Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate.



The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard.



It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others.



The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account.



Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.





This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest. Ask Fleischflöte for Setfiles!



Pairs: EURNZD NZDCHF USDJPY GBPAUD USDCAD

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.

Minimum account balance: $100. (I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.) Brokers: Will work on all.



Features: Martingale is enabled if you want to use it.

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position if martingale is not used.



Precise entrys and therefore a high win-rate.



Transparency given by visible indicators.

Settings: Signal_Timeframe- Select from what TF the signals of the indicators come from.

RSI_Below- RSI must be below this level for a buy signal.



Stochastic_Below- Stochastik must be below this level for a buy signal.



MFI_Below- Money Flow Index must be below this level for a buy signal.

RSI_Above- RSI must be above this level for a sell signal.

Stochastic_Above- Stochastik must be above this level for a sell signal.

MFI_Above- Money Flow Index must be above this level for a sell signal.

MM_PositionSizing- How many $ is needed to open 1.00lot. (100k there would mean 0.01/1000$)

Commentary- Commentary :D

Multiplier- Lot increase multiplier for the following orders.

Commission_per_Lot- How much commission do you pay for 1.00 lot. (Also usable as a form of TP.)

TPdevider- Balance/TPdevider= Target profit for all orders. (This target + Commission + Swap will be total target for all pairs either to close all or partial.)

Close_Position_Percent- Partial closing when targets are reached. (100 means close all. 50 would halve all currently open positions when targets are reached.

CloseAtPL- Close all orders if floating Profit/Loss reached in $. (100 for closing all when 100$ profit reached. -100 for closing all when -100$ floating loss reached.

SL_Points- SL in pips :D



TP_Points -TP in pips :D



Trail_Points - Trailing distance :D



Trail_Step - Trailing step :D



Trail_Above - Trail above :D



Hedging - if true allows trading in both directions, if false only in one direction

next open trade after time- how many bars to wait between trades





Before you buy Oneiroi EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.).

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.





