a well-defined strategy to take advantage of price movements during market pullbacks. Key Features: Works exclusively for Boom market : The EA is tailored for Boom markets and functions only on the Boom as
        Apex Trend Engine
        Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
        Experts
        Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.43 (7)
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.89 (36)
        Experts
        No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (31)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.48 (143)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (104)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (47)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (8)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.54 (26)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.09 (44)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        4.8 (25)
        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 16th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.45 (135)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (215)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        1.87 (15)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (112)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.37 (30)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.47 (17)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (508)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.06 (36)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.83 (46)
        Experts
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.23 (26)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.52 (21)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.56 (48)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        XIRO Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (34)
        Experts
        XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
        The Gold Space
        Ayush V Jain
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
        Waka Waka EA MT5
        Valeriia Mishchenko
        4.13 (40)
        Experts
        8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
        Microedge Neural Matrix EA
        Peter Robert Grange
        5 (4)
        Experts
        MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
        More from author
        Chaoszillator
        Oleksandr Powchan
        Experts
        Chaoszillator Expert Advisor is a swing trader designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times. Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day. To make our system as user friendly as possible we have spent hundreds of man hours finding the best pairs and fine tuning the settings for each currency pair, so you don’t have to. Our technology is design
        ScalpX
        Oleksandr Powchan
        Experts
        ScalpX Expert Advisor is a inovative EA designed to be not only profitable but be stable and consistently profitable in uncertain times. It will trade almost any pair with very low risk and smal profit. Key is to have multiple pairs running at the same time on one account. Due to this, exposure on individual instruments is very low. Even in big trends the system should behave very calculatable. For advanced evaluation you can compare the periods of high equity load. Make sure the dd periods do
        Trend Dynamics
        Oleksandr Powchan
        Experts
        Trend Dynamics Expert Advisor is a level trader designed to be as precise as possible. Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades, the system does not take new trades every day. The system was not optimized and has fixed indicator settings as its universally adaptable. Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can
        Volumer
        Oleksandr Powchan
        Experts
        Volumer Expert Advisor is a volume trader designed to be as precise as possible using common indicators. Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades. The system does not take new trades every day. The system was not optimized and has adjustable indicator settings as its universally adaptable. Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more
        Al Bankini
        Oleksandr Powchan
        Experts
        Al-Bankini Expert Advisor is a trend trader with a very simple strategy common indicators. It will trade quite a lot. Make sure you know what you`re doing or ask for help. Dont overload your account. The system was not optimized and has adjustable indicator settings as its universally adaptable. Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit. Not to many. No correlating ones. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so yo
        Filter:
        Zhengyan Jia
        532
        Zhengyan Jia 2022.03.31 05:04 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Heinz-Josef Glaser
        855
        Heinz-Josef Glaser 2021.08.30 16:37 
         

        Oneiroi is a very profitabel EA with a low DD. I use Oneiroi with backtested Traidpairs in different Timeframes. The Autor has all the usable set-files in the Discussion-tab. Additional you can get a good and quick support in the telegram-channel. Oneiroi is ein sehr profitabler EA mit einem geringen DD. Ich nutze Oneiroi mit getesteten Forexpaaren in verschiedenen Timeframes. Der Author hat die Setfiles im Diskussions-Tab hinterlegt und man bekommt einen sehr guten Support bei Fragen oder Problemen im angebotenen Telegram-Channel.

        Reply to review